U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: Breast Cancer Biotech Pops 158% In A 6-IPO Week

In a scramble to go public ahead of the holiday, six IPOs and 15 SPACs went public this past week led by breast cancer biotech Olema Pharmaceuticals, which soared 158% on its first day.

In a scramble to go public ahead of the holiday, six IPOs and 15 SPACs went public this past week led by breast cancer biotech Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA), which soared 158% on its first day. New filings continued to pour in, priming the IPO pipeline for an active end to 2020.

The week's top performer, Phase 1 biotech Olema Pharmaceuticals upsized and priced above the range to raise $209 million at a $769 million market cap. This biotech is developing a targeted endocrine therapy for metastatic breast cancer that can be taken orally instead of injected intramuscularly. Its lead candidate is currently in an ongoing Phase 1/2 trial, with initial data expected in the 2H21. Olema finished the week up 157%.

Research testing service provider Maravai LifeSciences (MRVI) upsized and priced at the high end to raise $1.6 billion at a $7.2 billion market cap. The highly-profitable company has seen accelerated growth in 2020, thanks to the use of its mRNA products in COVID-19 vaccine development, but it is highly leveraged post-IPO at 3.1x net debt/adj. EBITDA. Maravai finished up 11%.

Sterilization service provider Sotera Health (SHC) priced at the top of the range to raise $1.1 billion at a $6.4 billion market cap. Sotera Health provides sterilization services, Co-60 products used in the gamma-radiation sterilization process, and lab testing and advisory services. Despite downturns due to COVID-19, the company is profitable with expanding margins and strong free cash flow. Sotera finished up 9%.

Chinese cosmetics producer Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) priced at the high end to raise $617 million at a $7.0 billion market cap. Yatsen produces and sells cosmetics under the brands including Perfect Diary. While its operating margins took a hit in the YTD period due in part to COVID-19, the company saw explosive growth in 2019. Yatsen finished up 91%.

Cybersecurity product provider Telos (TLS) upsized and priced at the midpoint to raise $254 million at a $1.1 billion market cap. Telos provides highly customizable software-based security solutions, primarily to the US government, which accounted for more than 90% of 2019 revenue. The company is targeting a large market opportunity, though gross margins are relatively low and fluctuate based on mix. Telos finished up 12%.

Israeli lottery technology provider NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) priced above the range to raise $82 million at a $444 million market cap. The company provides technology, gaming, and operational services to lottery operators in North America and Europe. NeoGames is the leader in the US and benefits from long and sticky contracts, though revenue from its contracts is highly concentrated. NeoGames finished up 22%.

15 SPACs raised $2.5 billion this past week led by European investment group Investindustrial's SPAC Investindustrial Acquisition (NYSE:IIACU), which raised $350 million to target the consumer, healthcare, industrial, and tech sectors.

21 IPOs During the Week of November 16th, 2020 Issuer

Business Deal

Size Market Cap

at IPO Price vs.

Midpoint First Day

Return Return

at 11/20 Olema Pharmaceuticals $209M $769M 12% +158% +157% Phase 1 biotech developing a targeted oral therapy for ER+/HER2- breast cancer. Yatsen $617M $7,021M 11% +75% +91% Makes and sells branded cosmetics primarily online in China. NeoGames $82M $444M 13% +29% +22% Provides online gaming technology and services to lottery operators. Telos $254M $1,076M 0% +19% +12% Provides cybersecurity products and services. Maravai LifeSciences $1,620M $7,232M 6% +11% +11% Provides genetic products and testing services for drug development and research. Sotera Health $1,072M $6,379M 7% +9% +9% Provides sterilization and lab testing and advisory services to the medical industry. Dragoneer Growth Opp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS) $240M $296M 0% +9% +8% Second blank check company formed by Dragoneer Investment Group. Reinvent Tech Partners Z (NYSE:RTPZU) $200M $250M 0% +7% +8% Second blank check company formed by Reid Hoffman and Mark Pincus targeting the tech sector. Population Health Inv. (NASDAQ:PHICU) $150M $188M 0% +1% +1% Blank check company targeting a therapeutics business. LifeSci Acquisition II (NASDAQ:LSAQ) $75M $94M 0% +0% +0% Second blank check company formed by LifeSci Capital targeting the healthcare industry. Kingswood Acquisition (NYSE:KWACU) $100M $126M 0% +0% +0% Blank check company formed by Kingswood targeting the financial services industry. Zanite Acquisition (NASDAQ:ZNTEU) $200M $250M 0% +0% +0% Blank check company formed by Resilience Capital and Directional Aviation. Pine Island Acquisition (NYSE:PIPPU) $200M $263M 0% -1% +0% Blank check company formed by Pine Island Capital Partners targeting the defense industry. Investindustrial Acq. $350M $438M 0% +0% +0% Blank check company formed by Investindustrial targeting the consumer, healthcare, industrial, and tech sectors. Cascade Acquisition (NYSE:CASU) $200M $250M 0% +0% +0% Blank check company targeting the financial services industry. Jiya Acquisition (JYAC) $100M $130M 0% +0% +0% Blank check company formed by Samsara BioCapital targeting the biopharmaceutical sector. L&F Acquisition (NYSE:LNFAU) $150M $188M 0% +0% +0% Second blank check company formed by Victory Park Capital targeting governance, risk, compliance and legal tech. Consonance-HFW Acq. (NYSE:CHFWU) $80M $104M 0% n/a +0% Blank check company formed by Consonance Capital targeting the life science industry. OTR Acquisition (NASDAQ:OTRAU) $100M $131M 0% n/a +0% Blank check company formed by the co-founder of Cyrus Capital and Standard General. Omnichannel Acquisition (NYSE:OCAU) $200M $263M 0% -1% -1% Blank check company targeting omnichannel consumer and retail businesses. Aequi Acquisition (NASDAQ:ARBGU) $200M $250M 0% -2% -2% Blank check company targeting data-centric, growth-oriented companies with established business models.

10 IPOs and 13 SPACs submitted initial filings this past week. Booking platform for short-term stays Airbnb (ABNB) filed to raise $3 billion. Ultra-bargain e-commerce platform Wish (WISH), video game development and interactive platform Roblox (RBLX), and closed-end installment loan provider Affirm (AFRM) all filed to raise $1 billion. Biosimulation software and services provider Certara (CERT) filed to raise $500 million. Drug discovery platform provider AbCellera (ABCL) filed to raise $200 million. Gene therapy developer 4D Molecular Therapeutics (FDMT) filed to raise $75 million. French nanoparticle therapy developer Nanobiotix (NBTX) filed to raise $60 million. Biospecimen online marketplace platform iSpecimen (ISPN) filed to raise $21 million. Japanese health salon chain MEDIROM Healthcare Technology (MRM) filed to raise $20 million.

Tom Farley's second SPAC Far Peak Acquisition (FPAC.U) filed to raise $550 million. TMT-focused SPAC Liberty Media Acquisition (LMACU) filed to raise $500 million. Highland Capital Partners' SPAC Highland Transcend I (HTPIU.RC), True Wind Capital's third SPAC Nebula Caravel Acquisition (NEBCU), Starwood Capital's founder Barry Sternlicht's SPAC Jaws Spitfire Acquisition (SPFR.U), and venture firm's Revolution Acceleration Acquisition (RAACU) all filed to raise $250 million. US health and wellness SPAC HumanCo Acquisition (HMCOU) filed to raise $225 million. Technology-focused SPAC Trepont Acquisition I (TACA.U), and Fortress Investment Group's third SPAC Fortress Value Acquisition III (FVT.U) both filed to raise $200 million. DD3 Capital Partners' SPAC DD3 Acquisition II (NASDAQ:DDMXU), media and telecom-focused SPAC American Technology Acquisition (ATA.U), consumer products-focused SPAC Adara Acquisition (NYSE:ADRAU), and biotech SPAC Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition (FLACU) all filed to raise $100 million.

23 Filings During the Week of November 16th, 2020 Issuer

Business Deal

Size Sector Lead

Underwriter AbCellera $200M Health Care Credit Suisse Provides an AI powered drug discovery platform for antibody therapies. Americas Technology Acq. $100M SPAC EarlyBird Blank check company targeting the technology, media, and telecommunications sectors. Fortress Value Acq. III $200M SPAC Deutsche Bank Third blank check company formed by executives at Fortress Investment Group. Frazier Lifesciences Acq. $100M SPAC Credit Suisse Blank check company formed by Frazier Healthcare Partners targeting the biotech industry. HumanCo Acquisition $225M SPAC Citi Blank check company targeting the US health and wellness industry. Medirom Healthcare Tech. $20M Health Care Maxim Operates holistic healthcare salons and a healthtech platform in Japan. Nanobiotix $60M Health Care Jefferies Commercial-stage French biotech developing nanoparticle therapies for cancer. Nebula Caravel Acq. $250M SPAC Deutsche Bank Third blank check company formed by True Wind Capital targeting the tech sector. Revolution Accel. Acq. $250M SPAC Credit Suisse Blank check company focusing on technology, government policy, and regulation. Wish $1,000M Technology Goldman Provides an e-commerce platform for ultra-bargain unbranded merchandise. DD3 Acquisition II $100M SPAC EarlyBird Second blank check company formed by DD3 Capital Partners. iSpecimen $21M Health Care ThinkEquity Provides an online marketplace platform for biospecimen procurement. Liberty Media Acquisition $500M SPAC Citi Blank check company formed by Liberty Media targeting the TMT and entertainment industries. Roblox $1,000M Communication Services Goldman Online video game development and interactive co-experience platform. Adara Acquisition $100M SPAC ThinkEquity Blank check company targeting the consumer products industry and related sectors. Affirm $1,000M Financials Morgan Stanley Offers "buy now pay later" loans for online purchases. Certara $500M Technology Jefferies Provides biosimulation software and services used for drug development. 4D Molecular Therapeutics $75M Health Care Goldman Developing targeted gene therapies for multiple diseases. Jaws Spitfire Acq. $250M SPAC Credit Suisse Second blank check company led by Starwood Capital founder Barry Sternlicht. Airbnb $3,000M Technology Morgan Stanley Provides a platform for booking short-term stays from a global network of locals. Far Peak Acquisition $550M SPAC Wells Fargo Second blank check company formed by former NYSE President Tom Farley to acquire a fintech. Highland Transcend I $250M SPAC Goldman Blank check company formed by Highland Capital Partners targeting disruptive tech. Trepont Acquisition I $200M SPAC Credit Suisse Blank check company targeting the technology industry.

IPO Market Snapshot

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 11/19/20, the Renaissance IPO Index was up 85.4% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 was up 10.9%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Uber (NYSE:UBER) and Zoom Video (NASDAQ:ZM). The Renaissance International IPO Index was up 39.2% year-to-date, while the ACWX was up 4.3%. Renaissance Capital's International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Meituan-Dianping and SoftBank.

