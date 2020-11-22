Airbnb’s financial profile is in a bad situation due to the coronavirus, but it has shown the ability to bounce back in the 2020 3Q.

The business’s future depends on how society will continue to be affected by the coronavirus, but the company has made moves to adapt.

After months if not years of waiting, Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) has finally filed to go public. The company initially delayed its IPO out of concerns relating to the U.S. Presidential election, but released financial details on Monday and will probably go public at some time in December. While Airbnb has not yet listed how much it plans to raise nor its planned valuation on its SEC report, initial reports indicate that the company wants to raise $3 billion and achieve a valuation of $30 billion, making it one of the largest companies of the year.

While it is too soon to definitively state whether Airbnb is worth it or not, what can be definitely said is that this company is a major gamble with the coronavirus being the biggest factor. For now, the most important thing is for investors to gather the most important facts and understand what will make or break this IPO.

Airbnb and COVID-19

If anything can sum up the coronavirus’s impact on Airbnb, it is the fact that “COVID-19” appears 215 times in its SEC report. As most people know by now, Airbnb is a company which helps individuals rent out their homes to travelers. The coronavirus killed traveling, which caused Airbnb’s financials to drop off a cliff.

The company went from 75.8 million “Nights and Experiences booked,” defined as the number of nights booked for stays and seats booked for experiences, in 2019 4Q to just 28 million in the 2020 2Q. The number rose to 61.8 million in the 2020 3Q, indicating that Airbnb can recover once customers start traveling again.

The problem is determining the long-term effects of the coronavirus, and the reality is that no one knows what is going to happen next. On one hand, coronavirus cases are rapidly rising across the US to the point that its healthcare system is threatened. On the other hand, news that a vaccine is imminent have caused market to jump. But the vaccine will take months at the minimum to distribute, and social distancing and masks will still be necessary afterwards according to Anthony Fauci.

Airbnb has been taking countermeasures and adapting to this new changed society. The company has laid off employees and cut back expenses, but has also found other ways to attract customers. For example, employees working at home have turned to Airbnb for short-term rentals so they can have a new working space compared to being stuck in the house for month after month. This and other factors mean that Airbnb is focused on more short-term travel which can help the country tide over while it hopes for the pandemic to end.

But while the virus has drastically damaged Airbnb’s prospects, that is far from its only business concern and many of these problems are not going to go away soon. Airbnb will continue to face legal challenges as cities move to ban short-term rentals as they argue Airbnb negatively affects residents’ quality of life. Uber (NYSE:UBER) has had similar problems, and that is a stock which has largely disappointed investors since going public over a year ago despite a recent surge.

Financial Information

The above information about “Nights and Experiences booked” showed how much Airbnb has been affected by the coronavirus, and other financial metrics show this as well. Airbnb right now is a company which faces some major financial difficulties.

The company’s revenue and profitability numbers crashed in 2020. Revenue decreased from nearly $3.7 billion in the first nine months of 2019 to $2.5 billion in the same time period in 2020, and net losses rose from $322 million to $696 million. Furthermore, net cash from operating activities decreased from a gain of $419 million to a loss of $490 million during this aforementioned time period.

This loss in net cash and profitability is a particularly huge blow because Airbnb is now heavily in debt. The company was already dealing with debt issues even before the pandemic, and then raised an additional $2 billion in high-interest debt in April to get through tough times.

But it is possible that these difficult times will see Airbnb come out stronger for it. The company bounced back in the 2020 3Q, and in fact actually made a net profit for the first time of $219 million. It was able to do this by heavily slashing sales and marketing expenses. This is particularly important because tech IPOs in general become profitable by cutting down on those expenses, which means that Airbnb has demonstrated at the least that it can do just that.

Given these factors, is a valuation of $30 billion appropriate for this company? Airbnb’s revenue for all of 2019 was over $4.8 billion. If we factor in its $2 billion in debt and its $55 million in revenue, its calculated EV/revenue ratio using its 2019 figure is about 6.7. This is below some of its other competitors like Bookings (NASDAQ:BKNG), which is in an even worse financial and business situation.

The major assumption here is that Airbnb can reach its 2019 level, and it will probably take some time to do so. But it is not unreasonable to think that eventually, it can be done.

Final Thoughts

As noted above, it is too soon to definitely state whether Airbnb will be a good buy or not. The situation could look completely different by December, especially in regard to the coronavirus, and the company has not formally announced its planned valuation.

But a final key factor to consider is that Airbnb’s 2020 financial results, while not great, are still better than other companies closely connected to the travel industry like Delta (NYSE:DAL) or Hilton (NYSE:HIL) or Booking. If you think that the travel industry will rebound anytime soon, Airbnb is probably the stock to go for. And while the travel industry may take months or even years to fully recover, it is reasonable to assume that it will in fact eventually recover. Once the coronavirus threat goes away, people are going to want to get out of their homes and see the outside world.

Far from being the typical overpriced IPO, Airbnb could present a real opportunity to buy on a stock at a low point that still has growth potential even at $30 billion. Investors should carefully watch how Airbnb explains its eventual path towards permanent profitability as well as coronavirus news to better evaluate this potential investment over the next month.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.