Retail Sales Trends Reveal Early Winter Chill

Online retailers have maintained most of their market share gains from the initial spring lockdowns, and their share of consumer spending is rising again as Americans hunker down.

With COVID infections spreading wildly and consumer financial health deteriorating, sales in shopping centers are poised to decline again this autumn and winter, particularly in restaurants and indoor malls.

U.S. retailers logged another month of record sales in October, but overall retail trends weakened significantly, with spending in physical stores actually declining for the first time since April.

Temperatures remain above average in much of the country, but the October retail sales figures released Tuesday revealed that a distinct chill has arrived in the U.S. economy. Retail sales—and consumer spending generally—were destined to decline this winter, for reasons I explained in my review of summer retail sales. In brief, personal income was likely to fall as layoffs continue and the pandemic income support programs expire, thereby reducing consumer spending. With job growth slowing, rising employment compensation would not offset the fading income from the various CARES Act programs.

Additionally, retail sales were likely to decline further than other types of consumer spending because households eventually would need to resume their non-retail expenditures—such as on housing and health care—that they had been deferring earlier in the pandemic in favor of retail spending. We won’t have October income and consumer spending figures until next week, but the October retail sales data demonstrates that shoppers are pulling back as the economy slows—and hunkering down again as the pandemic surges to new levels of infection.

Retailers logged their fourth straight month of record sales in October, with volumes now 4.5% above their prior peak in January. But beneath these buoyant trends, the underlying conditions are not nearly so sanguine, particularly for physical retailers. Sales growth slowed to just 0.3% in October, down from a 1.6% gain in September and its slowest pace since the recovery began this spring (Figure 1).

Figure 1

Excluding auto-related sales (motor vehicles and parts and sales at gasoline stations), which tend to be more volatile, other retail sales rose just 0.2%—still positive, but barely and also its softest gain this year (Figure 2). Moreover, all of the increase occurred in what the Census Bureau calls "nonstore retailers"—largely online retailers and the e-commerce divisions of retail chains. Excluding sales at these nonstore retailers, sales at the nation's malls and shopping centers declined last month for the first time since April. More recent high-frequency data, such as from Affinity Solutions via Harvard’s Opportunity Insights shows that retail sales have continued to slide in November.

Figure 2

Cutting Back, Hunkering Down, and Shopping Online

A closer look at the sales data by store type reveals unmistakable signs that the rising COVID-19 infection rate is taking its toll on economic activity. Not only is sales growth weakening, but Americans are changing their shopping patterns in two key related ways:

Hunkering Down: Recent retail data makes clear that Americans were starting to take shelter again even before the latest wave of lockdowns and restrictions took force. Most notably, nonstore sales reversed course after dipping in September, jumping 3.1% in October, compared to the 0.6% decline at physical stores. Gasoline sales—a good barometer for local mobility—did rise slightly last month despite modestly lower prices, but at a much slower pace than in the third quarter (0.4% vs. 2.5% average per month in 3Q20) but remain 15% below January levels. Americans are staying closer to home, if not always exactly at home.

Additionally, sales at restaurants and bars (“food service” establishments) fell slightly in October after registering robust increases averaging 3.7% per month during the third quarter (Figure 3). This reversal was inevitable as temperatures started to fall after the summer, limiting the appeal of outdoor dining while indoor dining is still restricted or otherwise shunned in much of the country.

Figure 3

Even with the prior gains in on-site dining, seasonally adjusted restaurant sales are still down 15% relative to their January peak, while overall retail sales (excluding restaurants) are up almost 7%. Spiking COVID transmissions are sure to compound the downturn in restaurant dining. Nearly every state has imposed some form of COVID restrictions or guidance this week, with more severe bans or curfews imposed in California, Illinois, Washington, and New York, among many other states. Delivery and take-out meals will be an incomplete substitute for the convenience and social aspects of on-site dining.

One final sign that Americans are digging in for a winter in the house: sales at home improvement stores rose strongly again after more modest gains in the third quarter. Similarly, sales at electronics and appliance stores rose in October, reversing a decline in September. Many households are renovating their homes to better accommodate working from home while others are just looking to upgrade their home entertainment or garden to cheer themselves up. Whatever the reason, cumulative sales at home improvement stores are already up 12% cumulatively this year, a figure that seems sure to rise during the coming COVID winter. No surprise then that Home Depot (HD) and Lowes (LOW) shares are each up more than 20% this year—far outpacing grocery, pharmacy, apparel, department stores, and all other retail sectors barring e-commerce.

Elevated Online Shopping is Here to Stay: Online retailers were an early and clear winner in the pandemic registering the biggest gains of any retail segment. Retail spending already had been increasingly moving online before COVID hit due to its perceived convenience and pricing advantages. But the pandemic lockdowns and consumer fears of contracting the virus dramatically accelerated the channel shift. More people tried buying more products—and now more services like prepared foods and entertainment streaming—via their PC or phone more often. Online retail sales surged 32% in the second quarter while in-store sales plunged 12% (Figure 4).

Figure 4

Most analysts assumed—and physical retailers and shopping center owners fervently hoped—that the pendulum would swing back, and stores would eventually recapture its lost market share as people resumed their normal lives. Perhaps, but not yet. Even when the economy was relatively open this summer and early fall, e-commerce maintained most of its gains from the spring when the nation first shut down.

However, online sales fell just 1% in the third quarter ending in September—the latest data available specifically for online sales— despite the general recovery in shopping center sales. Thus, the e-commerce share of all retail sales did fall back somewhat, but not nearly to its pre-pandemic level. According to Census Bureau figures, that share rose from 11.3% in the fourth quarter of 2019 to 16.1% in the second quarter of this year at the height of the mandated shutdowns (+ 4.8 percentage points), before easing back to 14.3% in the most recent quarter (-1.8 pps).[*]

And more current retail sales data strongly suggest that e-commerce is again rising at the expense of physical retailers as COVID cases spread. As shown previously in Figure 2, nonstore sales jumped 3.1% in October, compared to the small 0.6% decline in in-store sales. Online sales accounted for over 80% of nonstore sales in the third quarter, so we can safely assume that e-commerce is posting similar or greater gains.

Of course, Amazon (AMZN) is overwhelmingly dominant in this sector, accounting for nearly a quarter of all U.S. online sales revenue, according to Digital Commerce 360 (including fee revenue from third-party merchants but not the sales themselves), and over a third of actual online sales, according to eMarketer (including third-party sales). And Amazon has benefited royally from the e-commerce shift during the pandemic. With North American sales surging almost 40% in the third quarter, its share price is up more than 60% this year, compared to less than 10% in the S&P500.

Implications for Investors

The weak October retail sales report was ominous for the retail sector overall and even tougher for physical retailers. With the coming expiration of pandemic income support and the uncontrolled spread of COVID infections, conditions are due to get substantially worse in the coming weeks—as confirmed by more recent high-frequency spending data.

These trends are coming at the worst possible time for the sector that makes all of its profits during the holiday season. The encouraging vaccine reports this week are welcome news for the retail sector but will come much too late to help retailers survive this winter. The implications are dire for retailers and their landlords, but also portends a weaker fourth quarter for the entire economy as workers lose their jobs and bank loans to retailers sour.

I’ll conclude this analysis with my holiday outlook, including a more specific look at impacts on the retail REITs.

[*] These market share figures significantly understate true online penetration of sales in the categories that matter most to malls and shopping centers because these figures include many goods not typically purchased online like gasoline and automobiles, and, until recently, groceries, personal care items, and building materials. Excluding these categories would deduct a lot from the denominator but little from the numerator, nearly doubling the online share for mall-oriented retail segments like clothing, electronics, and sporting goods. However, this detailed data is not published or easily constructed.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.