Investment Overview

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) are one of the leading authorities in stereotactic surgery and radiation-type therapy. VAR offers superior technology and more effective treatment services over competitors, by our examination. Whilst growth in the radial oncology segment has been lumpy over recent periods, value added service offerings and the demand for VAR's product line will continue to drive underlying growth in years to come. We would point out to investors that VAR is an acquisition candidate for Siemens Healthineers (OTC:SEMHF), who have committed to buy VAR in an all cash deal at a $16.4 billion valuation earlier this year. The transaction is expected to close in 1H 2021.

Data Source: Author's Bloomberg Terminal

One could argue that this move is a deliberate one by SEMHF, who may be seeking to increase market share within their imaging and oncology segment. Thus, we believe that investors will benefit from this flash summary of VAR in their own investment reasoning, including for comparable situations.

Q4 Performance

VAR exited Q4 with a healthy report, above consensus on revenue by ~$34 million, posting $850 million to the top in total. Gross orders did decrease throughout the Americas regions, however there was overall strength in APAC and EMEA markets to offset this pressure. From this quarter, there was 10 orders booked for Ethos, split evenly between the US and EMEA, alongside a single order for Proton. Thus, we see clear proof of concept for VAR's integration of AI within their imaging segment. These placements also evidence strength in VAR's capital placement strategy, which have shown resilience at the the back end of 2020, as Covid-19 cases have picked back up in those regions. Although the Siemens transaction is planned for 1H 2021, we do believe that VAR will continue to see upside in the near-term via reimbursements in radiation oncology, backed by a stabilising economy. What would really throw a spanner in the works, is another bidder for acquisition, at a premium to the SEMHF commitment. Perhaps it may be a bit late, nonetheless, we believe that current VAR holders would be the main beneficiaries there, notwithstanding the impacts on VAR's valuation.

The company had a strong quarter in terms of cash from operations, which grew ~$150 million to $266 million, alongside a -$55 million YoY deleveraging on the balance sheet. Cash was strong for the 4th quarter, and grew by $235 million YoY to reach ~$765 million, albeit decreasing in sequential growth from Q3. The overall liquidity position is strong, with ~$1.6 billion in available liquidity, including the ~$825 million available under the existing credit facility.

Data Source: VAR Earnings Call Presentation Q4

Based on these figures, the consensus sees around $5 billion in peak sales by 2025, and we are aligned with this view. We would note that the upcoming transaction does blind guidance, but based on trajectory and incremental growth patterns we see playing out, CAGR of ~10% at the top over this period is not unreasonable to expect. EPS should therefore see a high sequential growth period by 2025 also, alongside gross revenues CAGR of ~11%. We also see a high conversion of free cash, that will undoubtedly fortify the balance sheet and planned CAPEX over these periods. We believe that this information is of great benefit to current VAR holders, as many we have spoken to are seeking colour on these kind of projections.

Data Source: VAR SEC Filings; Author's Calculations

Some Additional Info

For the benefit of investors, we've included share valuation metrics into this report. There is currently ~$8.50 in cash per share, alongside $0.72 in free cash per share. Shares are at ~21x Q4 EBITDA, alongside 32x P/E and just over 7.5x book value. Whilst at a premium to peers, the benefit to shareholders is in the upcoming transaction. Thus, we look forward to providing additional colour as more information flows from here.

Data Source: Author's Bloomberg Terminal; Author's Calculations

Based on the $16.4 billion valuation, we believe that Siemens have got a bargain here, especially considering VAR's fair asset value of ~$225 million, by our examination. Shares have traded flat since the acquisition was announced, not before a jump of ~$40/share back in July. Current trends are on extremely low volume, as there is only ~91 million shares outstanding on a ~99% float. For example, average volume for the last 3 months has held steady at just over 1.2 million shares, with an ~800,00 7-day average. We'd be interested to see the effects on volume and price dispersion once the transaction is closed.

Additional Factors For Consideration

Certainly, other upcoming inflection points include the implementation of the radiation-oncology payment model, which should be rolled out very soon, alongside any impacts on operations from Covid-19. VAR have outlined their operations strategy via 4 "strategic enablers", that could help to expand opportunities. Innovation sits at the top, alongside integration of technology via AI and cloud-based patient data platforms. This aligns VAR with the current narrative in service delivery, and removes the requirement of intensive human-capital in the service model. Additionally, the integration of AI and cloud-based service delivery places VAR at the head of the spear in post-modern radiographic-oncology, and we believe the company will benefit greatly here, based on the successful integration of the same by other names, in other sectors.

Data Source: VAR Earnings Call Presentation Q4

As for who is impacted by the VAR transaction, we would postulate that Phillips is the most rivalled entity, in view of their competing portfolio segments, and the statement made by Siemens via this purchase. We believe that this particular transaction will push Philips into additional acquisition activity, targeting higher margin names or complementary labels/product lines, to beef up their own portfolio. Considering the size of VAR and its 10,000 or so employees, alongside their standing in the radiological oncology space, it's clear that Siemens has obtained a win here. We would expect Philips to respond with the acquisition activity above, or with conscientious attention to pipeline expansion and R&D prioritisation. Additionally, Boston Scientific (BSX) will likely be watching this transaction closely also, and we believe they will now be prompted to expand their portfolio, or fund aggressive pipeline growth over the coming periods. As is generally the case in medical technology, this transaction will likely signal a flurry of additional M&A activity for the remainder of the year, or well into 1H 2021.

Beyond the company level, we believe that purveyors to both VAR and Siemens will see upside here, especially via the extended reach and access to both players. Suppliers of one of the other now have access to both entities, and there is high probability that both entities will leverage the other's supply chain toward operating margins. Thus, key suppliers are likely to see upside moving forward. What would offset this point, however, is the squeezing of supplier numbers, toward consolidation of key national or international contracts within the supply chain. We wouldn't be surprised to see a more vertically-integrated supply and distribution network for either Siemens of VAR following the closure, either. We've observed this type of activity in many situations over the years, comparing similar transactions.

But there is upside to both VAR and Siemens should these circumstances occur, as the competitive forces between suppliers will likely cause more favourable payment terms, and more dynamic pricing competition. This is especially true outside of the price advantages, that will positively impact VAR's operating cycle and conversion of inventory to cash. Overall, the net effect on operating leverage for VAR will likely be positive, and we wouldn't be surprised to see a +300-500bps effect on operating margins over the coming periods. To illustrate, the company turns over its entire inventory just over 3x per year, with ~240 days inventory to cash. The cash cycle is around 190 days, with ~127 days sales outstanding on average. This means that inventory is outstanding for ~110 days, and accounts receivable is turned over just under 3x. Thus, with more favourable terms from the dynamics in supply competition, it is VAR who will see the upside, especially in the speed of inventory to cash. This will be reflected immediately on cash values, versus on the income statement alone. We believe that this situation will likely pan out, based on similar transactions in comparable situations. It would not be unreasonable to expect days of inventory to cash to reduce under 220 days in the near-term, with ~200 days inventory to cash a reasonable long-term target with the Siemens integration.

In Short

The Siemens transaction is likely to have favourable impact on VAR's outcome over the coming periods. VAR will likely see upside on the back of more efficient integration of technology (via AI and cloud-based synergies) and more favourable terms with operations. We'd anticipate VAR’s cash cycle to see improvement alongside greater efficiency in the turnover of capital placements and inventory to cash. Overall, the impact to operating leverage will be pronounced, and we could see more vertical integration of supply and distribution networks with this transaction. VAR themselves have managed to fortify the balance sheet with decent cash and liquidity preservation, alongside deleveraging significantly YoY. Based on the operating efficiencies above, alongside the integration of advanced technology into service delivery, then free cash conversion is likely to remain high over the coming 5-years, and absolute FCF of ~$420 million by 2025 is not unreasonable in our estimation. What would throw a spanner in the works is a new bidder for VAR at a premium to Siemens, although this may be within the realms of fantasy at this point. All looks set for closure in early 2021, and any further updates there will likely be additional catalysts moving forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.