Especially as the overall reversal pattern in march is confirmed by volume analysis on the monthly chart.

In effect, the only worthwhile question to be asked is: "Do we have a low-risk trade or investment opportunity that is worthwhile taking"?

To free your mind from an unmanageable amount of data, a principle-based approach by grouping all events into their impact scope is helpful.

As a trader, you can occupy your mind with a lot of data and create scenarios for each different event. This will create an unmanageable workflow plan since anything and everything can move the markets. A more principle-based approach is grouping all events into their impact scope. So instead of creating individual insurance policies for fire, flood, storm, earth quick, and so forth, you'd rather have one umbrella insurance based on impact only. Meaning, make your risk decisions in trading only based on the scope of the impact, irrespective of the cause. This simplifies your toolbox on how to react to extraordinary events and prepares you in a way that your mind isn't overwhelmed with too much evaluation of various scenarios.

The markets are a game already with too many variables that overwhelm the left-brained market participant. Cornering risk, the most important component in market play, through reducing impact criteria is useful. When working with charts, we deal with three major aspects:

price

volume

time

From these components, we derive trend, range, volatility, and other subgroups of impacting nuances.

Silver, Weekly Chart, Silver-impact scope, Price:

Silver in US Dollar, weekly chart as of November 18th, 2020

Over the last six months, the prices of Silver (XAGUSD:CUR), SLV and PSLV have been bullish. The weekly chart for XAGUSD:CUR above describes our most likely scenario of the future for Silvers price behavior.

Silver, Monthly Chart, Volume:

Silver in US Dollar, monthly chart as of November 18th, 2020

On the monthly time frame, the volume analysis of the Silver market shows a six hundred percent increase from the twenty-day moving average volume (99.89k) in March of this year. It confirms the reversal price pattern (purple circles).

The following month's volume node (yellow circle) exceeded a temporary high (424k) of the last five years by more than threefold. This confirms the larger turning point from a sideways market into a bullish directional market.

Silver, Monthly Chart, Time:

Silver in US Dollar, monthly chart as of November 18th, 2020

Looking at the market from a time perspective, we project a doubling in price within seventeen months. The standard deviation model contraction maximum was in June this year. In other words, this confirms that Silver is in an expansion cycle right now.

Silver, impact scope

We can't stretch enough how valuable a free mind in trading is. Debate and any other unresolved questionnaire in one's mind are counterproductive for executing trades. Reducing data by grouping it in the impact fields of price, volume and time frame can at times of action substantiate a solid course of action. Postponing reason, causes, and details to a later time reduces trading errors by a large margin.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PHYSICAL PRECIOUS METALS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.