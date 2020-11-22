DTD is a fund I used to own, but have since moved in to superior dividend paying ETFs. Looking ahead, I see little incentive to change my strategy.

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD) as an investment option at its current market price. DTD is a fund I suggested investors avoid at the beginning of the year, and that reasoning turned out to be the right call. While the broader market and many dividend ETFs have offered positive returns in 2020, DTD has struggled, registering a slightly negative total return. Looking ahead, I do not expect much outperformance from this option, leading me to reiterate a cautious outlook. This thesis rests on several factors. One, I feel equities are a bit overpriced right now, and I expect a general correction in the market in the months to come. Two, DTD's expense ratio is a bit high for the exposure it offers, which will hurt longer term returns compared to other options. Three, DTD has some noticeable overlap with my broad market ETFs, which limits the diversification benefit I would hope to receive by owning this fund.

Background

First, a little about the fund. DTD is an exchange-traded fund managed by WisdomTree whose investment objective is "to track the investment results of broad dividend-paying companies in the U.S. equity market". Currently, the fund trades at $100.44/share and pays a monthly distribution that yields 2.79% annually. I wrote about DTD at the beginning of the year and placed a neutral rating on the fund. In hindsight, this was a good call. While the broader market has posted a double-digit gain since the beginning of the year, DTD has actually delivered a small loss during the same time period:

As we approach 2021, I decided it was time to take another look at DTD. While I continue to favor dividend paying stocks and funds, and see merit to owning DTD, I am reluctant to upgrade my rating at this time. Primarily, I believe there are better dividend ETFs out there, and I have a generally modest outlook on equities in the short term. Therefore, I believe the "neutral" rating remains appropriate, and I will explain why in detail below.

Relative Performance - Lagging My Core Funds

To begin, I want to highlight a primary reason for my reluctance to go long on DTD. This is performance, and I gauge its performance against the other dividend ETFs in my portfolio. Clearly, dividend investors have a plethora of options to choose from, so finding the "best" dividend stock or ETF is a never-ending challenge. However, I have held a few particular ETFs for a long time, which are the iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO), the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY), and the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD). Overall, I have been happy with their performance, in terms of total return, income, and the diversification they provide. As a result, before I consider adding another dividend ETF to my portfolio, I always compare the prospective fund to my current holdings. This helps me decide whether it makes sense to dive in to a new position, or if I should add to my current positions instead.

With this in mind, how has DTD fared so far in 2020? As I noted, its total return has been negative, although this certainly has been a difficult year for many investments. However, when we compare price performance against the three funds I own, we see that DTD comes in last place year-to-date:

As you can see, DTD has been lagging my core funds, so I would need some other incentive to pick up shares in that fund over my other holdings. This does not mean DTD cannot outperform going forward, but it does tell me I have to see a compelling story for the future in order to take the leap.

Looking at the other standard metrics of the fund, I do not see anything that sets DTD apart. The current yield is in-line with my holdings, and the expense ratio is noticeably higher than SCHD and DGRO, and is only slightly below SDY, as shown in the following chart:

Fund Expense Ratio Current Yield DTD .28% 2.79% SDY .35% 2.74% DGRO .08% 2.31% SCHD .06% 3.06%

My takeaway from this is I do not see an obvious metric on why I should pick DTD compared to my favorite dividend funds. While I will take a closer look at the fund in isolation in the following paragraphs, this introduction should help readers understand part of my reason for arriving at a neutral rating overall.

DTD's Top Holdings Overlap My Broad Market Fund

My next point takes a quick look at the top holdings of DTD. On the surface, the fund seems to hold the companies I want to own. The top ten holdings are all well-known, established mega-caps, who have strong track records over the long term. Further, while the fund does seem top heavy, as the top ten holdings make up around 23% of total assets, this is actually not that unusual for dividend ETFs. For a look at the top holdings, see the graphic below:

Source: WisdomTree

Ultimately, I do not have anything inherently negative to say about the way DTD is allocated. Aside from Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT), no holding has over a 2.2% allocation in the fund. Further, these large-cap, dividend payers are the type of holdings I prefer, so that gets my endorsement.

With these points in mind, why do I not view the fund more favorably? One reason is not so much that I dislike DTD, it is that I don't need it. What I mean by that is, the fund's top holdings have some overlap to my core market fund. For example, my largest holding is the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO), and four of DTD's top holdings are also in the top ten holdings for VOO. Further, the top two holdings for both funds are identical, as shown below:

Source: Vanguard

My point here is I try to use my dividend ETF positions as a way to balance out the rest of my portfolio, by increasing my allocation to stocks that I am not already heavily exposed to through VOO. For example, SDY, which has been a long term hold for me, only tracks dividend aristocrats, which are companies that have increased their dividends annually for at least twenty years. As a result, the top ten holdings in that fund do not overlap at all with the top ten of VOO. Thus, it provides more of the diversification I am looking for.

Ultimately, I do not view DTD's holdings as "bad". They are stellar companies and, if investors are looking for more large-cap exposure, the fund could absolutely fit the bill. But for someone, like myself, who already has a big position in broad market fund like VOO, which is exposed to many of the same names, it is harder to make the case for buying it.

Investors Are Ignoring The Economy's Problems

My next point relates to the broader economy, so it extends to all the equity funds I cover, including DTD. Simply, I want to emphasize that I have a cautious outlook on all risk-on assets, so this is not unique to DTD. But it is still relevant for investors considering the fund. I view broad equities, including dividend payers, as having limited upside going forward. Stock and bond prices are at record levels, yet the country is seeing an uptick in Covid-19 cases, stubbornly high jobless numbers, and the presidential election remains contested, preventing a smooth transition of power.

Furthermore, despite these concerns, investors continue to pour money in to riskier assets. While equity prices have climbed throughout the summer, money market balances have been on a steady decline. This indicates investors are putting cash to work at an aggressive pace, as shown below:

Source: Yahoo Finance

My overall takeaway here is I believe it is time for retail investors to get cautious. Cash balances are on the decline, meaning there is less money on the sidelines to push asset prices higher from here. Further, the disconnect between the stock market and the general economy continues to concern me, and I feel a re-balancing is likely to occur in the short term. As a result, I am advocating patience, as I feel investors will be able to pick up equity assets at lower prices in the near term.

Dividend Growth Is Present

My final point has a more positive connotation. Clearly, throughout this review I have not been too enthusiastic regarding DTD. However, I do see some merit to owning it, which is why I did not place a "bearish" rating on the fund. While I personally feel there are better options out there, other investors may disagree. Perhaps they have taken a look at the dividend ETFs I own and decided those are not for them. Similarly, an investor may not have a sizable stake in broad market funds, so the concern I have with DTD not offering me enough diversification may not be relevant for them. Either way, DTD does hold plenty of strong companies, and while its expense ratio is on the high side, I believe the fund is a decent option for a dividend seeker.

With that in mind, I want to highlight an attribute I view quite positively right now. Specifically, that is the fund's dividend growth, which has been surprisingly strong in 2020. Despite a pandemic and a volatile year overall, DTD's underlying holdings have managed to increase their dividends, on average, which has allowed the fund to offer a higher income stream than it did in 2019. In fact, through October, DTD had a dividend growth rate above 7%, as illustrated in the chart below:

Jan - Oct Distributions 2019 Jan - Oct Distributions 2020 YOY Change $2.08/share $2.24/share 7.7%

Source: WisdomTree

I view this as a testament to the quality of DTD's make-up, as it is clearly holding companies who are able to withstand economic shocks. With many companies cutting, or eliminating, their dividends in 2020, the fact that DTD has been able to increase what it pays to investors is a big win. This fact offers support for someone interested in buying this fund.

Bottom Line

I remain reluctant to give DTD a ringing endorsement. The fund has lost out to my other dividend holdings this year, and its expense ratio is too high for my taste. When I couple these attributes with my generally neutral outlook on stocks a whole, I cannot get behind buying DTD right now. For investors who disagree, I do see the counter-argument, as the fund holds well-established companies and has seen dividend growth in a difficult economic climate. However, I just don't see the need for it in my portfolio, and I would suggest investors be selective on any new positions in DTD at this time.

