Meeting The Fed Halfway To SOFR

The Fed may be planning to take a role in a period of transition between LIBOR and the replacement index, SOFR. The markets should be grateful since SOFR is stumbling.

The Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) is the choice of the world’s financial market regulators, and especially the Fed, to replace LIBOR. SOFR has weaknesses. We should consider how financial markets can make SOFR more vital. It is surely not reasonable to find fault with SOFR without making a concerted effort to remedy SOFR's weaknesses.

Consider the restrictions the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) placed on an index suitable to replace LIBOR. IOSCO demands an index administrator that provides responsible governance of the market's index and also requires an index that is unassailably a market-determined rate.

The Fed undoubtedly saw that IOSCO’s index restrictions required the Fed to construct a new index. There was nothing in the fixed income markets that remotely met the IOSCO restrictions before the Fed created SOFR. Once the Fed created SOFR, the Fed-appointed Alternative Reference Rates Committee (ARRC) had no alternative to choosing SOFR.

The Fed Responds to the Market’s concerns

In recent testimony to the Senate Banking Committee, Fed Vice Chairman Randal Quarles suggested that the Fed may provide a temporary fix for legacy financial contracts that cannot be extricated from LIBOR.

This is a hazardous path for the Fed. If, for example, the Fed produces daily estimates of the costs of money, the values are bound to be controversial. Further, once the Fed begins providing rates, exiting that business will also be difficult. Moreover, the Fed will be accused of crossing into the domain of market forces. No matter how reluctant the Fed might be to set LIBOR, even temporarily, they are apparently bowing to market participants' needs.

In other words, the Fed is expending substantial political capital to help financial institutions out of the LIBOR mess that is strictly the creation of these same private financial institutions.

Shouldn’t the financial markets do whatever they can to help the Fed make SOFR – or something else – a lasting and viable index? Market response to the Fed's offer should include two areas of Fed-market cooperation.

A plan to transition from Fed-provided transition rates.

A market-driven effort to enhance credit-riskless SOFR and to create a separate credit risky term index, as well.

The environment that produced LIBOR

LIBOR arose during the OPEC crisis of the 1970s, a period when interest rates were simply too volatile to safely finance a major project at a long-term fixed rate. The banks were forced to the wall by the costs of interest rate risk, needing a way to provide credit to major borrowers that did not involve a life-threatening interest rate decision. There was no government-provided solution, so the markets found their own.

The result was the floating-rate loan, repriced periodically using an index rate, now known as LIBOR. Among the paraphernalia the market needed to offer floating rate loans was a daily source of market term rates. To meet this need, the LIBOR fixing was born – a daily poll of global commercial banks, used to determine the cost of wholesale deposits at important maturities.

Fast-forward to the 2007 financial crisis. LIBOR became the basis for a market manipulation scandal that cost the major banks billions to settle lawsuits and cost the regulators an equally expensive loss of credibility.

The environment that is producing SOFR

The environment today is different from that which spawned LIBOR in four ways.

LIBOR is now institutionalized. The lenders of the world will not return to pricing loans at a fixed rate again. Thus, there must be a LIBOR replacement – an index that is a market consensus of the cost of money.

Credit markets are temporarily stable. Rates are likely to remain near zero for at least three more years, leaving ample time to introduce and test a bullet-proof permanent LIBOR replacement.

Afterward, when a recovery enables the Fed to unleash markets, the globe will return to the more volatile markets of the pre-Financial-Crisis-of-2007 world. Ideally, well-prepared.

Banks no longer collect substantial funds in the wholesale deposit market that spawned LIBOR. A bank deposit yield is no longer an index possibility.

The IOSCO rules and the Fed’s implementation

Market regulators are not interested in repeating the complete loss of regulatory oversight of credit index determination that the LIBOR crisis embodied. To prevent a repeat of the disastrous Catch-22 that LIBOR credit pricing ultimately became, the regulators, clothed in their IOSCO mantle, laid down the rules to qualify an index candidate for regulatory baptism.

It is incumbent on any LIBOR replacement to meet the IOSCO rules. Interestingly, the rules demand an index administrator with substantial powers of index determination. The rules may be summarized as follows.

The index administrator must be responsible and accountable without self-interest in index value have the authority to control the process of index determination tasked to conduct a periodic review of the index methodology

The index must be transparent reflective of conditions of market supply and demand in a liquid market



The Fed says it has an open mind about the use of indexes other than SOFR to replace LIBOR. Yet, beyond doubt, substantial Fed resources have been devoted to backing SOFR. The Fed

Defined SOFR.

Collects and publishes SOFR index and volume data.

Chose a committee of commercial bankers, the Alternative Reference Rates Committee (ARRC), to select a LIBOR replacement.

ARRC endorsed the Fed’s SOFR, doubtless what the Fed wanted ARRC to do.

SOFR's problems

The world outside the Fed has several complaints about SOFR.

It is not a credit risky rate.

It is not a term rate, so does not include a forecast of future credit conditions.

SOFR is dominated by the Fed’s monetary policy-targeted interest rates. It will be arbitrarily close to zero for three more years.

Sometimes a month- and quarter-end overnight SOFR explodes when firms need to dress up their balance sheets. Thus, the overnight version of SOFR is too volatile to be an index.

The in-arrears backward-looking term versions of SOFR tell us more about the history of interest rates than they tell us about current interest rate forecasts.

In keeping with the spirit of cooperation and understanding that the Fed and other market regulators have shown by suggesting that Richard Sandor’s credit-risky rate, AMERIBOR, for example, is an acceptable alternative to SOFR in LIBOR replacement, market participants should meet the regulators of financial markets halfway. The markets should improve SOFR.

Making a better index

If SOFR does not do things now that the market needs it to do, what could be done to make SOFR better? To design the ideal SOFR, one must separate the properties that give SOFR its identity from the properties that make SOFR a problematic interest rate index. The essence of SOFR is that it is Treasury-collateralized. Its other properties are artifacts.

Here is a way to convert SOFR-eligible repo portfolios into a Treasury-collateralized term investment that would produce suitable forward-looking long- and short-term indexes of the costs of collateralized credit across the yield curve. The same methods might be used to create an index for uncollateralized yields.

The first step

Now, at the beginning of a regulator/marketplace joint effort to construct an ideal set of credit indexes, we should not limit ourselves to existing marketplaces and instruments. The LIBOR replacement community has limited itself for the past two years, creating the current emergency.

Instead, we should identify the most desirable collection of indexes possible. Then consider how an existing liquid, closely monitored market for these desirable indexes can become the index market.

The dollar-based indexes the world wants.

The world wants indexes of the term yields on two yield curves.

A yield curve for unsecured corporate debt.

A yield curve for Treasury-secured repo.

What is possible

There should be no expectation placed on any financial institution that it should take risks to provide the new indexes.

This reasonable restriction, combined with the IOSCO requirement that the index must be the result of pricing in a large liquid market, requires some finesse from market participants to create conditions consistent with the IOSCO requirements.

The IOSCO requirements would be met if the indexes were produced through trading in an existing liquid exchange-traded derivatives market that settles by delivery of an index-priced instrument. The market for the instrument that results from index trading need not itself be liquid. But it must not be manipulable.

That is possible if a derivatives provider settles its market through the buyer’s payment for the deliverable instrument on one side of the market, and the seller’s commitment to the exchange to provide the maturity value of the delivered instrument at maturity. An exchange could do this; a clearing counterparty could not.

The exchange might manage an appropriate portfolio of instruments that mimic as closely as possible the properties of the index instrument. The method for an exchange to meet this goal is explained here.

The outline of a simple process to achieve a satisfactory LIBOR replacement has two steps. While the Fed supplies a temporary LIBOR, the market trades a futures contract, then settles these contracts through the delivery of the Fed-defined instrument at the Fed-provided index rate. At the right moment, the Fed simply steps away.

