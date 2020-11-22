The company has a strong track record of revenue growth and margin expansion. I see the shares as being undervalued.

I see the upcoming spin-off of Concentrix as being a shareholder friendly move, with unlocking of value.

It’s been nearly three months since I last visited Synnex (SNX), and it appears that my original bullish theses has been validated. Since that article, the shares have rocketed up by 24.6%, far-outpacing the 5.5% return of the S&P 500 (SPY) over the same timeframe. In this article, I show why I believe Synnex continues to be an attractive value play in the tech sector.

Before we begin, it should be noted that Synnex intends to spin off Concentrix, its digital transformation and marketing business, on December 1st, with current shareholders owning shares in both companies. For the purposes of this article, I evaluate Synnex in its current form as a consolidated entity.

(Source: Company website)

A Look Into Synnex

Synnex Corporation is a leading technology distribution, logistics, and integration services company with a presence on 6 continents and 40 countries. It has over 400 OEM partners, and distributes over 40K technology products across 25K resellers, systems integrators, and retailers. This massive scale, along with 225K employees, is what helps make Synnex a Fortune 200 company (ranked #130 in 2020). Synnex generated over $23 billion in revenue over the past 12 months, and it’s had 133 consecutive profitable quarters.

Synnex has two business segments, with the first being TS (Technology Solutions), which handles the aforementioned activities in the preceding paragraph, and Concentrix, which is its digital transformation and marketing business. The operating income split is about even between the two segments, with 52% going to TS, and 48% going to Concentrix.

Looking forward to the Concentrix spin-off, I see it as being a shareholder friendly move, as it allows for the separate companies to focus on their core competencies, given that these two businesses are very different from one another. In addition, I see it unlocking shareholder value, as Concentrix is a higher margin business with a gross margin of 35.5% in Q3’20, compared to 5.6% for TS. As such, the split will allow for investors to properly value the two companies on a standalone basis.

I see Synnex as being well-positioned to ride the wave of a second digital revolution through its position as a leading technology vendor. This digital wave will continue to see a strong ramp-up in demand for security, collaboration, networking, and data center solutions. This is supported by its TS segment, which goes beyond traditional distribution services by providing advanced services and training. Specifically, its Comstor division specializes in Cisco (CSCO) technology and helps Cisco’s partners and value-added resellers to design a comprehensive sales strategy with its specialized technical and market expertise.

This strength was reflected in Synnex’s results in the latest quarter (Q3’20), with revenue rising by 4.2% YoY, and Non-GAAP EPS landing at $3.33, beating analyst estimates by $1.07. TS Revenue was up 5.1% YoY, and Concentrix revenue was up 0.2% YoY.

I’m also impressed by the trailing fiscal four quarters ROIC (return on invested capital) of 9.1%, which compares favorably to 8.6% in the prior year quarter. This tells me that the company is making progress in investing in higher margin activities. I’m also encouraged to see that the company bounced back from a challenging Q2, with TS revenue (representing 82% of Q3 revenues) growing by 19% sequentially.

As seen below, this puts trailing 12-month revenue on par with 2019 levels. Synnex’s revenue has grown at a 10% CAGR rate since 2008, and its adjusted operating margin % has more than doubled since then.

(Source: Q3’20 Investor Presentation)

Looking forward, I expect continued challenges for Synnex’s office business, as many companies have adopted work-from-home measures during the pandemic. This has resulted in a YoY decline in office products such as PCs, printers, supplies, and on-premise data center equipment. Given the recent surge in COVID-19 infection rates across the country, I expect this to remain a challenge as we head into the winter season.

However, if the company’s Q3 was any indication, Synnex’s other customer verticals should be able to fill the gap, as noted by management during the last conference call:

In our TS distribution business, better-than-expected revenue was driven by strong demand in education, state and local, and e-commerce channels. This was driven by ongoing work, learn and shop from home needs. We also experienced a slight improvement from our second quarter in office environment and SMB sales. Consistent with Q2, we saw higher demand in notebooks, Chromebooks, cloud, collaboration and security products.”

Turning to valuation, it appears that the shares are trading rather cheaply with respect to forward EPS estimates. As seen below, at the current price of $152.68, the shares are trading at a forward P/E of 12.5. Based on the 2022 EPS, the forward P/E falls below 10. As such, I see the shares as being undervalued.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Analysts seem to agree that the shares are undervalued, with a consensus Strong Buy rating (score of 4.85 out of 5), and an average price target of $166.29.

Investor Takeaway

Synnex’s business has shown its resiliency, with a YoY revenue increase in the latest quarter, despite decreased office utilization during the pandemic. Looking forward, I see Synnex as being well-positioned to take advantage of the future increased demand for technology products, through its value-added services to technology partners and resellers.

I also see the upcoming spin-off of Concentrix as unlocking shareholder value, as it will make it easier for investors to value the two different companies (with differing margin profiles) on a standalone basis. It will also enable both companies to focus on their core competencies, without the distraction of being under a consolidated entity. Given the aforementioned positives, and the current valuation, I see further upside potential for the share price. Buy for growth.

