Recently, ConocoPhillips (COP) made an absurd no premium offer for Concho Resources (CXO). Concho has long been a well-managed excellently located Permian producer. ConocoPhillips has been anything but well managed. In fact, ConocoPhillips has long sold off its high cost production for someone else to produce at lower cost. This acquisition offers ConocoPhillips access to adequate low cost production. It does not offer the shareholders of Concho anything that they could not already get for themselves.

Source: ConocoPhillips Acquisition Offer Press Release October, 2020.

In fact, it looks as though some old habits will still be adhered to. ConocoPhillips has long clung to the idea that free cash flow is a good thing no matter how that free cash flow is achieved. Therefore, ConocoPhillips sold assets to reduce debt all the while paying shareholders with "free cash flow". That constitutes a liquidation strategy that will likely continue after the merger.

Cenovus Energy

But anyone who has followed these sales by ConocoPhillips to the next operator knows that most of the properties sold had a lot of potential. Take the sale announced by ConocoPhillips of its interest in the partnership with Cenovus Energy (CVE) as an example. Free funds flow more than doubled from the acquisition as cash flow from operating activities shot sky high.

Cenovus brought a whole bunch of capital projects to completion while cutting costs to obtain an immediate per share benefit. Then management kept working to nearly double adjusted funds flow yet again in 2019 from 2018. That means this management nearly quadrupled the before acquisition cash flow while repaying all the acquisition incurred debt. Cenovus kept the bulk of the acquisition while only incurring the shares issued for the acquisition as the remaining expense. Plus, management now reports far lower costs as a result.

ConocoPhillips management could have gotten those results by working with Cenovus Energy. Instead, management called the divestiture accretive by only noting the dividends received by the partnership. Management did not note the profitability of the partnership nor the approval of the use of those profits for capital expansion projects. Those capital projects played a part in the cash flow explosion Cenovus Energy reported.

Concho Resources Offer Effects

Now, ConocoPhillips management appears to want to take the "easy way out" yet one more time by making an offer for low cost (and high margin) producer Concho Resources.

Source: Seeking Alpha Summary October, 2020.

Concho gives the combined company the ability to make money in the current environment. Then again, Concho is in a far better financial shape during the current downturn than is ConocoPhillips. ConocoPhillips could emphasize operational improvements. But for as long as I have followed the company, management has shied away from operational efficiency improvements. The result is that ConocoPhillips will have the opportunity after the merger to actually focus on low cost projects. That implies the necessary low cost projects are with Concho and not enough, if any, are with ConocoPhillips.

There is every chance that ConocoPhillips as a standalone company does not have the ability to focus on projects making money at low oil prices. Therefore, there is no logical reason to combine with a high cost producer like ConocoPhillips without a premium.

Concho Resources Operations

An independent Concho has some very impressive results.

Source: Concho Resources Investor Presentation Raymond James North American Equities Conference September 2020.

Wells drilled by Concho will have some of the fastest paybacks in the industry as well as some of the lowest production costs any time those wells produce 200,000 barrels of oil in the first year of production. Even wells that are expensive to drill in terms of total cost can become very cheap on a BOE basis when that much oil is produced in the first year of production.

Source: Concho Resources Investor Presentation Raymond James North American Equities Conference September 2020.

Therefore, this chart should not surprise anyone given the first chart. The company has operating costs that approach the level of a dry gas producer, yet the company produces far more valuable oil from its wells. That is a combination for long-term above average profitability. Long term, Concho will have the ability to both generate free cash flow and grow.

This is what makes Concho so attractive to ConocoPhillips. Yet it also means that Concho will probably do better as an independent than as part of ConocoPhillips because ConocoPhillips appears to be held back by some higher cost areas and a mediocre past with some continuing bad habits from that past. Concho management would not go out and purchase a high cost project. But the merger basically achieves the same end for Concho shareholders. Clearly the due diligence process has a glitch.

Source: Concho Resources Investor Presentation Raymond James North American Equities Conference September 2020.

As a side note on all the noise about "banning fracking" in any form. First of all, the federal constitution specifically states that anything not specifically noted for the federal government is states' rights. That makes fracking a states rights issue. States as different as New York and North Carolina have banned fracking while other states embrace it. That will not change without an amendment to the constitution.

The other big noise is about fracking on federal lands. But there are so many possible opportunities outside federal lands that this industry would really not feel much effect from a ban on federal lands. The above situation is pretty typical for the oil and gas industry. Minimal amounts of leases are on federal land.

But more importantly, the leases bring in badly needed revenue for a federal government running big deficits. Given that politicians love to spend money, a reduction of money to spend is not in their interests. Last is the fact that about half of Congress depends upon the oil and gas industry one way or another. That half does not get the press coverage of a few others. But when the votes get counted on any proposal, that half will have a lot of say. Because of these and more factors, any change from the current situation, if it occurs at all, will be gradual.

Source: Concho Resources Investor Presentation Raymond James North American Equities Conference September 2020.

Not only did the company generate free cash flow, but the level of operating cash flow was clearly sufficient to service the debt, and if necessary, either purchase stock on the open market or pay shareholders a dividend. This is not a company that needs to merge with a company like ConocoPhillips. The idea that this merger was proposed without a large premium to Concho shareholders is simply absurd.

Concho shareholders have the ability to reject this poorly conceived offer and wait for a much better offer to surface. It does appear that shareholders should wait. Concho has a lot of great acreage to develop and explore that should keep management busy for decades to come. There is no reason at all to become associated with the higher cost projects of ConocoPhillips.

