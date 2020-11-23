Rule Of 40 For SaaS Companies - Part IV - 3 Ways To Beat The Rule Of 40

Stocks scoring high on these factors have historically outperformed the broader market, but more importantly, have outperformed the All R40 universe of stocks.

In this installment, we look at three new characteristics of SaaS firms and their stocks.

In previous installments we looked at the Rule of 40 in detail, plus a common valuation method.

The group stocks passing the Rule of 40, balancing sales growth and profitability, have been a very good bet over the last 15 years.

In this series, we have been looking at the performance of SaaS (software as a service) stocks and their performance over time.

In this series, we have been taking a deep dive into software as a service (SaaS) companies, with a particular focus on those stocks passing the Rule of 40 ("R40 stocks"). As SaaS companies are typically high growth, it is very common for these companies to go through a phase of very high revenue growth but with little to no profitability. The Rule of 40 is a simple metric to provide guidance on a reasonable balance between sales growth and profitability. Provided the sales growth (say of the last 12 months) and profit margin add up to 40% or more, then the company may be considered "healthy."

The Rule of 40 was coined by software angel investor Brad Feld in a blog post in 2015. The best way to sum up the Rule of 40 is from Feld himself:

So, if you are growing at 20% (sales), you should be generating a profit of 20%. If you are growing at 40%, you should be generating a 0% profit. If you are growing at 50%, you can lose 10%. If you are doing better than the 40% rule, that's awesome.

Source

In this series so far, we have found that software stocks have performed extraordinarily well over the past 15 years. While the Rule of 40 may seem counterintuitive to some in that it allows negative profitability, we have found that Rule of 40 stocks have performed even better than the broader software stocks universe. In this research, we have been taking a closer look at these stocks in an attempt to cull the winners from the losers.

Our previous installments included:

Part 1 - Rule of 40 as an investment strategy

Broke down the basics of the Rule of 40, tested variations of the "profitability" measure.

Showed the returns of software stocks and R40 stocks over the past 15 years, both of which have outperformed the broader indices nearly consistently (such as SPY and QQQ), and the SP1500-IT index over most periods.

Part 2 - The pitfalls of very high growth

The original intent of the Rule of 40 was a gauge to determine if a SaaS business was "healthy" or not; our research has shown that very high rates of sales growth and/or profitability are mean reverting, with those SaaS stocks with more "middling" scores for R40 tending to outperform over time.

Part 3 - Valuation

On the conventional valuation metric of Revenue multiple (or Price to Sales, P/S) to sales growth, we found that over time, those software and R40 stocks with the mid to highest valuations actually continue to outperform (and the lowest valued tending to underperform), suggesting that the lowest valued stocks are priced so for good reason.

In previous installments, I shared a public screen in Portfolio123, screening out the latest Rule of 40 stocks (accessible through a membership or free trial account):

Rule of 40 Stock Screen

In this current installment, we look at 3 new ways to potentially differentiate winners from losers in the software and R40 universes.

SaaS Companies - Performance Metrics & "Anomalies"

SaaS companies are unique, and there are several metrics out there that business owners and analysts use to help understand and gauge performance of these businesses. Some metrics are well suited to our quantitative strategy, while others are not.

While many of these factors are in fact quantitative, they are not commonly available as line items on financial statements. While Portfolio123 includes thousands of factors to work with in their dataset, the number of customers is not one of them (which we'll see are important for some SaaS metrics). I'll briefly cover some of the measures we do not have immediate access to (as there is also plenty of coverage of them via Google), and focus in on those metrics that are more suited for our quantitative R40 strategy.

Recurring Revenue, MRR (monthly) and ARR (annual)

Many SaaS firms are subscription based, with different subscription types and varying payment plans. Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR) essentially averages all revenue across the total number of customers (or normalized to annual recurring revenue, ARR). This is then broken down into various types of MRR, from new sales to upgrades in service. While the goal is to achieve and maximize positive MRR, a company can also track negative MRR, to see how downgrades in service, or cancellations (or "churn" which we'll discuss below) are impacting the business.

The firm can then track each of these types of MRR over time to potentially understand what drives both their positive MRR and negative MRR, and take corrective action as necessary.

Churn

Growth can be measured in many ways; from a SaaS customer basis, the number of new customers added can be considered a growth rate.

Churn, on the other hand, is the competing factor to growth. This is the rate at which existing customers cancel or leave the firm's subscription services. This is usually a value that varies by firm, or even the specific type of business model they have within SaaS.

Rule of 40 Strategy - Quantitative Factor Selection

As noted, MRR and Churn are not easily determined in our dataset; however, there are still other very important metrics we can use in our strategy. Before we get into quantitative factors to help build our investing strategy, it is important to put factor selection into context.

In developing quant strategies, it is very tempting to test various factors until something "sticks." In other words, backtesting various factors until the results look favourable. Often times, where there is a high degree of data mining going on with little rationale or fundamental basis for the selection of a factor, the "out of sample" performance of the strategy can often be underwhelming. This is a vast subject in itself, and deserves its own article(s) (it's on my list to share my thoughts and my own practical mistakes with readers).

Within this context, for our new quant factors, we will only be looking at factors that have a rational basis, which are rooted in:

Margin expansion, SaaS companies' operations (cost optimization), and Quality of earnings

Testing Basis

Throughout this series our testing methodology has been as follows. We will continue using this approach in this piece:

Portfolios include all stocks passing the given criteria (unless noted otherwise), with quarterly rebalance

All stocks must have minimum $50M annual sales, and have minimum $100k median daily trading volume

All Software Stocks universe consists of the RBICS codes corresponding to "software" (see Part 1)

Unless otherwise noted, all values are TTM (sales growth TTM compared to previous TTM, profitability TTM) to smooth out any seasonal variations

In an effort to determine robust backtest results, several metrics are measured including CAGR, average monthly alpha and rolling period tests (quarterly performance with 1 month offset) over several time periods

Typically there are +/- 50 stocks in our All Software Stocks universe that pass the Rule of 40 at any given time. Our target portfolio size is 25 stocks.

Rule of 40 Stocks and Profitability - Margin Expansion

With my background in engineering, I am a stickler for mathematical details.

The Rule of 40, strictly speaking from a mathematical or engineering perspective, is not a proper formula. In these disciplines, variables can only be added if they are measuring the same type of value. For example, you can add distances together, like the total distance that a runner has run in two races, say 100' and 500'.

You could also, if you were so interested, add the average speeds of the runner in the two races, say 8 mph and 10 mph.

But from a mathematical point of view, you cannot add the distance and the speed, as they are two different types of variables. The distance is a static measure (length, measured in feet), and the speed is a rate (feet per minute).

While both sales growth and profitability in the Rule of 40 are both represented as percentage (%), they are still both different measurements. One is a rate (how sales has increased over time), and the other is a static value (profit margin). Think apples and oranges.

In fairness, and as much as the finance world has a tendency to suffer from "physics envy" (this is not my term, see link), the Rule of 40 is a financial rule of thumb, and I do not believe Brad Feld intended it to follow proper mathematical/engineering rules.

All of this said, the Rule of 40 is an extremely clever and effective way to balance growth and profitability for SaaS companies. My seemingly pedantic rant above is in no way intended to undermine the Rule of 40, only in that it got me thinking about the two measures of sales growth and profitability.

As we know, sales growth is a dynamic measure, and the Rule clearly looks for companies that are increasing their sales. The profitability measure however, is a snapshot in time, it does not tell us if the company is improving its profitability or if it is deteriorating. In other words, it tells us nothing about the firm's margin expansion.

Generally, it would be expected that firms improving their profitability would be better bets than those with deteriorating margins.

We can now test this in two ways. First, let's start by screening out only those stocks with improving FCF margin (TTM compared to previous TTM).

If these results show promise, we will refine our test and select the 25 R40 stocks with the most improved FCF profitability.

Improving FCF Profitability

As we have done with previous tests in this series, before jumping into R40 stocks we will test broader universes as well to see if any trends are consistent, or divergent.

Russell 3000, Positive Margin Expansion

At time of writing, roughly 58% of stocks in the Russell 3000 universe (with minimum sales and trading volume as listed above) have improved FCF margins. If we screen for only those stocks with improving FCF margin:

Source: Portfolio123 data, Author Table

Interestingly, all else being equal, our theory of improving FCF margin resulting in greater returns holds no water in the broad R3000 universe. Of course there are several other factors at work that produce returns, however this is an interest result.

All Software Stocks, Positive Margin Expansion

As we have seen on other metrics, software and SaaS stocks are unique compared to the broader market. If we screen for positive margin expansion for our All Software Stocks universe, we find the following:

Source: Portfolio123 data, Author Table

Positive margin expansion has resulted in positive alpha under all time periods, and matches or beats the broader All Software Stocks universe, particularly in the most recent time periods. At time of writing, 44% of stocks in the All Software Stocks universe have positive FCF margin expansion.

Rule of 40 Stocks, Positive Margin Expansion

Moving on to our R40 stocks, of the 52 stocks passing the rule, 32 of them (62%) have improving margins.

Looking at the 10-year equity curve of all R40 stocks with improving FCF margin:

Source: Portfolio123 data, Author Screen

While the 10 year CAGR is slightly improved over the SP1500-IT with positive alpha, there was a period from 2015 through 2018 where these stocks lagged. When looked at from various periods however, there is marked improvement, particularly against all R40 stocks.

Source: Portfolio123 data, Author Table

Those R40 stocks with improving margins outperformed in the recent 5 year period on all metrics, with some mixed performance in the 10 and 15 year periods.

Rule of 40 Stocks, Most Improved Margin Expansion

Now let's take this a step further, and select those R40 stocks with the most improved FCF margins. With our target portfolio size of 25, here is the 10-year equity curve of R40 stocks with the highest FCF margin growth:

Source: Portfolio123 data, Author Screen

Similar to the portfolio of all R40 stocks with improving margins, the top 25 had some lagging performance 2015 through 2018.

Over various time periods, compared to all R40 stocks and those with improving margins:

Source: Portfolio123 data, Author Table

Except for the 15 year CAGR, selecting the 25 R40 stocks with the greatest improvement in FCF profitability, outperformed All R40 stocks on every metric of each time period.

To sum up, if we look at positive margin expansion as a positive factor for all stocks in general (through the R3000), we would be disappointed. It does, however, have much more power for software and R40 stocks.

Now we will move onto another factor important for software and R40 stocks.

Rule of 40 Stocks and Customer Acquisition Cost (CAC)

At a high level, the term "Customer Acquisition Cost" or CAC is rather self explanatory, and is not necessarily unique to SaaS businesses. For SaaS companies, this is simply the overhead costs required to acquire a customer. As with MRR and churn, this metric typically relies on the number of customers, with the cost to acquire those customers scaled by the total number of customers. This value will vary by company and over time, but generally the lower the CAC the better. Like other costs however, if too low it could be the firm is not spending enough to attract new business and may hurt future performance. Each firm can also monitor the trend of this metric to see how much it is spending to acquire customers.

The common income statement item SG&A (sales, general & advertising expenses) is usually considered the cost to acquire customers, then scaled by the # of new customers to determine the CAC.

CAC = SG&A / # of new customers

As we do not readily have the number of customers in our Portfolio123 dataset (i.e. it is not a specific line item on financial statements), let alone new customers, we can use a modified version of the CAC. Instead of scaling SG&A by number of customers, we will use total revenue as a proxy for number of customers. I refer to this term as the Modified CAC (M_CAC):

M_CAC = SG&A / total revenue

All Software Stocks, Low Customer Acquisition Costs

Before testing our R40 stocks, let's test this metric in our broader All Software Stocks universe.

If we simply check performance of the 50% of software stocks with the lowest M_CAC, the 10-year equity curve is as follows:

Source: Portfolio123 data, Author Screen

These stocks matched or marginally outperformed the benchmark for much of the early 2010s, but started lagging in recent years. This trend continues over various periods:

Source: Portfolio123 data, Author Table

Over various time periods and metrics, taking the lowest M_CAC stocks underperformed the All Software Stocks universe. As hinted above, it could be that those firms with the lowest M_CAC are in fact spending too little to earn new business, and therefore, resulting in poorer performance compared to the broader universe.

Improving CAC

Similar to profitability, Customer Acquisition Cost is a snapshot in time. It tells the investor nothing of the trend of customer acquisition costs, i.e. are they increasing or decreasing? As we noted above, CAC varies by company and over time. This said, let's look at only those stocks with decreasing, or improving customer acquisition costs (TTM compared to previous TTM).

All Software Stocks, Improving CAC

At time of writing, of the 261 stocks in our All Software Stocks universe, 154 of them (nearly 2/3) have decreasing M_CAC.

The 10-year equity curve of software stocks with decreasing M_CAC:

Source: Portfolio123 data, Author Screen

This is an improved equity curve compared to the stocks with lowest M_CAC. Stocks managed to stay above the SP1500-IT benchmark nearly the entire period.

Over our different time periods, results are improved across the board compared to software stocks with the lowest M_CAC:

Source: Portfolio123 data, Author Table

Rule of 40 Stocks - Customer Acquisition Costs

Now let's see how R40 stocks perform in terms of M_CAC. Taking the 25 R40 stocks with the lowest M_CAC:

Source: Portfolio123 data, Author Screen

Similar to All Software Stocks, just taking low M_CAC stocks has resulted in underperformance. This is also consistent across different time periods and metrics:

Source: Portfolio123 data, Author Table

Now taking only those R40 stocks with decreasing (improving) customer acquisition costs (as measured by M_CAC), the 10-year equity curve looks as follows:

Source: Portfolio123 data, Author Screen

This is considerably improved over just the lowest M_CAC stocks, and is consistent through our study periods:

Source: Portfolio123 data, Author Table

At time of writing, just over 80% of R40 stocks (43 of 53) have decreasing M_CAC costs. If we take the 25 stocks with the greatest improved M_CAC, and compare to the stocks with improving M_CAC:

Source: Portfolio123 data, Author Table

While this metric did well in the earlier years, recently it has underperformed just the broader universe of all stocks with improving M_CAC. Remember that most improved M_CAC is the highest reduction in Customer Acquisition Cost, suggesting that those with the "highest" reduction may be reducing costs too much, and not spending enough on customer acquisition.

Sustainable Reduction in M_CAC

Another way to look at this is to find those firms that are reducing their M_CAC, but not necessarily at the greatest rates. Instead of looking at those stocks reducing costs most significantly, we can look for those reducing costs at a sustainable rate. One way to do this is rank the stocks equally with two factors:

Highest rank for total M_CAC (spending the most)

Highest rank for reduction in M_CAC (reducing costs the most)

These may seem like two conflicting factors; however, they are in fact complementary.

If we test on our broader All Software Stocks Universe, we do find some improvement on the top 50% of the universe:

Source: Portfolio123 data, Author Table

Other than the 15-year period and rolling quarterly return for the past year, there is some improvement in our All Software Stocks universe.

If we now use our sustainable reduction in M_CAC factor for our R40 stocks, we also see some improvement over our other variations in M_CAC:

Source: Portfolio123 data, Author Table

The base performance for all R40 stocks is also shown above. Generally, all forms of M_CAC improvement outperform over most periods and metrics, with the sustainable improvement having a marginally higher impact.

These results are promising because they are also intuitive. It should make sense that those firms reducing their costs to acquire new customers (preferably at a sustainable rate) should also be those that have an edge in terms of returns.

Now moving onto our final factor, quality of earnings.

Rule of 40 Stocks and Quality of Earnings

In the subscription-based business model of SaaS companies, typically customers pay upfront for service (say an annual subscription), and the service is received over the year. Cash is received, however the revenue can only be booked once the service has been provided to the customer. Tracking transactions this way is the "accruals" method of accounting.

With this method, the opposite can take place, where revenue is booked however the cash has not actually been received, due to delays in invoicing, receiving payment, etc. Ideally, the cash transactions should more or less match the accrual transactions. It is generally understood that the closer that accrual accounting (and the resulting earnings) are to the actual cash flows in and out of the business, the higher quality the earnings are.

In many instances, however, there is a disconnect between accruals and cash flows. It is in this potential mismatch that lies a potential opportunity for savvy investors.

The Accruals Anomaly

In his seminal 1996 paper, "Do Stock Prices Fully Reflect Information in Accruals and Cash Flows About Future Earnings?" Sloan documented his research on the "Accruals Anomaly," which is where investors tend to "fixate" on the reported earnings of a firm, with little regard for the cash flow component of earnings. He concludes that "firms with relatively high (low) levels of accruals experience negative (positive) future abnormal stock returns that are concentrated around future earnings announcements (The Accounting Review, July 1996, p 290)."

In other words, the lower the accruals, the better for stock returns.

There has been much dispute over the years since the paper was published whether this anomaly has been arbitraged away, with much research on both sides, and with variations of Sloan's original research showing that the anomaly still holds opportunity.

There are two categories of accruals, those determined from line items on the balance sheet (the only method prior to 1988 when public companies were not required to publish cash flow statements), and those from the cash flow statement. There are then multiple variations of defining accruals for both.

Balance Sheet Accruals

Sloan's original definition of accruals from the balance sheet is all changes in working capital, including

Current assets

Cash & equivalents

Current liabilities

Debt within current liabilities

Income taxes payable

All less depreciation. This value is usually scaled by total assets, or the average total assets between the two periods.

Interestingly, the balance sheet accruals above is also a key component of the Beneish M-Score. In 2004, Messod Beneish published another important paper "The Detection of Earnings Manipulation," and laid out a quantitative approach to potentially find those firms where the earnings have been manipulated or inflated. His TATA (Total Accruals by Total Assets) term of the M-Score uses balance sheet accruals, as Beneish describes in his paper:

"I used total accruals to total assets (TATA) to proxy for the extent to which cash underlay reported earnings, and I expected higher positive accruals (less cash) to be associated with a higher likelihood of earnings manipulation."

Source: Financial Analysts Journal, Sep/Oct 1999, p 28

The specific formula:

Source: Financial Analysts Journal, Sep/Oct 1999, p 27

The CFA Institute on the other hand, uses a ratio of change in net operating assets (NOA) to average net operating assets over the period to identify balance sheet accruals:

(NOA.ttm - NOA.ptm) / (NOA.ttm+ NOA.ptm)/2

Cash Flow Statement Accruals

In their paper "Errors in Estimating Accruals: Implications for Empirical Research," Hribar and Collins (2002) found that balance sheet accruals were "potentially contaminated by measurement error," particularly skewed by corporate actions such as mergers, acquisitions and equity offerings. An alternate method to determining accruals is by the cash flow statement method. There are variations in determining this value, however it is essentially net income less cash flow from operations (and some also detect cash flow from investing activities), scaled by assets (either total assets, average total assets, or average net operating assets over the beginning and end periods).

(Net Income - Operating Cash flow (- Cash Flow from Investing) )/ Total assets

This cash flow statement version of accruals is also used in the literature. Mohanram's G-Score is a quantitative method for finding high quality growth stocks. In his paper "Separating Winners from Losers Among Low Book-to-Market Stocks using Financial Statement Analysis," Mohanram specifies a 7 binary factor system to potentially screen for outperforming growth stocks. For a given stock, if the stock scores higher than its respective industry, the stock receives score of 1, otherwise a 0. Stocks with a total score of 7 are considered of the utmost highest quality (and is rare), those with 0 should be avoided. This is an interesting strategy, and I plan on writing a piece on it in the future.

Mohanram's "G3" factor covering earnings quality (accruals) gives a score of 1 when a firm's cash flow from operations exceeds net income, and 0 if not.

We are looking for the magnitude of accruals, not just whether or not they are positive or negative, so we will define cash flow statement accruals simply as:

(Net Income - Cash Flow from Operations) / Total Assets

With lower values being better.

It should be noted that the balance sheet and cash flow methods of determining accruals are similar, however they are not equivalent (as Hribar and Collins pointed out). Typically a firm's balance sheet accruals are different than the cash flow statement accruals. There is also a wide spread in the value of the accrual difference depending on which variation is used as well.

As SaaS and software companies are reliant on the accruals method of accounting, let's see if we can use quality of earnings (via the accruals anomaly) to screen out winners from our R40 stocks.

Typical Accrual Values

Here are the average values of accruals in each universe, broken down by the valuation groups we discussed in Part 3. Values for the R3000 are also included for reference.

Source: Portfolio123 data, Author Table

Note the stark difference between the NOA and Beneish TATA method for balance sheet accruals; NOA accruals are on average positive, while the Beneish TATA method produces negative values. While these two measures are intended to measure the same value, they are producing opposite figures, on average. As for our comparisons between the various valuation groups, there are no real trends here.

The Cash flow accruals is consistently negative, on average the undervalued stocks of both the All Software Stocks and R40 stocks have the lowest accruals.

If we repeat this exercise at different periods, the NOA method of balance sheets accruals is still positive while the Beneish TATA method is negative.

Source: Portfolio123 data, Author Table

Interestingly, for both periods, the NOA method is lowest for overvalued All Software Stocks and R40 stocks, while the Beneish TATA method is lowest for the undervalued stocks. There is less variation between the groups in terms of Cash Flow accruals, with the fairly valued groups having the lowest accruals over these periods.

Let's now look at returns of low accrual stocks, particularly for our software and R40 stocks.

Rule of 40 Stocks and Low Accruals Returns

As described above, our target is to reduce our total portfolio of R40 stocks to 25 (roughly a 50% reduction from the normally 50 stocks that pass R40 criteria). For comparison, we will therefore select the half of the group with the lowest accruals for both All Software Stocks and R3000 universes.

Russell 3000, Low Accruals

Here is the 10-year equity curve for the 50% of stocks in the R3000 index with the lowest NOA accruals:

Source: Portfolio123 data, Author Screen

This particular strategy did not perform well over the period. Low accrual stocks matched the index for the first 5 years, however started lagging in recent years.

Over all periods, this strategy consistently underperformed on R3000 stocks, see below. Also shown are results for the other two low accruals metrics:

Source: Portfolio123 data, Author Table

Other than the 15-year period for the Beneish-TATA accruals method, low accruals have not been a very helpful metric for R3000 stocks (at least in isolation).

All Software Stocks, Low Accruals

For comparison, here is the 10-year equity curve for the All Software Stocks universe, screened by 50% of stocks with lowest NOA accruals:

Source: Portfolio123 data, Author Screen

All Software Stocks nearly managed to keep up with the SP1500-IT index, but with positive alpha.

Below are results over different time periods, with performance from the TATA and Cash Flow accrual metrics:

Source: Portfolio123 data, Author Table

While the low balance sheet (NOA) accruals underperformed for software stocks, at least there was positive alpha (compared to the R3000 stocks). The TATA and Cash Flow accruals, on the other hand, had mixed performance, but a much higher proportion of winning periods compared to R3000 stocks.

Rule of 40 Stocks and Low Accruals

Now let's see how the low accruals method has worked out for R40 stocks. See below for the 10-year equity curve for the 25 R40 stocks with lowest balance sheet accruals (NOA):

Source: Portfolio123 data, Author Screen

A similar performance to the All Software Stocks universe.

For R40 stocks with the lowest TATA accruals, the 10-year equity curve is markedly improved:

Source: Portfolio123 data, Author Screen

Performance is particularly improved over the last 5 years.

And if we look at Cash Flow accruals, holding the 25 R40 stocks with quarterly rebalance have produced the following 10-year equity curve:

Source: Portfolio123 data, Author Screen

Similar matching performance the first few years, however in the last 5 years these stocks have really outperformed the SP1500-IT index.

Here is summary performance of the three types of accrual metrics for R40 stocks over various periods:

Source: Portfolio123 data, Author Table

The NOA method still underperformed the base all R40 stocks universe, as noted with the other universes. Measuring accruals by TATA produced minor outperformance in the longer periods, but recently has underperformed. The low cash flow accrual R40 stocks, on the other hand, handily beat R40 stocks, save the 1-year CAGR for the last year.

To sum up, in the time periods tested, the accruals anomaly (measured 3 ways) to screen for high quality earnings does not seem to exist for the broad universe of Russell 3000 stocks. In fact, using this method in isolation would have resulted in an investor losing his/her proverbial shirt.

Software stocks have shown mixed results with the low TATA and cash flow accruals, with the NOA method consistently underperforming. R40 stocks with low TATA and particularly low cash flow accruals have produced the most significant outperformance.

With these findings, we can see that those software stocks, and particularly R40 stocks, have had an edge with the lowest cash flow accruals, suggesting these factors are a proxy for higher quality earnings. Similarly with profit margin expansion, low TATA and cash flow accruals have much more significance with software and R40 stocks compared to the broader R3000 stock universe.

Putting it all together

In this piece we have taken a detailed look at three types of factors important to SaaS businesses and their stocks.

To sum up, over the past 15 years we have found the following for software and R40 stocks:

Those stocks with higher quality earnings, as measured by lower cash flow accruals, have outperformed

Firms reducing their Customer Acquisition Costs have outperformed

Firms experiencing positive margin expansion have outperformed

In the next installment of this series, we will start piecing together these various findings into investing strategies, in hopes of achieving alpha.

Until then, happy investing!

But before we go…

For readers interested to know how the R40 stocks score on these various metrics, here are all software stocks in our universe passing the Rule of 40 at time of writing, with values for each of the main metrics we covered in this piece.

Ticker Name Sales Growth, TTM,% FCF Margin, TTM, % R40 Score Accruals_CF FCF Margin Growth, TTM, % M_CAC Change, TTM, % (lower better) ADBE Adobe Inc. 17.3 39.6 56.9 -0.07 12.4 -5.3 ADSK Autodesk, Inc. 20.6 37.4 58.0 -0.18 49.4 -9.6 APPS Digital Turbine, Inc. 69.7 20.6 90.3 -0.13 90.6 -10.2 AYX Alteryx, Inc. 40.1 3.6 43.7 -0.04 -40.6 5.2 CASA Casa Systems, Inc. 62.6 10.1 72.6 -0.16 159.3 -28.5 CCC Clarivate Analytics Plc 46.5 2.9 49.3 -0.07 -73.6 -19.2 CDNS Cadence Design Systems, Inc. 9.4 33.2 42.6 0.04 20.7 -2.1 CHKP Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. 3.5 54.1 57.6 -0.05 -2.1 1.1 CLDR Cloudera, Inc. 29.1 18.1 47.1 -0.18 2322.1 -15.6 COUP Coupa Software Inc. 43.8 16.2 59.9 -0.11 121.6 -12.4 CRM salesforce.com, Inc. 31.6 22.0 53.6 -0.05 -9.4 3.9 CRWD CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. 86.4 26.6 113.0 -0.25 105.2 -18.4 CSGP CoStar Group, Inc. 18.6 29.3 47.9 -0.04 -4.9 14.1 DBX Dropbox, Inc. 16.6 26.5 43.1 -0.18 30.4 -7.3 DDOG Datadog, Inc. 73.6 14.4 88.0 -0.08 108.6 -3.0 DOCU DocuSign, Inc. 40.6 12.8 53.3 -0.23 55.3 -11.3 DSGX Descartes Systems Group Inc. (The) 11.8 33.4 45.2 -0.08 18.1 -2.7 DT Dynatrace, Inc. 28.0 19.3 47.3 -0.03 -193.4 -40.9 EA Electronic Arts Inc. 10.7 34.4 45.1 -0.06 6.5 -3.0 ESTC Elastic NV 53.2 -0.8 52.4 -0.18 93.1 -7.9 EVER EverQuote, Inc. 50.6 4.4 55.0 -0.26 711.7 -3.8 FB Facebook, Inc. 18.7 28.0 46.7 -0.08 11.9 12.0 IDCC InterDigital Inc. 26.8 20.5 47.3 -0.07 244.1 -12.6 LOV Spark Networks SE 95.5 4.4 99.9 -0.06 -54.4 -4.4 MITK Mitek Systems, Inc. 19.8 24.2 43.9 -0.1 167.5 -10.9 MSCI MSCI Inc. 9.6 33.1 42.7 -0.07 31.7 -2.7 NOW ServiceNow, Inc. 30.9 26.4 57.4 -0.12 9.0 -8.6 OKTA Okta, Inc. 44.6 11.5 56.1 -0.15 845.7 -2.4 PFPT Proofpoint, Inc. 20.8 22.6 43.4 -0.19 -8.6 -2.7 QLYS Qualys, Inc. 13.4 40.9 54.2 -0.12 -2.9 -7.0 RBBN Ribbon Communications Inc. 33.7 10.2 43.9 -0.22 117.2 -12.0 RMBS Rambus Inc. 3.5 67.8 71.3 -0.17 23.5 -23.2 SCPL SciPlay Corp. 17.5 85.6 103.0 -0.32 1.2 -6.5 SHOP Shopify Inc. 73.4 7.6 81.0 -0.01 447.5 -15.9 SMSI Smith Micro Software Inc. 33.2 22.3 55.4 -0.09 113.5 3.1 SPGI S&P Global Inc. 12.4 37.3 49.7 -0.09 35.6 -20.2 SQ Square, Inc. 76.6 2.9 79.5 0 -75.7 -18.0 SWI Solarwinds Corp. 10.5 33.2 43.7 -0.06 4.7 4.4 TEAM Atlassian Corporation Plc 30.9 30.8 61.7 -0.27 -1.4 -6.6 TWLO Twilio Inc. 53.3 -1.1 52.3 -0.08 63.9 -7.3 UPLD Upland Software, Inc. 38.6 7.0 45.6 -0.09 129.5 9.2 VMW VMware, Inc. 17.3 33.3 50.6 -0.08 142.0 6.8 VRSN VeriSign Inc. 2.2 54.4 56.6 0.04 -9.7 2.6 WIX Wix.com Ltd. 26.4 21.1 47.5 -0.28 24.2 3.7 WORK Slack Technologies, Inc. 51.4 2.3 53.7 -0.22 65.2 -28.8 XPER Xperi Holding Corp. 39.3 27.3 66.6 -0.13 -11.7 11.9 Z Zillow Group Inc. 61.5 20.2 81.7 -0.18 151.2 -32.4 ZIXI Zix Corp. 49.1 5.9 55.0 -0.11 164.4 -15.5 ZM Zoom Video Communications Inc. 190.4 52.6 242.9 -0.3 202.8 -31.2 ZNGA Zynga Inc. 51.2 16.8 68.1 -0.17 -16.9 -15.8 ZS Zscaler Inc. 42.4 8.1 50.6 -0.21 -11.5 13.7

Source: Portfolio123 data, Author Table

Disclosure: I am/we are long COUP, CRWD, OKTA,TWLO, UPLD, ZM, ZS.

Additional disclosure: This article is for informational purposes only. I am an individual investor and writer, not an investment adviser. Readers should always engage in his or her own research and consider (as appropriate) consulting a fee-only certified financial planner, licensed discount broker/dealer, flat fee registered investment adviser, certified public accountant, or specialized attorney before making any investment, income tax, or estate planning decisions.