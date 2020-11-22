Summary

LKQ has a long history of steadily rising earnings.

Industry consolidation via a series of acquisitions have been a key driver of long-term performance, but LKQ may be changing their capital allocation strategy.

LKQ's price is attractive here given the macro-backdrop, and while some questions still remain, I like the shift in strategy.

I think if we wait for more clarity, the price may rise too fast to capitalize on potential improvement, so I'm a buyer here.