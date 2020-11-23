I then consider potential scenarios, now that momentum has turned against the company.

I consider what a good price for Intel would be.

To many investors surprise, Intel has been beaten up badly in the past 6 months.

Written by Sam Kovacs

Introduction

Now I must say that I didn’t see this coming.

Yet somehow I’m not surprised.

Back in May, when I last wrote on Intel (INTC), I explained why I couldn’t buy the stock at those prices.

Source: Open Domain

Although everything looked good, as a dividend growth stock, it wasn’t appealing because of its combination of low dividend yield and relatively low dividend growth rate.

Yet I believed Intel would continue to do well for others, but that I would have to avoid it because it didn’t fulfil my goals.

Intel hasn’t done well. It is down 20% since then, while the S&P 500 (SPY) is up over 20%

This is an example of when having a stringent set of rules to follow saves you from costly mistakes.

In this article, I will review at what price Intel is a good investment. Then I will explain why the $45 is crucial. If the company dips below it and stays under it in the next few weeks, I expect Intel to drop a whole lot more.

What’s a good price for Intel?

As a dividend investor, there are three components which determine a good entry price for a dividend stock.

I call this the trifecta of value, yield & growth.

A fantastic investment offers value, yield & high dividend growth.

Such opportunities however, are quite rare.

A good investment is one that has at least two of the three. Like I pointed out in my article “Value vs Growth: Buy these 5 top dividend stocks if you want both”:

If it has a high yield and is deeply undervalued, growth becomes secondary.

If it has a high yield and high dividend growth, then valuation becomes secondary.

If it has high growth and is deeply undervalued, then yield becomes secondary.

A poor investment will be one that offers only one or none of the three.

Based on a “value factor”, Intel looks cheap. It offers a big shareholder yield of 8%, of which 5% come from buybacks. It trades at 5x operating cashflow. It trades at 9x earnings. However, INTC has never traded at a high multiple of earnings, but looking at the historical PE lines shows a median PE of 12x. Only 25 percent of the time in the past 5 years has INTC traded at less than 10x earnings.

Source: mad-dividends.com (PE lines)

Yet when we look at the dividend (which hasn’t kept up with earnings and cashflow), we can see that over the past decade, Intel’s yield is bang in the middle of its historical range.

Source: mad-dividends.com (INTC MAD Chart)

This top of the red line shows the theoretical price if INTC yielded its minimum yield over the period (which it reached just before the Covid-19 outbreak). The bottom of the blue line shows the theoretical price if INTC traded at the maximum yield. Between light blue and pink gives you the median. The two other lines show you the 25th percentile and 75th percentile.

Based on this chart, we can see that during the past decade INTC’s yield has gone down. This has happened as investors valued INTC relative to its earnings and not to its dividend. This is acceptable, after all, not all stocks will have dividend oriented buyers.

But for a dividend investor, the opportunity was never really there in the past 3 years. When INTC yielded just 2%, its 5-6% dividend growth didn’t bode well with dividends first investors like us.

Consider the chart below.

Source: mad-dividends.com

If you invest $10,000 in a stock which yields 2% and reinvest dividends every year at that same yield, and the dividend grows 6% each year, then in 10 years you could expect $419 in dividends in 10 years. $66 would come from having reinvested dividends.

Low yield + relatively low dividend growth = bad income growth.

As a rule of thumb we consider 8% in 10 years including income from reinvestments to be a good investment opportunity, and 10% to be a fantastic one.

At just 4% INTC was not a great income opportunity at those prices. Time has now shown that it wasn’t great for capital appreciation either.

Every time I write about Intel, I call out management for not redistributing more free cashflow in the form of dividends.

In the past 5 years, free cashflow has more than doubled, yet the dividend has merely increased 30%.

Source: mad-dividends.com (Payout ratios)

This has resulted in decreasing payout ratios.

During the past 10 years, INTC’s dividend has grown at a 7.5% CAGR. During the past 5 years it has gone down to 6.5%. Last year, only 4.8%.

Intel has gotten away with it, as momentum and investor sentiment was on their side.

This has changed now, and Intel might be forced to adapt and increase its dividend. There is no doubt that at 28% of FCF, it can afford a high single digit increase.

Let’s say management pulls themselves together and finds the way to give shareholders a healthy increase.

After all, they had no trouble increasing their average compensation by 88% this year, or 301% for the CEO.

Let’s say they can increase the dividend at 7.5% for the next 10 years, resuming the CAGR rate they experienced these past 10 years.

If you invested $10,000 at the current yield of 2.9%, and dividends grow at 7.5%, then in 10 years you could expect $768 in dividends, of which $173 will come from reinvestments.

Source: mad-dividends.com

That would be better. But Intel could yield a whole lot more than 2.9%.

As you saw in the MAD Chart earlier, 2.9% is the 10 year median yield. The “fair range”, defined between the 25th percentile and 75th percentile, suggests a yield between 2.6% and 3.4%.

If Intel breaks its support at $45 (as we’ll see in the next section), and the yield shoots up to 3.4%, the investment opportunity would look a whole lot better.

Below I run the same simulation, but instead of a 2.9% yield, we’d get a 3.4% yield.

Source: mad-dividends.com

All of a sudden, your $10K investment would generate $948 in dividends 10 years down the line.

Of course this would hinge on the yield staying there. But even if you only initiated the initial purchase at that yield and then reinvested at 2.9%, you could still expect $905 in annual dividends 10 years the line.

The take away is obvious. If you want to create a long lasting source of income, the price at which you buy securities matters.

Is Intel at a good price right now? It depends. If management increases the dividend at a 7.5% CAGR from here on, then just about. I believe it could increase its dividend at this rate, or even higher, just as a show of strength. God knows they generate enough free cashflow to afford such a hike.

If the price dips below $45, every dollar below that point would provide a more attractive entry. Below $40 would be total bargain.

Why the $45 level is so significant.

Everything seems to point to the $45 level for Intel.

For one, it is the level at which the dividend yield is exactly the 10 year median yield. If the price goes back above, it shows that investors continue to value Intel more dearly relative to the dividend than it has 50% of the time in the past 5 years.

Then there is the fact that $43-$45 has been strong support since late 2017.

Source: mad-dividends.com

Every time Intel’s price was challenged and trended down, it never stayed under the level for sustained periods of time. It would bounce back off.

If it breaks $45 now, there would be no support until $36-38.

Intel does have challenges in staying above the level.

For one, it now has worst 6 month momentum than 94% of US stocks, being down 27%.

Its 3 month performance is worse than 79% of US stocks.

Finally its 12 month performance is worse than 75% of US stocks.

Based on our factor scoring model, the stock has a momentum score of 8 / 100. Based on the historical impact of factors, this suggests a lot more pain ahead for Intel.

Source: mad-dividends.com

Then there is the fact that the price is below the 20 day SMA, which itself is below the 50 day SMA, which is below the 200 day SMA. A very bearish set up if I’ve ever seen one.

If the 20 day SMA acts as resistance, Intel could be in for another extended dip.

What am I doing with this information?

I recently bought shares at a price of $45. However I bought only 25% of the amount I usually buy when I initiate a position.

The momentum is clearly against the market. If things get worse, they could get a lot worse and offer a great entry point. At the current price, the entry point would be good, contingent on management upping their dividend game in upcoming years. I don’t want to see the stock tank another 10-15% and have too much cash tied up.

At the same time, if $45 provides the support it has in the past 3 years, riding a small position and tracking future dividend policy seems like an appropriate action right now.

One last word…

…If you liked this article, then click on the orange “follow” button at the top of this page. Robert & I are in the process of building a marketplace offering which will give dividend investors like you all the tools, knowledge and research they need to reach dividend freedom on their terms. It will include deep dive research, 3 model portfolios, and a step by step process to reaching dividend freedom. Followers will get access to early member discounts, so be on the look out for more news.

Disclosure: I am/we are long INTC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.