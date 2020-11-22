The demand for the land sites of Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) will likely remain strong in the next couple of years because of record-low mortgage rates. Additionally, the shift in preferences of homebuyers towards suburban and rural properties will benefit FPH. Moreover, FPH will experience a lower cash burn going forward because most of the cost for the development of Valencia, one of FPH's four segments, has already been incurred. Valuation analysis shows that FPH is more or less fairly valued relative to peers; consequently, I'm adopting a neutral rating on FPH.

Nature of Business Requires Considerable Investment and High Cash Burn

FPH is in the business of owning and developing land for mixed-use, master-planned communities in California. In most cases, FPH develops the land for sale to residential and commercial builders. Due to the nature of FPH's business, the payoff for investments is choppy and can take several years. As a result, FPH's net income has been highly volatile since its IPO in 2017. The following table shows FPH's revenues, net profit (loss), and normalized net loss.

As mentioned in the third quarter's conference call, the bulk of the development cost for one of the four business segments, Valencia, has already been incurred. Therefore, the cash burn will likely be lower in the future. FPH's other major segment, Great Park, is also currently under development, according to details given in the third-quarter's 10-Q filing. FPH has two other segments, Commercial and San Francisco, which generate revenue through the management and operating services and the sale of residential and commercial land sites.

Changing Buyer Preferences Likely to Boost Demand for FPH's Land Sites

As mentioned in the conference call, FPH's communities have a lot of open space, trails, low density, and amenities. Since the start of the pandemic, there has been a shift in home buyer preference towards suburban and rural homes away from metropolitan areas. Data from one of the top real estate websites, realtor.com, shows that searches for suburban areas grew at twice the growth of searches for urban areas in the mid of this year, according to news sources. I'm expecting part of the urban flight to reverse next year after the pandemic gets under control because of pandemic-fatigue. However, most of the urban flight will likely be permanent because the teleworking trend is likely to persist even after the pandemic is over. Companies will increasingly be looking to cut costs by letting those employees work from home who can work remotely and stay productive at the same time. Many major companies have announced a long-term shift to teleworking, according to news sources.

Additionally, low interest rates will likely drive demand for FPH's land sites in the next couple of years. Mortgage rates dropped to a record low last week driven by weaker consumer spending data, according to Freddie Mac's chief economist quoted by news sources. Low rates since March led to American's mortgage debt soaring to a record $10 trillion in the last quarter. I'm expecting mortgage rates to remain low for the next couple of years because of the overall interest rate trend in the economy. As signaled by the Federal Reserve, the central bank will likely maintain interest rates at the current level through 2023 to lift the economy from the pandemic-led slowdown.

Due to the robust demand for homes, home prices have trended upwards in the last few months. The management mentioned in the conference call that its markets in Los Angeles and Orange County have seen home price appreciation of 8.2% and 4.7% over the last 12 months, respectively, according to Zillow. Further, Zillow forecasts another 8.1% and 7.4% jump in prices over the next 12 months, as mentioned in the conference call. Higher home prices will hurt demand but overall have a negligible impact on revenue because the higher price will offset lower volume.

Considering the factors mentioned above, I'm expecting revenues to grow between 10% and 15% year over year in 2021.

Stock Price Likely to Remain Range-Bound

Due to the high volatility in FPH's bottom line, it is difficult to use the price-to-earnings ratio to value the stock. The time frame of sales and expenses is difficult to call, but I believe FPH will remain profitable in the next couple of years as a large part of the development work has been completed in Valencia. Further, the demand for residential sites is likely to remain strong till at least 2023. However, FPH's bottom line can swing from profit to loss in some quarters due to timing.

Due to the uncertainty in earnings, we will have to resort to the price to book and sales multiples to value FPH. The following table containing information from Seeking Alpha's peer comparison page shows FPH's valuation multiples in comparison with some of its peers.

The price-to-book multiple shows that FPH is fairly valued relative to peers, the price-to-sales ratio shows that it's undervalued and the enterprise-value-to-sales multiple shows that it's relatively overvalued compared to peers. Based on the valuation multiples, I'm expecting the stock price to remain range-bound in the next three to six months. Consequently, I'm adopting a neutral rating on FPH for the near term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.