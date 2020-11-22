While the cannabis space is very interesting, not every stock is a buy. One such stock is cbdMD (YCBD) that focuses on cannabidiol (NYSE:CBD) products. Unfortunately, the under capitalized company faces too much competition from a sector already facing entry from the cannabis companies to the North along with a large amount of domestic competitors. In the right scenario, the stock could jump on FDA regulatory clarity, but cbdMD currently has too much risk to hold.

Image Source: cbdMD website

Hanging Tough

Along with Charlotte's Web Holdings (OTCQX:CWBHF), cbdMD provides one of the few pure plays in the CBD space. The sector offered plenty of growth opportunities when Congress approved the Hemp Farm Bill at the end of 2018. Unfortunately, the CBD sector is stuck in the mud as the FDA muddied the waters on dietary products that account for up to 85% of the market.

The company was in major growth mode in mid-2019 before the troubles started in the sector. Since, cbdMD has seen quarterly sales stall out around the $10 million level. Analysts had originally forecast sales reaching $150 million in 2021 and up to $200 million in 2022, but the current estimates if for sales to reach ~$50 million next year.

The company is making inroads into the pet segment to spur some short-term growth while the sector waits on FDA clarity hopefully by next year. cbdMD only ended the June quarter with $15 million in cash on the balance sheet so the business has limited resources to compete with the bigger players in the sector.

For FQ3, gross margins were an impressive 68% on sales of $10.6 million, but cbdMD still had a small operating loss. Similar to any growth story, the cannabidiol company was origianly built for a far larger business.

For FQ4, preliminary sales were ~$11.6 million for actual $2.1 million growth from last year. The primary growth area was pet CBD products where sales reached at least $1.6 million, up 30% over the $1.23 million reported in the June quarter. The pet market is only forecasted in the $50 million range with plenty of growth ahead.

The company uses substantial marketing partnerships to sell their CBD products. So the high gross margins are offset with higher marketing expenses than some competitors. As an example, the company has recently expanded partnerships with Bubba Watson on the PGA tour and Bellator MMA. These marketing partnerships have allowed cbdMD to push DTC sales to above 70% of total sales allowing the company to survive the tough retail and FDA environment.

Competitive Risk

At the start of the year, the company was forced to sell a total of 18.4 million shares at only $1.00 in order to fund operations. With an inventory balance of only $6.4 million at the end of June, cbdMD doesn't have a lot of product to sell in a rebounding market or the cash to fund growth.

The whole issue with limited funding is the company being forced to sell shares at the lows again. The stock soared to a 52-week high of $4.10 back in August, only eight short months after selling shares near the lows at exactly $1.00. The stock trades around $2.50 where cbdMD should probably look to issue more shares to pad the balance sheet for future growth.

The good news is that Charlotte's Web has already discussed a less competitive environment in the natural grocer store space as smaller competitors struggle to survive. The opportunity does exist for some of the established brands to grab more market share in a consolidating CBD industry.

The company lists 52 million shares outstanding with another 10 million additional shares issued for potential earn-out shares. The stock has a market valuation of $130 million before accounting for any earn-out shares. The stock isn't exactly expensive on the basis of a $51 million revenue target for FY21 knowing plenty of upside exists after FDA regulations. The biggest issue is the company lacking the capital currently for aggressive market expansion in an ultra competitive sector.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that cbdMD is a stock to watch in 2021. For now though, investors are better off watching from the sidelines as any protracted FDA decision could lead to substantial capital raises by the CBD company. The risk just isn't worth the reward in the current regulatory and competitive environment.

