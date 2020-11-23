Iremain bearish on the near-term prospects of Adient Plc but have a more bullishlong-term view for the stock over a greater holding period.

This unwavering focus on cost may facilitate an ability to operate in plausibly the most negative economic environment over the last century.

The tier 1 automotive industry has undeniably endured subdued demand during the global economic crisis despite operating in an exceedingly cost focused environment by nature.

Brief Thesis

My near-term position on Adient Plc (ADNT) remains toned-down to slightly bearish during Nov 30 earnings period. In this article, my analytical reasoning will be detailed while highlighting potential derivative trading opportunities. From an investing perspective, upside in the Tier 1 auto-supplier industry exists. The automotive industry will witness an enduring wave of consolidation, and a super-cycle of park renewals backed by the green industrial revolution so heavily promoted and subsidized by governments worldwide. This should allow firms like Adient Plc. to switch up a gear.

Overview

Adient, the $6B seating system behemoth, borne out of a 2016 spin-off from Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI), gears up to publish earnings on 30 November. The leader in automotive seating pitching unmatched global reach and scale has faced considerable hardship most recently – dwindling sales, a large & complex legacy organization requiring a revamp, changes in consumer tastes around automobiles and a lack of diversity in its product line – all have unfavorably impacted the firm’s financials and future prospects.

Adient Plc Overview

Source: Market Chameleon

At any rate, opportunities do exist for the firm – the China business is recovering more fleetingly than originally envisaged along with other peripheral South East Asian economies. Cost reduction initiatives are steadily paying dividends as is the firm’s focus on building more flexible near-term operating models (furloughs, part-time working) to alleviate some of the burden created by the Novel Coronavirus Pandemic. Strategic predicaments persist regarding restructuring of the business, divestments of non-core assets and maximizing operational efficiency.

YTD Returns Adient Plc Stock

Source: Tradingview

Adient’s price action has arguably surprised a great number of traders and investors alike with the firm’s stock price showing more strength than anticipated. However, a quick glimpse at the chart year to date does illustrate the dogged punishment sustained by the firm’s market cap during March’s massive market sell-off.

Actionable Strategies

Let us start by evaluating what market expectations are for earnings and link them to historic price action to determine whether swings in prices were more tightly linked to revenues & earnings or alternatively to guidance. Broadly speaking, we can see that revenues have remained largely constant over 4 quarters, totaling around $4B - $4.5B per quarter over last year and adjusted down below $4B for 2020. There are no drastic seasonal trends in year over year revenue numbers and it appears forecast revenues & EPS have already been somewhat adjusted to the downside.

Earnings Forecast v Surprise

Source: Benzinga

Notwithstanding, it is worth noting that estimates on guidance have been comparably reduced since the onset of the pandemic. This may be material for price action if reported numbers come in significantly over forecast. Let us now juxtapose earnings forecast with historical movements in stock price.

Historical earnings move v expected

Source: Market Chameleon

Price action has been rather flat in the past 4 quarters with a noticeable decline on 6 Aug 20. Before this, we have witnessed some explosive moves to the upside, in excess of 20% on earnings, on both 31 Jan 20 and 6 Aug 19. The 14% drop on 6 Aug 20 corresponds to lacklustre earnings reported (-34.3%) Q2 price action was marginally to the upside, on strong EPS (+6100%) but declining revenues (-3.81%) while Q1 price action resolutely swung to the upside (+33.1%) on robust EPS (182.35%) and revenues (+3.04%) These observations lend themselves well to the theory that figures reported on the day are more meaningful catalysts for price action than guidance. This is important to gage as some stocks have substantial volatile price action on forward guidance as opposed to reported numbers. A good example of this, despite being a wholly different industry, was Zoom’s massive price action north (+50%) on monster revisions in guidance. Evaluating guidance provided by Adient Plc, the firm very much errs on the side of conservatism when projecting future outcomes.

A few key observations on historical price action include:

For previous quarter, stock prices predicted a +/- 9.5% price swing on earnings compared to a -1.6% move

Options markets over-estimated price moves 54% of the time over past 13 quarters

Average predicted moves over those observations were +/-12.5% compared to an average of 12.8% in absolute terms with 2 major outliers skewing averages

Price action of the stock remained relatively volatile around earnings

Dividends and hard to borrow fees

It is always worth quickly checking any dividends and hard to borrow fees before developing a short-term earnings trade. This helps evaluate an understanding of costs to hold a position short, should it be desired, and any assignment risk should dividend payments be planned. For Adient Plc. there are no dividends forecast and hard to borrow fees are 0.47% (Interactive Brokers)

Stock Mechanics around Earnings

Stock price performance around earnings

Source: Market Chameleon

Price mechanics around earnings

Source: Market Chameleon

Analysis of the stock performance chart over the past 12 quarterly earnings underscores a few pivotal themes:

Price action recently has been quite muted except for a -14.4% swing on subdued earnings numbers

Strong numbers in both earnings or EPS has been met on occasions with explosive moves to the upside

Prices have moved indifferently up or down during earnings, with a slight skew for higher positive returns than lower ones.

Post earnings we witness noteworthy resilience in the stock often advancing higher over the following 2 weeks

The maximum move to the upside on earnings was +33.1%

The maximum move to the downside on earnings was -25.4%

One-week post earnings the median return which smooths more effectively outliers was +1.4%

Two weeks post earnings the median return was +2.4%

Position Selection

From scrutinizing stock mechanics and reviewing historical earnings surprise data, we can surmise the following:

Volatility prices remain low right now, which would incline us to be a buyer of options rather than a seller.

Some large price swings on good earnings news matched with a resolute 2-week upside post earnings illustrate that covering off this possibility with a deep out-of-the money call may be interesting.

From history we know that price action swings statistically indifferently to the upside and downside with a minor positive skew generated by a few large outliers

Historically any bad revenue or EPS numbers disappoint – and push the stock lower accordingly.

Dividends and hard to borrow fees play no part in presenting additional risk

From this data and based on my bearish near-term thesis but more bullish long term one, I would be inclined to select 2 different positions and maturities:

A bear credit spread very close to the money during the week of earnings to benefit from any slight downwards move.

A 2-4-week long call position deep out of the money which benefits should the stock explode to the upside.

Recent option trade sentiment

Source: Market Chameleon

Note that this is my analysis deducted from review of multiple data sets and married to a thesis. I have also checked recent option trade sentiment which equally assists me in developing a strategy.

30-day average option trade sentiment does remain bullish

More recently put option buying has cast a bearish undertone on the move up to earnings

Possible option strategies with historical win rates & holding periods

Source: Market Chameleon

Key Take-Aways

As experienced traders acknowledge, managing uncertainty into earnings is always difficult – a range of factors frequently impact price action, including market contagion which may have little to do with the stock. The critical concept continues to be about scrutinizing data, combining that with an assumption and leveraging off derivatives knowledge to build an actionable play. I have chosen my 2 positions based on this knowledge, my own personal assumptions and risk appetite. It is important to understand that derivatives trading may not be suitable for all investors.

Regardless of what key outcomes eventuate on November 30, we can be reassured with the construction of a system, appraisal of a broad range of data-sets and development of different option plays that we will not just be stabbing in the dark. Hopefully this overview has provided you with information to switch your short-term tactical trading up a gear while building a better understanding of the derivatives world.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I hope you enjoyed this brief overview of Adient plc. earnings. Follow me for more updates, earnings trades and information on derivatives commonly used to generate positive risk adjusted returns.