We're more than three-quarters of the way through the Q3 earnings season for the precious metals sector, and one of the first gold producers to report its results was Torex Gold (OTCPK:TORXF). Despite a marginal drop in gold production year over year, the company had a blow-out report financially, with net debt now extinguished as of quarter-end. Unfortunately, the stock's post-earnings advance has been erased, with Torex being dragged down by the sector-wide carnage. While this is disappointing, it's left the intermediate producer trading for below US$110.00/oz, and further weakness could make the stock a takeover target. Based on the more than reasonable valuation and continued operational excellence, I see this pullback below C$19.00 as a low-risk area to start a position.

(Source: Company Website)

Torex Gold released its Q3 results earlier this month and reported quarterly gold production of ~131,800 ounces, a 5% decrease from the year-ago period. While this headline number might look disappointing, it's important to note that the company was up against very tough comps in Q3 2019 because this was a record quarter for the company, with head grades coming in at an astounding 4.11 grams per tonne gold. Therefore, while gold production was down year over year, this was still an exceptional quarter for Torex. Besides, the higher average realized gold (GLD) price more than offset the marginal decrease in output, as revenue soared to a new record high of US$258.5 million. Let's take a closer look at the quarter below:

(Source: Author's Chart)

As shown in the table below, it was a solid quarter at Torex's El-Limon Guajes Mine, with throughput coming in at an 18-month high of 12,870 tonnes per day, just shy of the record 13,011 tonnes per day in Q4 2018. Meanwhile, gold recovery rates were stable at 89% for the sixth quarter in a row, despite a slight drop in grades year over year (3.83 grams per tonne gold vs. 4.11 grams per tonne gold). If not for the 7% decrease in processed grades, this would have been a record quarter for gold production.

(Source: Management Discussion & Analysis)

As shown below, the significant increase in gold production and sales led to a substantial improvement in all-in sustaining costs, with costs down 13% sequentially from the US$1,015/oz in Q2. These elevated costs in Q2 were due to the government-mandated shutdown in Mexico, and it's nice to see costs return to more normal levels since. However, costs were up more than 20% year over year at US$877/oz vs. US$675/oz in Q3 2019. This was partially related to higher royalties of US$7.6 million (Q3 2019: US$5.9 million) due to higher revenue, and a higher average realized gold price, as well as significantly higher sustaining capital. During Q3 2020, the company spent an additional US$16.3 million on sustaining capital expenditures (US$25.2 million vs. US$8.9 million), with higher capitalized stripping as well as infrastructure.

(Source: Author's Chart)

While the sharp increase in costs is a little disappointing, it's important to note that this is within Torex's updated guidance range of US$965/oz to US$1,025/oz for FY2020. Currently, all-in sustaining costs are sitting at US$941/oz year-to-date, suggesting that Torex should have no issue beating its guidance mid-point of US$995/oz. Besides, all-in sustaining cost margins hit a new record of US$1,007/oz in the quarter, up from US$803/oz in the year-ago period. This material expansion in margins was related to a significantly higher average realized gold price of US$1,884/oz in Q3 that more than offset the higher costs.

(Source: Company Presentation)

During the prepared remarks, the company noted that they have blasted at Portal 3 in the quarter, which should lead to mining efficiencies going forward. The access at Portal 3 should allow Torex to benefit from 50% shorter underground haul distances, and additional exploration potential going forward. Currently, the tunnel is 1 kilometer long, and Torex expects to reach the bottom of Sub-Sill by Q3 2021. This should lead to lower costs going forward, which would set the company up for $1,050/oz plus all-in sustaining cost margins if the gold price can hold above $1,825/oz.

(Source: Author's Chart)

Given the quarter of near-record gold production at record gold prices, it's not surprising that Torex delivered a record quarter operationally. As shown in the chart above, quarterly revenue soared to US$265.5 million, an increase of 34% year over year, despite similar production levels. This translated to a significant improvement in Torex's balance sheet to US$204.0 million, as well as a surge in free cash flow to a record of US$124.2 million. Currently, trailing twelve-month free cash flow is sitting at $169.4 million, which means that Torex is trading at less than 7x free cash flow at an enterprise value of US$1,133 million. It's worth noting that trailing twelve-month free cash flow should be sitting at closer to US$200 million but was affected by the shutdowns in Q2 which put a huge dent in quarterly gold production and profits.

(Source: Author's Chart)

Even more exciting for long-term investors is the fact that Torex has finally extinguished its net debt position, ending Q3 with a net cash position of US$77 million and outstanding debt of just US$155 million. This should lead to improved earnings going forward due to lower interest expense, and I would expect the company to fully pay off its debt by the end of Q2 2021. While the company has no plans for a dividend at this time, I would not be surprised by share buybacks if the share price falls below US$13.00. Some investors might be disappointed that Torex is not paying a dividend, while some other intermediate producers like Alamos Gold (AGI) are offering investors a healthy dividend yield. I don't see this as an issue because Torex is aggressively re-investing in its business with exploration and continued investment in Media Luna, which could be operational by early 2024 if they can fast-track the project.

(Source: Author's Chart)

Despite an incredible quarter for Torex, the company is trading at a lower level than when it reported on November 3rd due to the sector-wide weakness. This has left Torex trading at a market cap of ~US$1.20 billion, a dirt-cheap valuation for a Tier-2 jurisdiction 400,000-ounce per year gold producer. In fact, if we subtract out the company's US$77 million in net cash, we've got Torex trading at an enterprise value of US$1,133 million. Based on 10.4 million ounces of gold resources, this translates to an enterprise value per ounce of just US$108.94. This compares quite favorably to the 4-period moving average of the price paid per ounce for gold producers this year.

(Source: TC2000.com)

As shown below, we've seen six mergers or acquisitions this year, and the average price paid per ounce has been US$101.32/oz. Most recently, Teranga Gold (OTCQX:TGCDF) was valued at US$175.79/oz last week with its marginal premium in the Endeavour Mining (OTCQX:EDVMF) deal. Not only is Torex in a more favorable jurisdiction than Teranga in Mexico vs. Africa, but it's also got a larger production profile and similar costs. Therefore, it's quite strange that Torex is trading at a more than 30% discount to the recent Teranga deal and a 10% discount to the 4-period moving average of the price paid per ounce for gold producers.

(Source: Author's Chart)

While a discount would make sense for a high-cost producer in an extremely unfavorable jurisdiction, Mexico is not a terrible jurisdiction by any means, even if it isn't Tier-1, and the company has an enviable resource relative to its peers. The only negative with Torex is that it's a single-asset producer currently, but I do not believe this justifies this large of a discount to what suitors have paid for producers this year. In summary, Torex is dirt-cheap below C$19.00. I have not considered the company a takeover target in the past, but if we were to see a drop below US$17.00, I could see a suitor swooping in to pick up this 450,000-ounce producer that's pumping out nearly US$200 million in free cash flow per year while it's on sale.

(Source: Author's Chart)

Torex Gold just came off an incredible quarter, yet the stock is trading like it missed guidance or had a massive flaw in its recent report. The stock was already cheap ahead of the recent sell-off, but Torex is now trading at a more than reasonable US$108.94/oz based on its 10 million-ounce resource base. As noted, this is a 10% discount to the 4-period moving average of the price paid per ounce for gold producers by suitors. Given the company's operational excellence and industry-leading margins, I believe this sell-off below C$19.00 is creating a buying opportunity for investors. Therefore, I may look to start a position in December if we see the stock stabilize.

