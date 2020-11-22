The breakeven of this integrated company will be very low and probably decline more in the future.

This is one of the few times that a myriad of synergies is obvious.

It has been a busy few years for Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE). First, the company disengaged itself from the ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) partnership by buying out ConocoPhillips. That turned out to be highly successful when the company auctioned off properties to pay off the debt incurred and actually more debt while quadrupling cash flow over a four-year period before the coronavirus reared its head.

But now the company has an excellent opportunity to achieve the logical integration that allows most thermal producers to thrive. Husky (OTCPK:HUSKF) and Cenovus Energy will merge.

Source: Cenovus Energy Press Release October 25, 2020

This is that rare event where both companies are going to be benefitting from the combination. The result is that this merger is accretive to both sides. Husky had major shareholders owning nearly 70% of the stock. Therefore, the remaining float was not attracting a lot of institutional attention. That left Husky perennially undervalued. Those major shareholders will own about 25% or so of a much larger company. Therefore, attracting institutional backing will not be the challenge it has been historically.

Husky Energy refineries will benefit from the lower cost of raw materials that Cenovus Energy enjoys. That will widen the vertical integration margins already enjoyed by Husky. Some may remember that Husky Energy did offer to acquire MEG Energy (OTCPK:MEGEF) unsuccessfully a while back in an attempt to acquire cheaper feedstock for the refineries.

From the chart above, it is easy to see that Cenovus would gain some badly needed refining capacity. Thermal producers are selling a discounted product compared to the usual benchmarks. Therefore, the profits are made by upgrading the original production. So vertical integration is a necessity. Cenovus had some vertical integration. But it clearly needed a lot more.

More importantly, the production and refining capacities are coming into balance for both companies through the merger. Both heavy oil and thermal producers rarely exist long without vertical integration since the growth of the unconventional business. The unconventional competition has lowered prices for oil in general over the last few years, which has hurt the thermal and heavy oil business materially. The margin tightening on a discount product can be a very painful event.

Source: Cenovus Energy Press Release October 25, 2020

So many times the synergies from a large merger appear unrealistic. In this case, the synergies are obvious. Furthermore, the Cenovus refining partnership had at least discussed some refining capacity expansion. That expansion would provide further opportunity to upgrade the products for more profitability.

Generally vertically integrated thermal companies generate a lot of cash flow from operating activities. This is because thermal oil needs a lot of cash to begin operations. Once the operations are underway, then the actual production is relatively cheap. Therefore thermal operations often generate cash flow at very low prices. In fact thermal producers often generate free cash flow while losing money at low prices. That points up a weakness of the free cash flow measure.

Source: Cenovus Energy Press Release October 25, 2020

This is probably the summary reason for the transaction. The integration allows the company breakeven to lower. The thermal and heavy oil business can be low cost. But the product is discounted when compared to light and medium oil benchmarks. Therefore a relatively high WTI benchmark price is often needed for the upstream operations to break even.

The refining and upgrading ability to more valuable products lowers the breakeven price for the corporation due to the higher margins involved in the upgrading and refining process. This is similar to the strategies of the super majors in the United States.

Furthermore should the combined company decide to grow upstream production, then the refining assets of Husky have access to some low-cost thermal oil from Cenovus. That appears to be a very profitable growth prospect.

More importantly, the upgrading and refining processes keep the production exposure to the Alberta sale prices of heavy oil and thermal oil to a minimal amount. Previously, Cenovus Energy was selling about one-third to one-half of its production to outside companies while Husky Energy was purchasing product for its refineries. Now that will be mostly be internalized as the combined company keeps the profits.

There will be times like the second quarter when the integration strategy does not work. The second-quarter downturn was so sudden and so severe that pretty much all the margins in sight collapsed. But absent such a significant and abrupt downturn, the vertical integration strategy normally provides competitive advantages for many upstream producers.

Source: Cenovus Energy Press Release October 25, 2020

Investment-grade ratings are often hard for a solely upstream producer to achieve. The reason for that is that earnings are volatile. That volatility of earnings implies more risk than investment grade. The combination of these two companies should stabilize earnings due to the combination of refining and production capacity.

The fact that both own a fair amount of midstream will also help stabilize earnings. That is a big factor in the higher financial strength ratings of companies like Moody's. Otherwise many upstream companies are relegated to slightly below investment grade as a standalone.

Summary

The new Cenovus Energy will not only benefit from the coming recovery, but it will also achieve some cost reductions and revenue enhancement from the proposed merger. Therefore shareholders will achieve an above-average earnings bounce during the coming recovery. Even if that recovery is delayed, the merger benefits will take effect to increase earnings.

Cenovus Energy has long needed more refining capacity while Husky Energy was seeking cheaper feedstock for its refineries. This merger is therefore a big step in the right direction for both companies.

Any large merger will take time to fully integrate and realize the benefits. There is a risk that the combined management would shortcut the proper combination process which the shareholders will not find out about until well into the future.

But overall this merger promises to insulate the combined company from the sales prices of heavy and thermal oil. The ability to upgrade and refine this type of product adds considerable profitability to the combined company. That means reduced risk in the future for shareholders.

There is always the risk that the merger benefits are not achieved or that the workforces cannot be successfully merged. The merger could fail for other reasons. But the insulation from a prolonged period of lower oil prices is likely to be a huge benefit of this merger.

Therefore, the combined company is likely to have a brighter future than either of the two companies had separately. The possibility of an investment-grade credit rating would lower the cost of future debt offerings to provide still more benefits to the combined company. This is one of the few large combinations that I have reviewed that makes a lot of long-term sense.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclosure: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.