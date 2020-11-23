Value Performance In Recessions And Recoveries Could Be A Guide To The Future

Investors who can keep their heads when everyone about them is losing theirs can exploit simple predictable rules to make outsized returns–and have the confidence that the probability of achieving these higher returns is higher in times of crises than otherwise.

The most significant - and surprising - reason that value stocks outperform coming out of recessions is high earnings growth rates: growth rates that often exceed the growth in more expensive, glamour stocks.

Small-cap deep-value stocks tend to suffer the worst in recessions, as macro-economic contractions hit smaller, cyclical firms harder and as financial market volatility tends to cause flight from illiquid assets.

Given the dramatic underperformance of value stocks since 2017, it's understandable that many have abandoned the strategy, believing the premium has vanished. It even led Ted Aronson, founder of AJO Partners, a highly regarded quantitative value manager with assets under management in excess of $28 billion at the end of 2016, to close up shop and return the remaining $10 billion of assets to shareholders. With that said, observers of market history know that value has faced similar death sentences previously, only to undergo a rapid reincarnation and deliver spectacular returns.

Thanks to a paper by Research Affiliates, we can review the performance of factor-based portfolios in recessions and recoveries.

Strategy Performance in Recessions and Recoveries (US 1963-2019)

Verdad, a global asset management firm, has also analyzed the performance of value stocks across economic regimes. In a recent letter, Nick Schmitz noted: "Small-cap deep-value stocks tend to suffer the worst in recessions, as macro-economic contractions hit smaller, cyclical firms harder and as financial market volatility tends to cause flight from illiquid assets. … Yet, small-cap deep-value portfolios tend to perform the best coming out of recessions as the economy recovers and liquidity flows back." He added: "Perhaps the most significant-and surprising-reason that value stocks outperform coming out of recessions is high earnings growth rates: growth rates that often exceed the growth in more expensive, glamour stocks."

In their 1999 paper "Forecasting Profitability and Earnings," professors Eugene Fama and Ken French noted that "in a competitive environment, profitability is mean reverting." They investigated this and found that "the estimated rate of mean reversion is about 40 percent per year." This is much greater than seems embedded in prices and can help explain the historical value premium. In addition, they found that "mean reversion is faster when profitability is below its mean and when it is further from its mean in either direction." They also found that "mean reversion in profitability produces predictable variation in earnings." It is this mean reversion that has historically driven value stocks to show earnings growth rates higher than growth stocks in recoveries from past recessions.

Schmitz observed: "The same pattern seems to be holding today." The following table is from Factor Investor and shows the quarterly earnings expectations for growth and value stocks within the S&P 500 index.

S&P 500 Q2 Earnings Growth and Forward Estimates for Value and Growth

Verdad's analysis of Japanese and U.S. markets following the recessions of 2000 and 2008 showed that the earnings growth rates of value companies recovered faster and were reflected in the performance of deep value stocks. For example, in the U.S., "deep value outperformed extreme growth by 121% and 83% over three years, in 2000 and 2008 respectively." The following charts illustrate the results:

While all crystal balls are cloudy, history provides us with lessons from which investors can learn. The evidence suggests that when economies recover, we should expect to see rapid mean reversion of earnings for value stocks, which, given the historically wide spread in valuations (which is positively correlated with the future value premium), should lead to value outperformance.

Sadly, far too many investors make the mistake of thinking that when judging the performance of risk assets, three years is a long time, five years a very long time and 10 years an eternity. That often leads them to abandon strategies that have evidence of a premium that has been persistent across very long periods of time, pervasive around the globe, robust to various definitions, survives transactions costs and has logical explanations for why the premium should persist in the future-which is the case for the value premium. Consider the following example.

To demonstrate how just a few years' performance can impact investor perceptions, we can look back to a similar period of dramatic value underperformance, 1998-99, when the value premium was a cumulative -32 percent. That underperformance also led many to conclude that value was dead. In fact, just as we see today, the poor performance of value stocks over that short period caused them to underperform growth stocks over periods as long as 15 years. (Fama-French data is from Ken French's website.)

Period Ending 1999

S&P 500 Index Annualized Return (%) Fama-French U.S. Value Research Index Annualized Return (%) 1 Year 21.0 4.0 3 Years 27.6 18.3 5 Years 28.6 23.2 10 Years 18.2 16.4 15 Years 18.9 17.7

Now let's jump forward just one year, to the end of 2000, to see how the world looked.

Period Ending 2000

S&P 500 Index Annualized Return (%) Fama-French U.S. Value Research Index Annualized Return (%) 1 Year -9.1 20.0 3 Years 12.3 13.3 5 Years 18.3 19.2 10 Years 17.5 20.4 15 Years 16.0 16.9

Moving forward just one single year, value stocks had outperformed over each of the periods. The lessons are that there is a lot of volatility in factor performance, and even long periods of underperformance can be reversed over very short time frames.

Schmitz summed it up this way: "Investors who can keep their heads when everyone about them is losing theirs can therefore exploit simple predictable rules to make significantly outsized returns-and have the confidence that the probability of achieving these higher returns is much higher in times of crises than otherwise. The only problem is the extreme behavioral difficulty of investing when others are panicking."

To paraphrase Mark Twain's response to rumors of his death, the historical evidence suggests that rumors of the death of the value premium are premature.

