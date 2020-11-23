Grinding Gains At Best Through Year-End (The ETF Trader And Investor For 11/16-11/20)

While the economic news has been positive, the virus is spreading quickly in the US, increasing lockdowns and stay-at-home orders.

Investment thesis: the macro indexes' internals are at points where reversals are more likely. The larger sector ETF components are also stretched. That, combined with more locales locking down due to the spreading virus, means the markets will have, at best, grinding gains for the next 4-8 weeks.

First, let's frame the macroeconomic environment:

Currently, I judge bullish (on the bottom pushing prices up) and bearish (on the top pushing prices down) forces to be about evenly matched. The most telling indication is the market's reaction to recent vaccine news. It first spiked sharply when Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) announced its vaccine. But two subsequent virus-related releases (Moderna's (NASDAQ:MRNA) vaccine news and Pfizer's application for emergency authorization) had little upside impact. For additional information on the fundamental data, please see my weekly data recap. I explain the above graphic in more detail here.

My general feeling about the fourth quarter and, now, the first half of at least the 1Q21 remains the same. I don't think upside gains will be very strong for a number of reasons. Let's start by taking a deep dive into the QQQ and SPY.

Percent of NYSE stocks above the 200-day moving average

Currently, 83.69% of NYSE stocks are above their 200-day EMAs - one of the highest levels in the last three years.

Percent of NYSE stocks above the 50-day moving average

Currently, 86.75% of NYSE stocks are above the 50-day EMA.

The combination of the percentage of stocks above their 200 and 50-day moving averages is unprecedented in the last three years:

SPY ETF with the percentage of NYSE stocks above the 200-day EMA (middle panel) and 50-day EMA (bottom panel).

I've drawn a horizontal line from current levels for the 200 and 50-day EMA to show that, in the last three years, we haven't seen both at levels this high at the same time.

The data for the Nasdaq is modestly better but is still very stretched:

Percentage of Nasdaq stocks above the 200-day EMA

The percentage of Nasdaq stocks above the 200-day EMA is 67% - a high level.

Percentage of Nasdaq stocks above the 50-day EMA

70% of Nasdaq stocks are above the 50-day EMA.

Let's tie this data in with price:

QQQ with the percentage of stocks above the 200-day moving average (middle panel) and 50-day EMA (bottom panel).

As with the SPY chart above, I've drawn a horizontal line from the current level of the percentage of stocks above the 200 and 50-day moving average. The current level for the number of stocks above the 200-day EMA is the highest it's been in the last three years. The percentage of stocks above the 50-day EMA is also high.

Next, let's look at 1-year charts for the QQQ and SPY:

QQQ 1-year

The QQQ had a tremendous run this year. It rose from 164.4-303.06 - a gain of 84.34%. In September, it began to consolidate in a triangle pattern. Both momentum and volume have declined. Most importantly, notice that the Pfizer spike (the large red bar printed a few weeks ago) didn't cause a new rally. Instead, prices have continued to consolidate within the triangle.

SPY 1-year

The SPY has a similar pattern to the QQQ, except that the Pfizer spike sent prices above resistance levels. But, instead of rallying, the index has consolidated gains.

Let's sum up the QQQ and SPY:

The percentage of issues about the 200 and 50-day moving averages for both indexes is high.

Since September, both have been consolidating.

Despite a strong move on news from Pfizer, neither continued to rally. The QQQ fell below its upper trend line and the SPY consolidated sideways.

Finally, let's add small caps into the mix - or, more specifically, the weekly chart for the IWM:

IWM weekly chart

The IWM's momentum indicator (top panel) is very high. This does not mean it's destined to move lower. But it does mean the possibility of a reversion to mean is more likely.

Next, let's look at the three largest sector components of the SPY, QQQ, and IWM.

SPY QQQ IWM 1st XLK XLK XLV 2nd XLV XLC XLF 3rd XLY XLY XLI Total Percentage 52.46% 86.38% 57.36%

Let's begin with the XLK, which is a key component of the SPY and QQQ:

XLK Weekly

The tech sector has formed a triple top on the weekly chart. Note the declining momentum and volume during the last few months. This top would finish the price cycle that started with the descending bottom in the Spring.

Let's round out our look tech with the weekly XLC chart:

XLC weekly chart

The XLC chart is less clear than the XLK, although the most likely interpretation is that it's forming a double top.

Fundamentally, there's been a rotation from tech to cyclical companies as traders have booked profits from the spring rally (which was tech-driven) and moved into companies that would benefit from the economy once the vaccine is widely distributed.

The XLK's and XLC's charts make it very difficult for the QQQ to rally right now.

Next, let's look at consumer discretionary and healthcare, which are the other two large components of the SPY:

XLY daily

The XLY - like the SPY and QQQ - is consolidating gains from the spring rally. This is occurring against a fundamentally strong backdrop for the US consumer.

XLY weekly

The XLY's weekly chart is also stretched from a momentum perspective. However, there isn't a conclusive topping pattern yet.

Healthcare is struggling:

XLV daily

Healthcare - which you'd think would be rallying strongly on recent news - has had a very difficult time moving above the 110 area. It did move above that level on the Pfizer news. But, now, it's trending down.

The charts for the largest SPY components indicate that upside moves are probably limited for that index.

Finally, let's look at the other two main components of the IWM (I've already covered the XLV).

XLI 6-months

Industrials gained 18.81% from the end of October to its high last week. But volume has declined as the rally progressed and prices broke trend last week. The fundamental picture, however, is strong.

Finally, there's the financial sector:

XLF 1-year

Financials have really struggled this year due to fundamental factors. The spring lockdowns caused several months of rent forbearance. Now, bankruptcies are rising, which means more companies won't be paying rent or mortgages. And the stay-at-home-orders have shown the viability of a decentralized office, which will lead to some businesses rethinking the need for commercial real estate. While there's a fair amount of upside potential on the XLF chart the fundamental backdrop is very difficult.

Of the major, index-tracking ETFs, the IWM has the strongest possibility of moving higher. However, let's finish this week's column by noting the rise in virus cases, hospitalizations, and the accompanying increase in economically-limiting orders. As noted by Atlanta Fed President Bostic (emphasis added):

Weak October retail sales point to short-term risks to the U.S. economy as coronavirus infections surge and families "get to the edge" of cash reserves set aside from now-expired government aid programs, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said on Tuesday. "We have short-term and immediate-term concerns with the spike in the virus and what that is going to do in terms of businesses and the things that they are able to produce, in terms of consumers in terms of their willingness to go out and buy things. ... That is paired with some medium-term positive signs" that a possible vaccine could reinvigorate the economy next year, Bostic said in comments to CNBC. "The vaccine is definitely positive news and it will definitely lead to a pretty robust recovery once it gets into the population deep enough," Bostic said. But as the Fed's Dec. 15-16 meeting approaches, "we are going to be paying really close attention to the numbers moving forward to see whether this weakness in retail sales translates into something more deep."

The markets are already consolidating spring gains. While the fundamental economic news has rebounded, the virus news is growing increasingly dire. The news during the next 4-6 weeks will likely trend negative, keeping the markets in check. The one piece of data that could send the markets higher is news that vaccines are being given. Overall, the markets have, at best, a grinding upside rally during the next 4-6 weeks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.