Pipeline investments have underperformed as the world looks ahead to renewables and electrification.

This shift is long overdue, and the market has rewarded those investments in 2020.

It announced it will be shifting investments from pipelines to renewables and electric power.

The Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:TYG), the “Fund,” is a closed-end fund focusing primarily on master limited partnerships ("MLPs").

TYG invests in midstream energy equities, primarily MLPs and their affiliates that transport, gather, process or store natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil and refined petroleum products,” according to its website.

Seventy-three percent of its portfolio consisted of midstream equities that own pipeline assets for transporting natural gas/natural gas liquids, refined petroleum products, and crude oil, as shown below.

Its top ten holdings as of the end of October are listed below and make up 60% of its investment securities.

The performance of TYG in the year to date was -74%.

That performance was even worse than that of the ALPS Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) which was down 42% year to date.

In my recent article about the First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF), I concluded,

The sector weightings are critically important. The focus on electricity as compared to petroleum pipeline transportation is likely to result in a major difference in future performance in my opinion.”

On November 10, 2020, Tortoise announced

the Board approved a non-fundamental investment policy change eliminating the requirement to invest a specific percentage of total assets in MLPs and midstream equities. This change will be effective 60-days after providing written notice to stockholders.”

Matt Sallee, President of Tortoise, said:

This is leading to a massive disruption around how energy is delivered and consumed. We are convinced the best way to meet the conflicting needs is not an either-or solution. Low- or zero-carbon renewables and natural gas are needed, to work in concert, to replace heavy carbon energy sources. This creates a secular tailwind benefiting renewables and natural gas as they displace coal. As the energy sector and the companies that comprise it evolve, we think it’s in the best interest of our stockholders, for the funds to be in a position to benefit from the energy evolution.”

The target portfolio is below, and it shows how it compares to the portfolio at the end of October. Renewables and power infrastructure will replace crude and petroleum pipelines.

In addition, Tortoise will measure the percentage of total investments instead of total assets.

In October, Rob Thummel, a portfolio manager at Tortoise Energy Infrastructure, had remarked that,

The biggest change in the (energy infrastructure) industry has been a focus on free cash flow and cuts in capital expenditures. These companies can generate massive amounts of cash flow."

In early October, I had written about NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) as an example of an electric utility focused on developing renewables as their inputs. The share price is up 25% year to date as compared to TYG’s drop of 75%.

Conclusions

The restructuring of the portfolio to focus on the evolution of renewables with electricity is sorely needed, in my view. It is only regrettable that shareholders had to lose 75 percent of their investment before Tortoise recognized the need for the change. The Fund has lived up to its namesake.

It may be profitable to buy the Fund before it makes the portfolio transition. However, whatever assets it adds to the Fund will have already reflected the market's perceived value.

But the shift to growth investments, as compared to ones that will decline over time, is a very positive change. Furthermore, the Fund's ability to scour the world for opportunities certainly exceeds that of the average investor and should add value to the portfolio. But, in the final analysis, Tortoise is competing with other funds with resources, so it will depend on how well it performs compared to its competition.

