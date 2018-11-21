Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) and Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) on November 23; Best Buy (BBY), Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR), HP (NYSE:HPQ), J.M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM), Gap (NYSE:GPS), Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN), VMware (NYSE:VMW), Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) and Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) on November 24; Deere (NYSE:DE) on November 25.



Best Buy (BBY) will report Q3 earnings on November 24 before the market opens. Consensus estimates on Best Buy from Wall Street analysts are for revenue of $11.00B, EPS of $1.71, comparable sales growth of 13.6% and operating margin of 5.3%. Key areas of focus for the earnings call will include Best Buy's early look at holiday trends and updates on capital allocation plans given the company's substantial cash position.

Russian e-commerce giant Ozon (OZON) is eyeing a $5B valuation as it looks to raise close to $1B in an IPO that could price next week. Meanwhile, the lock-up period expires for ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) on November 23 and the quiet periods end on Datto (NYSE:MSP), Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX), GATO Silver (NYSE:GATO), Galacto (NASDAQ:GLTO), Leslie's (NASDAQ:LESL), MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX), Root (NASDAQ:ROOT), Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR), Lufax (NYSE:LU) and SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ).

The filing deadline for Navistar (NYSE:NAV) and Traton (OTCPK:VWAGY) with the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States is November 23. Shareholders with MobileIron (NASDAQ:MOBL) vote on the Ivanti deal on November 24.

The Black Friday-Cyber Monday shopping holiday period is a new ballgame this year with companies like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Wayfair (NYSE:W), Target (NYSE:TGT), Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) and Walmart (NYSE:WM) already running deal events as early as October that are believed to have pulled some holiday sales forward. The focus next week may be on pricing, fulfillment and delivery costs in what is sure to be a record-setting holiday year for shippers like UPS (NYSE:UPS) and FedEx (NYSE:FDX). Internet high-flyers like Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK), Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR), Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) will also be watched to see how they fit into the holiday matrix. An early look at what to expect will come on November 23 when the National Retail Federation holds a media call to release its forecast for 2020 holiday sales.

Phase 2a top-line data is due out for Urovant Sciences' (NASDAQ:UROV) Vibegron treatment for IBS on November 23 and Phase 3 clinical trial topline data is due in on Chiasma's (NASDAQ:CHMA) Mycapssa treatment for acromegaly. It is also the last business day before the FDA action date on Liquidia Technologies' (NASDAQ:LQDA) LIQ861-Inspire for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. November 24 is the last business day before the FDA action date for Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) on the DAXI biologics license application. Earlier this month, a Phase 2 trial failed to meets its primary efficacy endpoints. The FDA action date arrives on November 27 for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM)'s Setmelanotide under a priority review.

RV shipments data is due out sometime during the week. Total shipments were up 31% in September. Keep an eye on Camping World (NYSE:CWH), Thor Industries (NYSE:THO), LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) and Winnebago (NYSE:WGO) as the RV numbers for October hit.



Analyst meetings and business updates: Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Real Matters (OTCPK:RLLMF) are set to to host a virtual Investor Day events on November 23. Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) will host a virtual R&D day on November 24.



Conferences rundown: The Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference runs from November 23 to December 3. Next week will see pre-recorded fireside chats from the conference released from Hamilton Throne (OTC:HTLZF), Amwell (NYSE:AMWL), NantKwest (NASDAQ:NK), NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA), Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP), Graybug (NASDAQ:GRAY), Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI), Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP), Change Healthcare (CHNGE), Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN), Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA), Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT), Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR), Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY), Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC), Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) and Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX). The Bank of America Securities Virtual Global Data Center Conference will include talks from Switch (NYSE:SWCH), Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) and CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE). The Credit Suisse Specialty Chemicals Conference on November 24 will include talks by Novozymes (OTCPK:NVZMF) and Wacker (OTC:WKCMF).

