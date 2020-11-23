My goal in writing this is to show the simplest way to beat the S&P 500 with minimal time investment.

Asking how to invest $1 million is a classic job interview question at hedge funds and asset management firms. The question is known to throw candidates for a loop.

Congratulations, you've won the lottery! You didn't win the grand prize, but you'll have a month to decide how to invest $1 million after tax. What do you do with the money?

To many, it may sound like a dangerous fantasy, but it's a common sink-or-swim interview question at hedge funds. The beauty of the question is that there are a lot of different ways you can take it. Some of you reading this might buy the real estate under your small business with the money, which would mean guaranteed return and cash flow. Others might leave the money in cash and figure out what to do with it later.

I'm approaching the question from my experience with the financial markets. I'd personally prefer to invest the money in real estate, but that's a business that most of my readers couldn't replicate. To this point, my goals for this exercise are simple:

Beat the S&P 500 on an absolute and risk-adjusted basis.

Support a 5 percent annual withdrawal rate, adjusted annually for inflation (if desired, though fixed percentage withdrawals tend to have smoother outcomes than fixed amounts).

Spend less than 1 hour per week managing the portfolio.

A lot of investors have limiting beliefs that they can't beat the market, they won't be able to retire, etc. The way that the typical investor manages their money, these beliefs are often correct. You can do better though. Your first step is to define your investment goals the exact way I did above, and then design a portfolio that will meet those goals.

Without further ado, here's how I would invest $1 million to meet the above goals.

Strategy 1: Factor-Based Indexing

The foundation of the strategy is to invest in index funds. Finance theory holds that your risk-adjusted return increases by the square root of the number of independent investment opportunities that you can invest in. In plain English, this means that more broadly diversified investors do better than concentrated ones, on average. To improve your investment returns, you either need to improve the strengths of your investment forecasts (think Buffett and Munger) or to diversify more (think Ray Dalio). The stance of a lot of hedge fund guys is that they don't diversify because they're smart. My opinion is that I diversify because I'm smart enough to know what I don't know, and can use leverage and diversification to paper over my lack of arcane accounting knowledge.

The idea behind factor-based investing is that there are statistical factors that identify sources of risk and return. For example, research shows that companies that pay dividends have tended to outperform those who don't pay dividends in the long run. This is not rocket science - if you invest money in companies that lose money, you will tend to lose money too. That's where the ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) comes in. Ploutos is a pension fund manager who also writes for Seeking Alpha. He has written about these factors and updates them regularly. There are always lottery players out there who want to speculate on bankrupt companies and losers, so markets are resoundingly not efficient in this regard.

Source: "Dividend Aristocrat Performance: October 2020" by Ploutos, Seeking Alpha

The iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (USMV) and the iShares Edge MSCI Min. Vol. EAFE ETF (EFAV) are low-volatility funds that play on the same idea. Finance theory holds that the volatility of a given stock rises when they get into financial distress, so owning low-volatility ETFs is a way to guarantee that nothing you own will go bankrupt on your watch. This lets your winners run and cuts your losses. USMV and EFAV also benefit from exposure to smaller, less popular companies.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is the Nasdaq, but equal-weighted. This is another idea that Ploutos has written up in his factor series, the theory being that investors tend to plow money into companies that are large, familiar and popular. This causes distortions in the valuations of the biggest companies compared with smaller companies. You can almost always get better dividends and returns in companies that are smaller, or at least unpopular. I recently did cash flow models for Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT), and found that investors can expect returns in the ~6 percent range if they buy now. I used to own a bunch of Apple when it was trading around 10x-12x earnings, and now it's a 31x. I wish the new buyers the best of luck.

Research has shown that when the broad indexes get too concentrated, volatility is higher and future returns are lower. This has happened in the US in the 1960s, the tech boom in the late 1990s, and now. I'm a strong believer in technology, but no longer feel that the concentration of the Nasdaq will serve investors.

Index Funds

$100,000 in NOBL

$75,000 in USMV

$75,000 in EFAV

$100,000 in QQQE

Strategy 2: Value Investing

Many investors like to play value stocks with ETFs, but my experience has shown that ETFs are exceedingly bad at identifying good value stocks. Therefore, I would take $100,000 that I would invest in a value ETF and go buy the most unloved of the unloved stocks. I'd buy more of my cigarette stocks, life insurance companies, REITs, banks, and maybe even an oil company or two. The idea is to hold everything at least 1 year and slowly rotate into whatever is both out of favor and has sound financials. Research shows that stocks with higher credit ratings outperform stocks with low credit ratings.

I coordinate my value investing with Pietros Maneos - he writes about his value picks monthly here. It's mostly a buy-and-hold strategy, our time frames are 12 months or longer. This part of the portfolio is optional, as I'll show below.

Individual Dividend/Value Stocks

$100,000 in 10 stocks avg. @ 5 percent yield

Strategy 3: Risk Parity

Risk parity draws on finance theory a lot more heavily than the first two strategies, but it's quite effective. Traditionally, risk parity strategies would borrow money to buy stocks and long-term treasuries at the same time, and since they have negative mutual correlation and long-run positive returns, you can rebalance them periodically and historically can crush the S&P this way. Now, we're living in a Fed-driven world, so I had to change the playbook a bit.

For a primer on what I'm doing here, you can read my most recent installment on risk parity, entitled "The Quant Strategy That's 20-5 Against the S&P 500 since 1995."

The idea is that you have the ability to borrow at 0.5 percent or less in the current environment, and can leverage futures to break the barrier of having 100 percent of your money in stocks/bonds, so one good use of that leverage is to use the money to diversify and rebalance.

I would put $500,000 in a PIMCO bond ETF (it's a long story on why I don't generally do passive bonds - I read all the prospectuses at least once before investing in products, and passive bond ETFs are rigged by something known as the minimum maturity rule). Therefore, I choose active when it comes to bonds outside of Treasuries and munis. PIMIX is a good option too, but it's more correlated with equities, and thus, will increase drawdowns.

I would additionally put $100,000 notional on gold and long-term Treasuries, respectively, and invest cash in bonds, while maintaining equity exposure via S&P futures. If you think that the S&P exposure is a little heavy, you can then sell SPY calls if you wish to bring yourself back down, especially if volatility increases.

The beauty of using a risk parity strategy like this is that you can boost your expected return without boosting your risk as long as the long-run return of the assets you buy is above the rate of return of cash, because of that same square root law I discussed earlier.

I ran a quick test and verified that using leverage to diversify resulted in a higher return than the S&P 500 with a similar risk profile.

You may view the test here at Portfolio Visualizer. I substituted the value stocks for the S&P 500 because the positions change periodically, but I'm comfortable enough in my personal value investing track record and the position size (10 percent of portfolio value) that it shouldn't introduce too much downside tracking error risk. If value investing isn't your thing, you can implement the strategy the exact way I did in my test. Here are the allocations.

Bonds

$500,000 in BOND

S&P 500 futures

$600,000 notional

Gold futures

$100,000 notional

Ultra 30 Treasury futures

$100,000 notional in 30-year Treasury futures

Total exposure =$1,700,000

The portfolio can be safely leveraged up to 2-1 and it would still have a risk profile similar to vanilla index funds, but I probably wouldn't want the equity allocation to ever total over 125 percent if I were partially living off the money or it wouldn't satisfy my original goals. One curious thing is that using leverage to diversify actually causes the portfolio to have less severe drawdowns at a 5 percent withdrawal rate than being all-in on stocks. I would increase the Treasury allocation when interest rates normalize. Also, rebalance the portfolio no less than quarterly.

Full portfolio:

Index Funds

$100,000 in NOBL

$75,000 in USMV

$75,000 in EFAV

$100,000 in QQQE

Individual Dividend/Value Stocks

$100,000 in 10 stocks avg. @ 5 percent yield

Bonds

$500,000 in BOND

S&P 500 futures

$600,000 notional

Gold futures

$100,000 notional

Ultra 30 Treasury futures

$100,000 notional in 30-year Treasury futures

Total exposure = $1,750,000

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

Conclusion

The above strategy would have returned close to 15 percent annualized before any withdrawals since 2013. There have been two bear markets since then, one in 2018 and another in 2020. While there are many ways to invest, I think that factor-based indexing, value investing and (intelligently applied) risk parity are the safest bets in the book.

Whether you should attempt to live off of an investment portfolio alone is another discussion (the answer is probably no). Despite the drumbeat of warnings of poverty from the mainstream media, the typical retiree can live well with a combination of social security, an intelligently invested portfolio and a paid-off house.

