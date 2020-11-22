Innovation is not about saying yes to everything. It's about saying no to all but the most crucial features. - Steve Jobs

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) develops, produces, and sells various beverages, spanning sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks. Key brands include LaCroix, Clear Fruit, Rip It energy drinks, Everfresh, Mr. Pure 100% juice, Shasta, and Faygo. FIZZ primarily sells products in the United States and Canada.

The LaCroix product has incredible brand loyalty, primarily as it is pleasing to consumers looking for healthy beverages and uses a constant rotation of new flavors to appeal to customers looking for variety. The brand effectively leverages social media platforms and brand ambassadors to promote its products. Overall, the company believes it is agile and innovative, allowing it to quickly respond to changing consumer preferences with new products.

Record quarterly results

FIZZ reported an 11 percent increase in revenues in the most recent quarter as higher demand for take-home products drove up volumes, while the average selling price per case was unchanged. The revenues of $293 million were the highest ever figure reported for a quarter in the company's history. Gross margin rose to 40 percent from 37 percent in the prior year's quarter on lower raw material costs as gross profit of $117 million also notched a record.

Operating expenses were down slightly as a decline in marketing and selling costs was partially offset by higher shipping costs. Net income of $51 million for the quarter was almost 50 percent higher than the same quarter in the prior year. The most recent quarter ended on August 1, 2020, representing the first quarter of the company's 2021 fiscal year, and expectations are for the remaining quarters in the fiscal year to continue to report higher earnings than in the previous year shown below.

Liquidity and Capital

FIZZ's strong liquidity and capital position aid its operational flexibility. For the most recent quarter, FIZZ generated over $50 million in cash from operations, further building cash balances. The company has no long-term debt outside of minor operating leases and maintains a $100 million unsecured revolving credit facility with no current borrowings.

Valuation

FIZZ currently trades at a PE ratio of 30 times, in line with competitors as shown below, though it remains more innovative and nimbler than these traditional beverage companies. The PE ratio is higher than valuations earlier this year as the stock has appreciated, but I believe the stock has further room to run as earnings rise.

Risks to ownership

High unemployment or prolonged economic difficulties could leave consumers unable to purchase FIZZ's products. However, thus far in 2020, the company has seen demand increase as its products are ideal for consumption at home.

FIZZ will need to continue to provide innovative products to stay ahead of changing consumer preferences. I believe that it is well-positioned to do so among beverage companies and has a history of offering inventive beverages.

Summary

FIZZ produces a product with a loyal following and continues to develop new flavors and beverages to appeal to shifting consumer tastes. I expect revenues and income will continue to grow as the company innovates.

