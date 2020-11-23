The bank has been ticking the right boxes for the last few years; its NII doubled from $541 million in FY15 to over $1100 million in FY20.

Valley National Bancorp (VLY) is the rare regional bank which has posted extraordinarily robust results in Q3 2020, its highest-ever quarterly earnings, in the middle of a health pandemic and near-zero interest rates in the US. The NJ-based bank has demonstrated an ability to maintain earnings despite the challenging macroeconomic scenario; its Q3 FY20 net interest income (NYSEMKT:NII) increased ~27% YOY, which speaks for VLY’s quality of income and its management of funding costs. This ability to maintain financial strength through crises is reason enough to own the stock. And VLY’s still-attractive valuation, despite the upswing in the stock since the US election results, makes it a longer-term bet.

VLY has been ticking the right boxes for the last few years. Its NII doubled from $541 million in FY15 to over $1100 million in FY20 (annualized based on YTD performance). While the bank's NIM stayed healthy, its loan book increased from $16 billion to $32 billion in the period, non-accrual loans remained low percentage of its total loans (~0.6% in Q3 FY20), and its efficiency ratio improved from 79% in FY15 to 57% in FY19, and further to ~48% in Q3 FY20. The bank has expanded scale through strategic acquisitions, last done with Oritani Financial Corp. in 2019, deepening its hold in New Jersey, while maintaining locations in New York, Florida and Alabama. Given this expansion and growth, considered together with its healthy capital structure, the bank is well-positioned for sustained growth.

From an investor’s point of view, VLY has been a regular dividend payer, with its dividend payout around 50% in FY19. With earnings expected to improve, the consistent dividend is a neat little bow to tie up the gift hamper.

What makes VLY more attractive compared to some of the other regional banks is its focus on cost management - its NIM and efficiency are markedly better than those of its peers as of Q3 FY20. The bank has achieved NII and NIM growth in YTD FY20 by lowering the rate on its interest-bearing deposits, and expects there is still room for further reductions in FY21. Even allowing for the lowered rates on deposits in the quarter, which boosted VLY’s NIM, the bank’s operations seem significantly better than its closest peers.

In the environment where NIMs are getting squeezed across the sector, VLY’s guidance of achieving $3-4 million cost saving in 2021, possibly through repricing its funds and improving control on expenses by closure of select branch locations, is expected to ensure that its NIM will remain healthier than most peers. Management’s guidance about maintaining operating leverage at the current levels, demonstrated in efficiency levels of about 50%, is heartening despite the continued exposure to macroeconomic uncertainties.

COVID-19 has had an impact on the stock, which fell by over 30% from mid-February 2020 to end of October 2020. While VLY is no longer as cheap as it was during the earlier parts of 2020, the stock is still 23% away from is 52-week high, which was around a year back. The bank’s annualized NII when the stock reached its 52-week peak was about $880 million, compared to ~$1100 million currently; and the improvement in scale seems barely considered by the stock. Similarly, the stock’s 5-year peak ($13.28 in December 2018) is still over 30% away from the current price, and the bank’s scale and operations have improved substantially from those times. The lag of stock price to the performance presents a good opportunity to buy, and with a P/E of 11.8, VLY is still attractive at the current rates. While the stock has risen over 20% since the end of October 2020, today is still a good time to buy the stock.

The overhang of COVID-19 will remain on the sector in the near term, which should constrain VLY’s stock momentum in the period. Company management pegs VLY's exposure to the pandemic as moderate at ~7% of its $32.4 billion loan book ($2.2 billion of lending to COVID-sensitive sectors). While active deferrals as of September 2020 were still low at about 3.3% of its loan book, future deferrals, both in the sectors identified by VLY as sensitive and others, will remain a monitorable in the near-quarters. The bank has significant lending to real estate - 57% of its portfolio are loans given to the construction and commercial real estate sectors, and the impact of the pandemic on these sectors is likely to be significant and long-lasting as end-user behavior patterns evolve.

Another aspect that remains to be played out is VLY’s heavy reliance on interest income - while non-interest income sequentially increased a full percentage in 3Q FY20 to ~15% of revenue, VLY is still heavily reliant on interest income, and this will remain a factor impacting revenue growth given the uncertainty over overall loan demand in the US and limited appetite for expansion in the near future.

Conclusion

Both the above factors will remain worrying aspects about the stock over the near to medium term, but the financial health of the bank allays some of the concern. VLY has shown, over the years, an ability to maintain asset quality (see table below) and retain non-accrual and non-performing assets at sub-1% levels, even after COVID-19-related impact. Furthermore, real estate has been the major borrower from most regional banks, and the risks emanating from exposure to the sector are spread across regional banks, including higher-valued peers like Webster Financial Corporation.

Q3FY20 FY19 FY18 FY17 FY16 FY15 Non-accrual loans as a % of total loans 0.59% 0.31% 0.35% 0.26% 0.22% 0.39% NPAs as a % of total loans 0.62% 0.35% 0.39% 0.31% 0.29% 0.49%

2020 has presented a good opportunity for buying regional bank stocks; VLY is still cheap and has solid fundamentals, which seem only partly built into its stock price. This presents significant upside potential even to investors entering today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.