A great track record and secular tailwinds create a compelling situation, although an elevated valuation multiple in relation with very high margins makes me very cautious here.

TopBuild (BLD) continues to be on fire, as this statement applies for both the operating performance of the company and the share price, as witnessed by the returns so far this year.

Mid-August, I believed that shares were fully valued after a great run. After having been bullish early 2018, shares tripled in the time frame of just over two years. These returns have been very strong, as I felt that expectations were starting to become quite rich. While this was supported by solid operating momentum, a great deal can only be explained by valuation multiple inflation, and thus, the risk-reward was no longer that compelling to me.

The Business

The corporate history of TopBuild itself is rather short, as the company was part of Masco (MAS) until it was spun off in 2015, with shares trading in the $20s at the time. The buyer, installer and distributor of insulation operated 250 locations at the time, and generated $1.7 billion in sales (in 2016), of which the vast majority was from residential homes.

There was plenty to like about the business in my eyes, as the company employs a bolt-on acquisition strategy, is furthermore operating in a residential housing market which is still recovering from the 2008/2009 crisis, and as environmental concerns and simple economic rationale mean that demand for insulation is increasing on top of the actual growth of the number of homes being built.

Since that point in time, the company has benefited from solid organic growth, as in 2018, it made a big $475 million acquisition for USI, even though leverage ratios (temporarily) increased substantially. That deal created a pro forma business with $2.5 billion in sales, $300 million in EBITDA and earnings power around $5 per share. That, in combination with shares trading at $70 in 2018, meant that I was quite compelled by the shares at the time.

TopBuild continued to grow the business, in part aided by some small bolt-on acquisitions. The very strong results, with the company earning $5.50 per share in 2019, propelled shares to $120 earlier this year. They fell to just $55 in the immediate aftermath of the outbreak of COVID-19, only to recover at lightning speed.

COVID-19 - A Boom After Initial Concerns

Of interest is the guidance originally seen for 2020. When COVID-19 did not have an impact on the business, TopBuild guided for 2020 sales of $2.80 billion and $400 million in adjusted EBITDA. While the company was originally believed to take a big hit from COVID-19, as shares lost more than half their value in March, that impact was short-lived.

In June, shares had recovered all lost ground and traded in their $120s again. In early August, it became apparent that sales fell just two percent during the second quarter, as this provided sufficient comfort to investors for shares to rise to $150 again, with earnings power seen above $6 per share.

Furthermore, investors started to appreciate that COVID-19 might actually provide a boom to the business amidst stimulus checks, low interest rates and people moving from cities to residential homes, people requiring larger homes as they work from home, and the elderly avoiding care homes. All of this provided a boom to the business, as the company is strong in residential homes.

These trends are exactly what has been driving TopBuild and its share price. Early October, the company announced a bolt-on acquisition with the purchase of Garland Insulating, adding $60 million in sales.

Early November, the third-quarter results revealed that growth has returned. Third-quarter sales rose 2% to $697 million, yet operating margins rose spectacularly, with margins up 280 basis points to 14.6% of sales. Adjusted earnings of $70 million for the quarter were very strong, equal to $2.10 per share for the quarter alone! Looking at these numbers, the company is firmly on track to surpass its original guidance for the year.

With TopBuild having earned $5.14 per share so far this year, that is with a quarter to go and in this challenging environment, the company remains on track to earn $6.50-7.00 per share. Furthermore, leverage is no longer an issue, with net debt equal to reported adjusted EBITDA at the moment.

Shares have risen another 20% since August, with shares now trading at $183 per share. At the midpoint of the 2020 guidance discussed above, this implies that earnings multiples have expanded to 27 times earnings, driven by a red-hot home market, COVID-19 and very low interest rates.

A Final Thought

After providing an update in August, I end up drawing a similar conclusion as I did in August. I like TopBuild a great deal, as I believe that the company has been doing a great job in creating value and expanding the business since the spin-off from Masco, while focus on insulation and environmental consciousness is likely on the increase following the new political leadership on a nationwide scale as well.

The continued bolt-on acquisition strategy has been seen in October as well, as the deal for Garland will add more than 2% to total sales. While the potential market and track record is great, I note that the housing market has been enjoying boom times, as the company now trades at 27 times earnings, but more so, this is achieved at a time when operating margins approach 15%, which is very high for a material-intensive distribution business.

Having taken profits a bit too early this year, I see no reason to alter a neutral stance at the moment, as I would not easily dare to bet against this company, yet do not think that current risk-reward looks compelling enough to reinitiate a position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.