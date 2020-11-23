Investment Thesis

We believe that Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) is in an integral position to address critical needs of biopharma clients, and offset supply chain risks that exist for commercial stage cell and gene therapy labels. The company is able to leverage its proprietary technology ("PT"), enabling the company to monitor internal shipping environment conditions, alongside other quintessential parameters that pertain to quality assurance, regulation and scientific purpose.

Data Source: Author's Bloomberg Terminal

The PT uses a cloud-based platform, that enables security and compliance on a range of measures, while granting global transparency to the entire shipping pipeline. Such a guarantee on quality assurance and regulation is absolutely critical in the current environment, considering the high asset value of clinical products that are set for commercialisation (notwithstanding the benefits to the end-patients).

CYRX sits at the head of the spear in thermoregulatory logistic services, aligning themselves with the current narrative in technological integration in regenerative medicine. Considering these key differentiators that insulate the company and provide meaningful drivers into the growth engine, we foresee more torque being added to the flywheel over years to come. Thus, we advocate that CYRX is a buy with a longer-term horizon in mind.

Catalysts for Long-Term Price Change

1). Insulating effects of the business model.

CYRX is at the head of the spear in thermoregulatory logistics. While there are several key aspects of this, evidence for the insulating effects from this model are already clearly visible, in that large, global players have assigned the commercial shipment tasks of high-value biopharmaceutical assets to CYRX. Both Gilead (GILD) and Novartis (NVS) have given the commercial trust to CYRX, in shipping GILD's Kymriah and Tecartus; and Novartis's Yescarta, via their global distribution network. Additional evidence of the above is seen in bluebird bio's (NASDAQ:BLUE) choice of CYRX to support the movement of their Zynteglo label, indicated in the use of gene therapy.

Cumulative revenue volumes that are tied to these commercial labels has been growing for CYRX since 2018, and these type of arrangements with large players footing the revenue mould, creates long-tailed asset returns for the benefit of investors. Furthermore, the model is further insulated via the high switching costs and low quality assurance guarantees that come from changing logistics providers, especially in this niche. Thus, investors can be encouraged by the revenue streams that will be tied to demand of the above products, which by extension, is driven by underlying patient demand for the therapies. Therefore, the company will continue to create shareholder value, by driving incremental growth to the top from its regenerative medicine base.

2). Acquisition Activity

Back in August, the company completed 2 key acquisitions. Firstly, the company announced the MVE Biological Solutions ("MVE") transaction, at a $320 million valuation. MVE is a leading player in the cryogenic freezer manufacturing space. They also manufacture vacuum-sealed products, that enable successful shipment of life-sciences and biopharma products. MVE is profitable, and generated just under $90 million in sales over 2019 with healthy operating leverage. Blackstone are helping finance ~86% of the transaction, via a $275 million direct investment, in a mix of convertible preferred and common equity ($250 million preferred at 4% + $25 million of common equity, respectively).

We aren't sure at what level holders will be able to convert at, but there will be significant upside on the transaction for Blackstone, and their faith in backing CYRX should give investors encouragement. The MVE deal is undoubtedly a strategic play that tucks in complementary product lines to CYRX's current standings. With healthy EBITDA level margins of ~35% from 2019, CYRX have been clever to target this high-margin entity, and can leverage their manufacturing solutions to add to operating income in years to come.

Also in August, the company acquired CRYOPDP, who are also an established player in the thermoregulatory logistics sector. CRYODP supports key players in biopharma and research, and the transaction was completed at a valuation of GBP49 million. That entity surmounted almost US$50 million in top-line earnings last year, which therefore translates to another decent margin opportunity for CYRX.

Again, this is another strategic play for CYRX, who will realise the upside via increased geographical reach, while expanding the thermoregulatory logistics portfolio. Furthermore, CRYOPDP's expertise of ambient thermo-controlled logistics adds more weight to this portfolio segment for CYRX. Both of the above acquisitions have enabled CYRX to expand their commercial reach, while maintaining the strength in the contractual model, and also increasing their geographical footprint into Europe and emerging markets.

3). Q3 Clinical Trial Performance Highlights the Sequential Drivers

The company exited the 3rd quarter with exceptional organic pipeline development. CYRX came out of September with 517 active clinical trials, which amounted to ~$12,000 in revenue per clinical trial, showing double-digit sequential growth from Q2. Most of this was attributable to recommencing trial activity that had been deferred from the pandemic. To illustrate, all 56 trials which had been pulled in Q2 had recommenced. Impressively, Phase 3 asset trials increased by ~20% YoY, while Phase 2 assets increased by ~30% YoY also, reaching 244 in total.

Phase 1 trials also saw double-digit increases to 207 in total. The company also added another ~22 biopharma customers over the quarter, which was a huge quarter/quarter growth from the 12 additions back in Q2. Management have also indicated that they are supporting roughly 26 Covid-19 trials across 3 separate business segments, including Cryport Systems, CRYOPDP and Cryogene. Although, we believe that much of the upside here is offset by other players, if management are hinting at their own vaccine candidate.

Additionally, the company may realise additional incremental revenue expansion on the back of further commercial therapy registrations, via GILD and Bristol-Myers (BMY). Back in 2019, BMY obtained support from CYRX in BMY's BLA filing for liso-cel and ide-cel, while GILD's Yescarta, for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, is obtaining support from CYRX also. We believe that revenues will be recognised on CYRX's end in 2021, pending the successful outcomes for GILD and BMY.

4). Q3 Performance Enables Model Upgrades To The Growth Engine

In terms of financials, the company drove top-line volumes 16% YoY to just over $11 million in Q3, which were underscored by the resumption of key clinical trials from Q2. Recognised EBITDA (adjusted) was just under $2 million, on a margin of 15.18%. We model CYRX to hit ~$40 million in top-line earnings for Q4, and it is not unreasonable to expect the ranges of $10-$12 million with the CRYOPDP acquisition, and $20-$25 million to the top from the MVE transaction. Core business operations will likely generate $10-$13 million in contributions, by our estimation.

With the the high-margin names tucked in alongside complementary operations, margin pressures will likely reduce in weight, and we model gross level margins in the ranges of 44-46% (based on various scenarios), and MVE would be the highest-margin name within the portfolio driving this. We would see this carry through to operating leverage, by our view, and it would not be unreasonable to see operating margins hold tight at 10%-11.5%. What may effect valuations is the level of shares outstanding considering the Blackstone financing agreement, however, in any case, CYRX will have a profitable 4th quarter by our best estimation.

Moving beyond Q4, we've modelled top-line earnings of $200 million in the base scenario for 2021. The breakdown is spread with fairly even contributions from CRYOPDP and the core business, and we would see ~$90 million in upside the MVE segment of the portfolio. The acquisitions this year have beefed up our modelling, and have strengthened CYRX's balance sheet and income statement potential over this period, in our view. Certainly from analysis of MVE, it would not be unreasonable to see sequential sales growth across the span of the next few years.

Keeping in trend of 2020, we view that the main drivers to the top in 2021 will be from biopharma arrangements, with the long-tailed asset structure bolting on additional contribution, via shipments scale. Based on strength in operating leverage from the acquisitions in 2020, we would expect margins to hold in line with 2020 gross figures, and see an increase of ~150-200bps at the operating level. The bolus of biopharmaceutical earnings will surely be underscored by the commercial therapy arrangements with GILD, NVS and bluebird, but should BMY and GILD obtain approval of their additional labels receiving support from CYRX, we'd see an additional $25 million to $30 million on the top of our assumptions.

Data Source: CYRX SEC Filings; Author's Calculations

Valuation

Shares are trading at ~15x book value, and ~45x top-line sales. Based on our 2021 EBITDA estimates, we see a FWD EV/EBITDA of 61x using today's EV calculations. Based on our DCF modelling, using a 7.6% discount rate that reflects CYRX's current WACC make-up, and a terminal growth rate of 4% (reflecting the sequential growth pattern we've seen YTD), we see a fair value of ~$51 on today's trading, factoring in a 90% probability of success in to the asset value. We feel it's appropriate to use CYRX's WACC in some scope of the valuation, to reflect the preferred equity makeup in the capital structure, as a part of the risk to common equity holders.

CYRX DCF Model, Company WACC 7.6%, Base Case:

Data Source: Author's Calculations

Investors can observe the sensitivity in our model in the sensitivity matrix below, taking note of the upper and outer bounds of our inputs via the box within the matrix. Note the deviation in valuation when using the opportunity cost of holding a 10-year treasury plus the S&P 500 index as the discount rate, at 11.77%. Taking the arithmetic mean of the box within the matrix we see a fair value of ~$31. Thus, there is significant variance in the outcomes of valuation (depending on implied inputs), and the sensitivity in the DCF model lies within the choice of hurdle rate, in our view.

CYRX DCF Sensitivity Matrix:

Data Source: Author's Calculations

The company also holds just over $5 in cash per share, with just over $3 in book value per share. Based on our estimates of the asset value of CRYOPDP and MVE, combined with the core business, then we see a value of ~$53 per share. We've done this by discounting the next 10 years of asset returns we would anticipate to see from each of those segments, at the discount rate of 7.6%, and using a sum of the parts framework (including the $5 cash/share), thus arriving at the $53 price target. Thus, we are confident in seeing a 1-year expected return of ~9%-12.8% on today's trading (subject to change with publication times).

Data by YCharts

Shares are certainly trading at a hefty premium to peers, however multiples are reflecting current results and have yet to price in upcoming earnings potential. Thus, while we cover multiples within the scope of the valuation for CYRX, we will look to how these figures change over time, and to see how they hold up against peers in time to come.

Data Source: Author's Bloomberg Terminal; Author's Calculations

Further Considerations

On the charts, we've seen shares trend within a strong ascending channel that has shown a wide dispersion of activity around the mean. Notice the red regression bar within the channel, on the chart below, which indicates the mean distribution in price returns YTD. Shares have reverted to the mean 9 times over the testing period, and have been tested and bounced away from support 5 times since May. This gives us good indication of the strength of the trend and the reward investors have given CYRX YTD.

Shares were largely unaffected by the selloff, which has benefitted long term holders. Judging by the downside below the mean we've seen (semi-deviation), volatility has been evenly spread between the upside and downside this year. Considering shares current position relative to the mean, and the reverting pattern we've seen to date, there is chance that an uptick is within the next scope of pricing outcomes. Investors can see this pricing activity YTD, on the chart below.

Data Source: Author's Bloomberg Terminal

Autocorrelation in RSI, momentum and on board volume has shown a causal relationship with pricing outcomes over our testing period YTD. Momentum has fallen off since August, and shares entered into overbought territory at that time also, where an M-shaped correction can be observed on the charts in August/September. Our regression analysis has indicated high multi-factor exposure between on board volume, RSI ranges and momentum over the testing period YTD, thus, those holding CYRX in portfolios may want to tilt exposure towards these factors to realise further upside in the coming periods, should they uptick again.

On board volume in particular has jumped from August and maintained its position in the upper bound, thereby indicating the strength and direction of the longer-term trend. We therefore believe that the current investor sentiment is bullish, supporting our thesis on the upside potential. Investors can see these causal relationships on the chart below, with on board volume in the bottom window.

Data Source: Author's Bloomberg Terminal

In Short - Risks and Conclusion

CYRX has an insulated business model that looks set to deliver shareholder value for years to come. We believe that this future value may yet to be reflected in current market prices. We would note that CYRX shares pulled back over 15% on the announcement that Moderna's (NASDAQ:MRNA) vaccine candidate will not require cold storage, however, this still under-reflects the long-tailed value creation within the story to come.

We've seen a stellar climb on the charts, in addition to high multi-factor exposure to key price indicators, that signal to us that the current investor sentiment is bullish. There are risks to our thesis, that must also be considered to balance the view. Firstly, any disruptive technology to CYRX's platform will certainly pose a threat to long-term operations. Additionally, while contracts are in place with NVS, BMY and GILD, should these larger players decide to take business elsewhere, then there is risk the tail of returns for CYRX will come under fire.

What's more, is that ~66% of segment portfolio is dependent on the performance of MVE and CROPDP, that have performed well to date, but must continue along this trajectory for time to come, in order to create long-term value. Furthermore, based on our valuation modelling, shares are trading at a premium on a multiples basis, which must also be factored into consideration for longer-term investors, in their expected return analysis. These points certainly challenge our thesis and valuation, and represent the downside exposure the company and investors are exposed to.

Nonetheless, in our view, risk/reward asymmetries are skewed to the upside for the long term, especially considering a fair value range of ~$51-$53 (depending on methodology). There is sensitivity in our model however, thus, investors should take note of the sensitivity matrix outlined above. Nonetheless, CYRX's business remains well-insulated with the key contract ties to larger players, alongside key differentiators in cloud-based thermoregulatory logistics, that enable full transparency along the audit chain.

Key acquisitions of high-margin names this year, will continue to drive healthy operating leverage over years to come, alongside complementing the portfolio mix. We firmly believe that this is a company that will continue to deliver the long-term horizon of returns that buy-and-hold types enjoy. 185% upside YTD definitely supports the markets view of CYRX, and we look forward to providing additional coverage.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CYRX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.