It has started that test, and we will find out if the bullish breakout holds and price remains above the critical line on the monthly chart.

As you can see on the monthly chart below, the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) price is showing a bullish breakout that forced us to upgrade our rating from bearish to neutral. Between now and the end of this month, we will watch the critical bull-bear downside test play out. We will find out if this bullish breakout survives. Our guess is that it will because of the positive vaccine news and a stimulus package in the future.

You can see at the top of the chart that money flow is dropping and that is bearish. At the bottom of the chart is the signal that determines the vertical red lines on the chart that capture the sell cycles in the past. The latest red line is the latest sell signal. Since this is a monthly chart, we have to wait until the end of the month to see if this preliminary sell signal becomes permanent. The great value of this monthly signal is that it does not usually reverse.

Here is the monthly chart showing these two, preliminary, bearish signals. We will see if these signals change by the end of November.

On the plus side on the above chart, we have a peaking buy cycle. If that continues, then we could see the bearish signals reversed by month-end.

To see if this is possible, let's look at the daily chart to see what is ahead for next week. Because of the holiday, traders will probably close out their positions on Wednesday instead of the usual Friday close out for the weekend. Friday’s shortened trading day can be disorderly without the traders around.

Here is the daily chart:

As you can see on the above daily chart, this leading indicator for the monthly chart has turned short-term bearish. The signals have turned down and price is dropping to test support. This will be the critical bull-bear test that will decide whether we change our rating from neutral to bullish for the SPY. We will wait for the signal to tell us.

Conclusion

The monthly chart looks bearish, but we have to wait for the end of the month to see this signal. The short-term daily chart acts as a leading indicator to the monthly. It is short-term bearish and needs a strong bounce up from this test of support levels. There is good news on the vaccine and election fronts, but bad news on the out of control pandemic. Down the road is the finalization of the election and a stimulus package. The Santa Claus rally and Biden inauguration could also drive a confirmed bullish move higher. The bullish breakout in the SPY price needs to be confirmed by this critical bull-bear test of support. We think that will happen as the market looks ahead six months and sees big improvements by the end of 2021.





