Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) reports earnings November 24th. Analysts expect revenue of $732.26 million and EPS of -$0.05. The revenue estimate implies a double-digit percentage decline Y/Y. Investors should focus on the following key items.

Digital Operations In Focus

Shelter-in-place policies implemented to stem the spread of the coronavirus also led millions of Americans to work from home. More shopping is also occurring online, which has de-emphasized sales through the physical locations Abercrombie & Fitch is known for. Last quarter Abercrombie & Fitch reported revenue of $698 million, down 17% Y/Y. The company temporarily closed stores in March. About 95% of its company-owned stores were reopened in September. The decline in foot traffic due to COVID-19 and the fact that stores were not fully operational led to the revenue fall-off.

Revenue for Hollister and the Abercrombie brand fell 15% and 20%, respectively. In the past, Hollister grew revenue in the double-digit percentage range. Hollister has faced headwinds for several quarters, removing an important catalyst for the stock. Hollister remains 60% of total revenue, so its performance still has an outsized impact on the company.

Digital sales grew 56% Y/Y, which helped offset the diminution of sales through stores:

Store traffic remained below last year, partially offset by improved conversion and 56% year-over-year of digital growth. Looking specifically at reopened store performance. Second quarter global store productivity was at roughly 70% of the prior year period. By month, May and June saw an acceleration in trend. We subsequently experienced a productivity decline in July, led by the U.S. Breaking down trends further by region. Starting with our largest market, U.S. Second quarter store productivity was at 75% of last year, with 85% of our base open at quarter end. On average, our U.S. stores were unable to open for business for approximately one-third of the days in the quarter due to government and landlord imposed restrictions on occupancy and hours of operation.

Abercrombie & Fitch has been investing heavily in its digital channel for years. That early investment paid off last quarter, particularly given the decline in sales through physical locations. The company proved it can reach customers wherever they prefer to shop. This skillset will likely prove handy in the future.

Things could be looking up for the retail space over next few months. Clinical trials suggest Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX) have developed a vaccine that is 95% effective against COVID-19. Moderna (MRNA) also has a promising vaccine, which means the economy could reopen sooner than expected. Customers could return in droves to physical locations in the first half of 2021, which bodes well for Abercrombie & Fitch. After the initial bump in retail sales from customers shopping in stores, consumers could focus on buying essential items. Over the long term there is risk that economic growth could peter out, creating more headwinds to Abercrombie & Fitch's top line.

Margins Improve

I assumed the decline in scale would cause Abercrombie & Fitch's margins to falter. Margins actually increased during the quarter. Gross margin was 60.7%, up about 140 basis points versus the year-earlier period. Lower promotions and clearance items increased average unit retail ("AUR"), which helped expand margins. Gross profit on a dollar basis was $424 million, down 15% Y/Y.

Store, distribution and marketing costs were a combined $408 million, down 17% Y/Y. While stores are not fully operational, management took efforts to cut store expenses. Store, distribution and marketing costs represent a sizeable pool of expenses that management could potentially cut into further. The fallout was that EBITDA of $58 million rose 23% Y/Y. EBITDA margin was 8.3%, up about 270 basis points versus the year-earlier period. Cost containment efforts were impressive. Margins could potentially expand after the economy reopens and revenue potentially rebounds.

Solid Liquidity

Retailers must maintain liquidity until the economy reopens and sales pick up. Several retailers turned to the credit markets to raise cash. Abercrombie & Fitch has cash and equivalents of $777 million and working capital of $462 million. Working capital included inventory of $453 million. The holiday season is an important period for retailers. Inventory could rise as management may not want to risk missing out on holiday sales. At some point the company has to cut inventory amid shrinking sales. Else, Abercrombie & Fitch could get stuck with stale products.

Free cash flow ("FCF") through the first 26 weeks of the year was about $19 million, up from -$130 million in the year-earlier period. If the company can continue to grow cash flow then its liquidity could improve. A lot is riding on the holiday season since it is the period Abercrombie & Fitch generates the lion's share of its earnings. If the holiday season is soft then the company could burn cash and get stuck with a lot of unsold inventory. Stale inventory could lead to heavy discounting, more losses and more cash burn.

Abercrombie & Fitch has a fortress balance sheet. Management kept the company practically debt-free when the economy was strong. The company currently has debt of $343 million. Debt appears manageable as the cash balance exceeds debt. Its pristine balance sheet gives Abercrombie & Fitch the flexibility to take on more debt to shore up liquidity. If the retail environment comes down to a battle of the balance sheets then Abercrombie & Fitch is well-positioned for success.

Conclusion

ANF is up about 25% Y/Y, despite the pandemic. I rate the stock a hold into earnings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.