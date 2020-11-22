LKQ Corporation Has Risks, But I'm A Buyer Here
by: Cory Cramer
Summary
LKQ has a long history of steadily rising earnings.
Industry consolidation via a series of acquisitions have been a key driver of long-term performance, but LKQ may be changing their capital allocation strategy.
LKQ's price is attractive here given the macro-backdrop, and while some questions still remain, I like the shift in strategy.
I think if we wait for more clarity, the price may rise too fast to capitalize on potential improvement, so I'm a buyer here.
Introduction
In this article, I'm going to share my process for analyzing steady-earning businesses like replacement auto parts distributor LKQ Corporation (LKQ) in order to determine its prospects as a long-term investment. The