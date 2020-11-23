The REIT has accomplished a lot over the last year and, now, has over $8.0 billion in fee bearing capital.

All amounts are in Canadian dollars unless noted otherwise.

We have recently emphasized real estate as a place where one can get good returns. The sector is at a large overweight position in our model portfolio as well. However, within that space, certain stocks are offering very little yield or growth. Take, for example, Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). A quality player no doubt, but one that has struggled to grow its cash flow over the last 5 years. While it is harder to find good yield or growth plays within the sector than it was a few months back, one REIT still makes it on this list.

The REIT

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTC:NWHUF) is the owner and manager of medical office buildings or MOBs and hospitals in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company has been in relentless expansion mode and only took somewhat of a breather in 2020 as the pandemic forced its hand. Over the last 4 years, the REIT has quadrupled its European exposure and struck deals for management of properties as well. We bring you a breakdown of this one today and tell you why you can expect yield, but very little growth from this one.

Portfolio

NorthWest has a strong and stable portfolio with a weighted average lease term of about 15 years.

This is an unusually long lease length and exceeds that of most triple-net REITs like Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) and W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Its properties are top class in key gateway cities.

The properties are increasingly weighted towards hospitals and healthcare facilities, and recent acquisitions have deemphasized medical office buildings.

Its European exposure comprises of the Netherlands and United Kingdom, along with Germany. In Brazil, NorthWest has an exposure via the largest operator in the country.

The Returns

NorthWest is one of the few REITs in Canada that generated a positive year to date return. Note that returns shown below do not include dividends.

Source: Canadian REITs

The story over the last decade has been of steady growth of funds from operations or FFO, and we saw the same in 2020. However, NorthWest has simply not been able to grow its FFO per unit. The constant issuances of equity to fund its relentless expansion have often been done at discounts to NAV and that erosion shows. Over the last 10 years, though, investors have got a steady dividend, and NorthWest has generated attractive overall returns. Below, we compare it to Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) and Healthcare Realty Trust Inc. (HR).

NorthWest is somewhat of a blend between these two REITs as it focuses on both, high-quality hospitals like MPW and medical office buildings like HR.

Current Valuations

NorthWest currently yields 6.53%, handily outpacing its comparative REITs in the US.

The fact that it also has the longest weighted lease term among these 4 by far adds to the attractiveness of the dividend yield. NorthWest trades at 13.5X 2020 adjusted funds from operations (AFFO). A couple of points we want to note about this. The first is that this is cheaper than HR (18X) and DOC (17X) and about the same as MPW (13X). The second point is that we are comparing NorthWest's AFFO to FFO for the three US REITs. Canadian AFFO metric is far more stringent and takes out maintenance capex from FFO. Hence NorthWest's multiple is certainly more attractive than that of comparable US REITs. NorthWest does use more leverage than any of these three, but interest coverage was almost at 3X this quarter. That is more than adequate. This is further de-risked by having 40% of debt at property level via mortgages. Overall, with the portfolio quality that NorthWest has, we have no issues with the current structure.

Rent Collections

In general, the healthcare REITs have been very strong at collecting rents during the pandemic, and NorthWest is no exception.

The REIT has very little write-offs year to date and expects to collect the vast majority of its deferred rents.

Possible Growth?

While the REIT has shown little growth in either NAV or share price over the last few years, there is a shifting strategy at the top. NorthWest has recently emphasized asset management fees as part of its mix. It is doing this via spinning of quality assets into joint ventures and then charging management fees to the JV partner.

This has the potential to be a source of growth, but as to whether the market likes it, that is a different question. Investors may recall that, for years, it was argued that WPC did not get a fair triple-net REIT multiple because it had an asset management business. NorthWest's model is a bit different than that, but it might run into similar issues.

Taxation

For Canadians, this is a fantastic income stock, and a good portion of the distributions are not taxed.

In 2019, the REIT paid monthly distributions of $0.06667 per Unit. 59% of the distributions are Return of Capital and 41% of the distributions are Other Income. The adjusted cost base of the Units held by the Unitholder will generally be reduced by the non-taxable portion of the distribution.

For US investors, there is a 15% tax withholding regardless of whether this is held in IRAs or outside of IRAs.

Non-resident unitholders should receive a Statement of Amounts Paid or Credited to Non-Residents of Canada (NR4) with the taxable income reported in box 16 and the non-resident tax withheld shown in box 17.

This is one of the oddities of the US-Canadian Tax treaty as it pertains to Canadian REITs. Note, the reverse does not apply. US REITs held in RRSPs (Canadian Equivalent of IRAs) do not have withholding taxes.

Conclusion

NorthWest Healthcare still has a large yield that it has managed to maintain through a rather rough patch for the world. Its defensive assets have thrived, and the REIT's quality continues to show, year after year. While it may struggle to deliver growth in NAV, thanks to its own acquisition binge, recent developments on asset management fees might change that. Insiders own more of this REIT than any other REIT that we monitor and that at a minimum should provide additional faith in aligned interests.

Three other insiders stepped up buy more units during the heart of the COVID-19 panic.

That combination of high ownership and additional buying during selloffs is very reassuring to the average investor. We continue to hold units for steady income at current prices, but we don't see much upside in the units.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NWHUF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.