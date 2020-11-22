The company has already hit its annual plan for new business, and its "EnhancedClean" solution should be a solid revenue driver.

ABM Industries is weathering the current environment fairly well, and its variable cost structure provides the company with flexibility.

It’s been almost three months since I last visited ABM Industries (ABM), and since then, the stock has moved up by just 0.9% (1.4% total return including dividends). I continue to have a bullish view of the stock, given tailwinds that I see from increased cleaning measures due to COVID-19. In this article, I consider both the pros and cons, and evaluate what makes this stock a continued attractive investment at the current level, so let’s get started.

A Look Into ABM

ABM Industries is a leading global company that provides a variety of services to nearly every industry. Its services include facilities maintenance/engineering, HVAC & mechanical, data center maintenance, janitorial, and parking & transportation. It employs more than 140K people, and operates in the U.S. and more than 20 international locations. The company first started in 1909 as a modest window cleaning business. Today, it generates over $6.4 billion in annual revenues, operates out of 350+ locations globally, and has over 20K clients.

As seen below, ABM provides essential services in the areas of electrical, facilities engineering, and HVAC & mechanical, which helps business and institutions run smoothly. Half of ABM’s business is tied to businesses and industry, with the remainder being associated with technical solutions (8%), education (13%), technology & manufacturing (14%), and aviation (15%).

ABM’s business held up rather well in the latest quarter, considering the challenging operating environment. Revenue fell by 15% YoY, to $1.4 billion, with the aviation segment contributing to more than half of the decline. This shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise, given the weakness in air travel during this pandemic.

On the bright side, adjusted EPS per share rose by 25% YoY, to $0.75. This was the result of the company making difficult choices in reducing or suspending certain benefits such as 401-k matches, and reducing hours and furloughing of certain corporate staff. While this is unfortunate for those employees who were impacted, it does speak to the benefits of investing in a professional services-oriented company, with a largely variable cost structure. As a result of cost reductions, adjusted EBITDA margin improved by 230 basis points YoY, to 7.9% in the latest quarter.

Looking forward to fiscal Q4 results (to be reported in December), I expect to see a sequential improvement in revenue, as air travel has recovered in the August to October timeframe (ABM’s Q4), compared to the May to July timeframe (ABM’s Q3). This is supported by TSA’s checkpoint figures on this website, which compares the number of passenger check-ins on daily basis compared to the same date last year.

(Created by author based on TSA data)

As seen above, travel for the last seven days of October (ABM’s Q4) had resumed to 37% of what it was last year. This compares favorably to 26% of last year, for the last seven days of July (ABM’s Q3). Given these statistics, I’m optimistic on a sequential recovery for ABM’s aviation business in the upcoming Q4 results.

Meanwhile, I see ABM benefiting from the deployment of its “EnhancedClean” solution, which is a three-step approach that delivers healthy spaces with a certified disinfection process. Beyond the incremental revenue that this has generated, it is also a higher margin business, as noted by management during the last conference call:

We formally kicked off the first wave of our EnhancedClean deployment plan targeting our top clients and educating them on this unique offering. This will be a cornerstone for sustaining some of the higher margin demand we are currently seeing. Client commitments are spanning terms of six to nine months at a significantly higher margin profile that is reflective of the value we’re providing. Ultimately, the total penetration of work orders plus EnhancedClean can elevate our legacy margin profile regardless of operating environment. This is the most comprehensive marketing strategy we have developed at the firm and we couldn’t be more enthusiastic. In fact, I’m thrilled to share that we recently crossed over the $100 million sales mark for our EnhancedClean program.”

In addition, I’m encouraged by management noting that it achieved $1 billion in new sales in the first month of Q4, which is 2 months ahead of schedule, as the $1 billion in new sales mark was the annual plan for the full year.

Valuation

Turning to valuation, I see value in the current share price of $38.25, at a blended P/E of 15.7, which sits below the normal P/E of 17.1. While the 1.9% dividend yield isn’t very high, it remains well-covered, with a low 30% payout ratio. It has a 5-year dividend CAGR of 7.7%, which has far outpaced the rate of inflation.

Plus, we mustn’t forget that ABM is a “dividend king”, which is reserved for stocks with over 50 years of consecutive dividend increases. This represents a high level of commitment to shareholders, and speaks to the durability of the business model. Lastly, its balance sheet remains safe, with a debt to adjusted EBITDA of 2.2, which sits below the 2.5x level that generally consider to be safe.

Analysts agree that ABM is undervalued, with a consensus Buy rating (score of 4.2 out of 5), and an average price target of $46.50, which sits 22% above the current share price.

Investor Takeaway

ABM Industries is a dividend king that has weathered this the current pandemic fairly well. While I expect continued challenges for the aviation segment, I’m encouraged by positive air travel trends in the August to October timeframe (representing ABM’s Q4). Plus, as the Q3 results showed, ABM’s variable cost structure gives it flexibility in managing costs in response to revenue challenges.

Looking forward, ABM’s “Enhanced Clean” solution shows promise as a higher-margin incremental revenue driver. Plus, management noted that it has already hit its full-year $1 billion in new business target in the first month of Q4. Given the aforementioned, and the relative undervaluation to the historical norm, I see upside potential for the share price. Buy for income and growth.

