Dividend Changes: November 14-20, 2020

We include a table of ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks.

In this article series, we provide a weekly summary of dividend changes.

This article was co-produced with James Marino Sr. of Portfolio Insight.

We monitor dividend increases for stocks using (Dividend Radar), a weekly automatically generated spreadsheet listing stocks with dividend streaks of five years or more. The Dividend Radar spreadsheet separates stocks into categories based on the length of the streak: Champions (25+ years), Contenders (10- 24 years), and Challengers (5-9 years).

Last week, 16 companies in Dividend Radar decided to increase their dividends, including three of the stocks I hold in my portfolio. There was also a dividend cut announced last week. The following table presents a summary of the dividend increases.

The table is sorted into sections for Champions, Contenders, and Challengers, and then by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period.

Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so the last column (1-yr DGR) indicates the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend.

Source: Created by the authors from data in Dividend Radar.

The following dividend increase data are sorted alphabetically by ticker.

Company descriptions are the author's summary of company descriptions sourced from Finviz.

Aflac Incorporated (AFL)

Founded in 1955 and based in Columbus, Georgia, AFL is a supplemental health and life insurance company that operates in the USA and in Japan. In the USA, the company sells health and disability insurance, mainly as part of employer-sponsored group insurance plans. In Japan, AFL provides health insurance, life insurance, and annuity products.

On October 27, AFL declared a quarterly dividend of 33¢ per share.

This is an increase of 17.86% from the prior dividend of 28¢.

Payable March 1 to shareholders of record on February 17; ex-div: February 16.

Nike, Inc. (NKE)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon, NKE is engaged in the design, development, marketing, and selling of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories. The company's portfolio brands include Nike, Jordan, Hurley, and Converse. NKE sells its products to retail accounts, through Nike-owned retail stores and websites, and through independent distributors and licensees.

On November 20, NKE declared a quarterly dividend of 27.5¢ per share.

This is an increase of 12.24% from the prior dividend of 24.5¢.

Payable December 29, to shareholders of record on December 7; ex-div: December 4.

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI)

MSI provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Europe, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Motorola, Inc. and changed its name to Motorola Solutions, Inc. in January 2011. MSI was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

On November 19, MSI declared a quarterly dividend of 71¢ per share.

This is an increase of 10.94% from the prior dividend of 64¢.

Payable January 15, to shareholders of record on December 15; ex-div: Dec 14.

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (COFS)

COFS is a financial holding company headquartered in Sparta, Michigan, and the parent corporation of ChoiceOne Bank, which operates 34 offices in parts of Kent, Lapeer, Macomb, Muskegon, Newaygo, Ottawa, and St. Clair Counties in Michigan. ChoiceOne Bank offers insurance and investment products through its subsidiary, ChoiceOne Insurance Agencies, Inc.

On November 19, COFS declared a quarterly dividend of 22¢ per share.

This is an increase of 10.00% from the prior dividend of 20¢.

Payable December 31, to shareholders of record on December 15; ex-div: December 14.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC)

MKC manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company’s brands include McCormick, Lawry's, and Club House. It operates in two business segments: Consumer and Industrial. MKC was founded in 1889 and is based in Sparks, Maryland.

On November 20, MKC declared a quarterly dividend of 68¢ per share.

This is an increase of 9.68% from the prior dividend of 62¢.

Payable January 11, to shareholders of record on December 31; ex-div: December 30.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (CORE)

CORE sells and distributes various food and non-food products, including cigarettes, fast food, candies, snacks, groceries, fresh products, dairy products, breads, beverages, other tobacco products, general merchandise and equipment, and health and beauty care products. CORE was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

On November 5, CORE declared a quarterly dividend of 13¢ per share.

This is an increase of 8.33% from the prior dividend of 12¢.

Payable December 18, to shareholders of record on November 20; ex-div: November 19.

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A)

On November 18, A declared a quarterly dividend of 19.4¢ per share.

This is an increase of 7.78% from the prior dividend of 18¢.

Payable January 27, to shareholders of record on January 5; ex-div: January 4.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (CCBG)

CCBG operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank, which provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. The company offers various deposit and loan products, as well as asset management services. CCBG was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Tallahassee, Florida.

On November 19, CCBG declared a quarterly dividend of 15¢ per share.

This is an increase of 7.14% from the prior dividend of 14¢.

Payable December 21, to shareholders of record on December 7; ex-div: December 4.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL)

Founded in 1995 and based in West Des Moines, Iowa, AEL develops and sells fixed index and fixed-rate annuity products in the United States. The company issues fixed annuities and life insurance products through its life insurance subsidiaries, American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company, American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company of New York, and Eagle Life Insurance Company. It targets individuals aging 45-75 who are seeking to accumulate tax-deferred savings or create guaranteed lifetime income.

On November 22, AEL declared an annual dividend of 30¢ per share.

This is an increase of 7.14% from the prior dividend of 28¢.

Payable December 12, to shareholders of record on December 3; ex-div: December 2.

Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD)

Founded in 1981 and based in Denver, Colorado, RGLD acquires and manages precious metals royalties, metal streams, and similar interests, primarily in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Mexico. RGLD focuses on acquiring royalty and stream interests or to finance projects that are in production or in the development stage in exchange for royalty interests.

On November 17, RGLD declared a quarterly dividend of 30¢ per share.

This is an increase of 7.14% from the prior dividend of 28¢.

Payable January 22, to shareholders of record on January 8; ex-div: January 7.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

MRK is a global health care company. Known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, MRK offers health solutions through prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, and animal health products. The company markets to drug wholesalers and retailers, hospitals, government entities and agencies, physicians, physician distributors, veterinarians, distributors, animal producers, and managed health care providers. MRK was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Kenilworth, New Jersey.

On November 17, MRK declared a quarterly dividend of 65¢ per share.

This is an increase of 6.56% from the prior dividend of 61¢.

Payable January 8, to shareholders of record on December 15; ex-div: December 14.

Spire Inc. (SR)

Formerly known as The Laclede Group, Inc, SR engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas customers in the United States. SR was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

On November 18, SR declared a quarterly dividend of 65¢ per share.

This is an increase of 4.42% from the prior dividend of 62.25¢.

Payable January 5, to shareholders of record on December 11; ex-div: December 10.

Brown-Forman Corporation (BF.A)

Founded in 1870 and headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, BF.A manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages in over 160 countries. The company provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskey, vodka, tequilas, champagnes, wines, brandy, and liqueur. BK.B sells its products under a variety of brands, including Jack Daniel’s.

On November 19, BF.A declared a quarterly dividend of 17.95¢ per share.

This is an increase of 2.98% from the prior dividend of 17.43¢.

Payable January 4, to shareholders of record on December 4; ex-div: December 3.

Brown-Forman Corporation (BF.B)

Founded in 1870 and headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, BF.B manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages in over 160 countries. The company provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskey, vodka, tequilas, champagnes, wines, brandy, and liqueur. BK.B sells its products under a variety of brands, including Jack Daniel’s.

On November 19, BF.B declared a quarterly dividend of 17.95¢ per share.

This is an increase of 2.98% from the prior dividend of 17.43¢.

Payable January 4, to shareholders of record on December 4; ex-div: December 3.

Matthews International Corporation (MATW)

MATW provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies in the United States, Central and South America, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. MATW was founded in 1850 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

On November 18, MATW declared a quarterly dividend of 21.5¢ per share.

This is an increase of 2.38% from the prior dividend of 21¢.

Payable December 14, to shareholders of record on November 30; ex-div: November 27.

First Financial Corporation (THFF)

THFF, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in west-central Indiana and east-central Illinois. The company offers various deposits and loan products, as well as trust, account, depositor, and insurance services. THFF was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, Indiana.

On November 19, THFF declared a semi-annual dividend of 53¢ per share.

This is an increase of 1.92% from the prior dividend of 52¢.

Payable January 15, to shareholders of record on January 8; ex-div: January 7.

Please note that we're not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares. Below, we're including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for three of this week's dividend raisers, AFL, NKE, and SR. In these charts, the black line represents the share price, and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the time frame in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart.)

AFL's price line [black] is below the primary valuation line [orange] and below the stock's normal P/E ratio [blue]. The stock is trading at a discount to fair value. An investment in AFL in January 2011 would have returned 6.4% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

NKE's price line is above the stock's normal P/E ratio and above the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in NKE in July 2010 would have returned 21.5% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

SR's price line is above the primary valuation line and at the stock's normal P/E ratio. The stock is trading at about fair value. An investment in SR in October 2010 would have returned 9.1% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Dividend Cuts and Suspensions

Following requests from readers, we've added this section to our weekly article series. Please note that we're only covering dividend cuts and suspensions announced by companies in Dividend Radar's spreadsheet.

United Fire Group Inc. (UFCS)

On November 20, UFCS declared a quarterly dividend of 15¢ per share.

This is a decrease of 54.5% from the prior dividend of 33¢.

Payable December 18, to shareholders of record on December 4; ex-div: December 3.

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

Here is a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. You must own a stock before its ex-dividend date to be eligible to receive the next dividend.The table is divided into sections by Ex-Div Date and sorted by Ticker for each date. Please note that Payout is the dollar amount payable per share or unit on the Pay Date.Summary of Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: November 23-December 6, 2020

Company (Ticker) Yrs Price (20th Nov) Yield 5-Yr DGR Pay- out Pay Date Monday, November 23 (Ex-Div Date 11/23) Barnes Group Inc. (B) 10 $45.95 1.39% 5.9% 0.16 12/10 Brunswick Corporation (BC) 8 $74.04 1.46% 13.9% 0.27 12/18 Cable One, Inc. (CABO) 5 $2009.58 0.50% 0.0% 2.5 12/11 Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (DLB) 6 $87.80 1.00% 17.1% 0.22 12/04 Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 58 $146.36 2.76% 6.2% 1.01 12/08 Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU) 12 $75.65 5.82% 13.1% 1.1 12/17 STERIS plc (STE) 15 $196.05 0.82% 10.0% 0.4 12/18 The Timken Company (TKR) 7 $71.94 1.61% 1.9% 0.29 12/03 Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK) 16 $73.54 1.47% 9.4% 0.27 12/09 Tuesday, November 24 (Ex-Div Date 11/24) American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) 17 $27.20 1.18% 8.5% 0.32 12/10 Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) 5 $67.63 2.07% 19.4% 0.35 12/15 CDW Corporation (CDW) 7 $131.95 1.21% 41.3% 0.4 12/10 Forward Air Corporation (FWRD) 5 $74.47 1.13% 8.5% 0.21 12/10 Griffon Corporation (GFF) 9 $20.94 1.53% 13.4% 0.08 12/17 Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) 11 $31.15 7.90% 3.4% 0.205 12/15 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) 17 $66.42 1.32% 7.2% 0.22 12/16 Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) 16 $60.99 2.23% 11.3% 0.34 12/15 Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI) 26 $30.68 4.17% 8.5% 0.32 12/10 S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) 47 $338.28 0.79% 14.9% 0.67 12/10 Wednesday, November 25 (Ex-Div Date 11/25) Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) 28 $80.10 0.90% 12.4% 0.18 12/11 Cabot Corporation (CBT) 9 $41.83 3.35% 9.7% 0.35 12/11 Evercore Inc. (EVR) 14 $88.31 2.76% 15.7% 0.61 12/11 Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (FBHS) 8 $84.46 1.14% 11.7% 0.24 12/16 Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) 18 $22.28 3.59% 7.1% 0.2 12/11 Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) 8 $158.74 2.87% 20.8% 1.14 12/11 National Bank Holdings Corporation (NBHC) 5 $32.74 2.44% 32.0% 0.2 12/15 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) 26 $75.55 1.85% 12.4% 0.35 12/15 Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) 20 $50.97 2.94% 1.4% 0.375 12/09 Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) 18 $48.11 1.87% 13.0% 0.225 12/15 Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (SWM) 9 $35.11 5.01% 3.0% 0.44 12/18 Friday, November 27 (Ex-Div Date 11/27) Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) 16 $133.89 1.97% 17.2% 0.66 12/21 Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) 36 $95.67 2.61% 8.1% 0.625 12/14 Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) 9 $40.26 1.19% 8.8% 0.12 12/31 Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP) 6 $57.39 3.02% 5.6% 0.434 12/31 Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP) 13 $51.47 3.77% 9.0% 0.485 12/31 Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) 5 $73.92 3.63% 8.3% 0.67 12/14 Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY) 7 $15.75 8.44% 4.9% 0.333 12/31 Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (BPYU) 10 $16.04 8.29% 14.7% 0.333 12/31 Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) 10 $89.94 1.87% 11.8% 0.42 12/15 Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) 27 $83.16 3.46% 6.4% 0.72 12/15 Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF) 7 $16.84 5.46% 14.9% 0.23 12/15 CSX Corporation (CSX) 16 $91.54 1.14% 8.5% 0.26 12/15 Dover Corporation (DOV) 65 $123.48 1.60% 3.9% 0.495 12/14 Energizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR) 5 $41.26 2.91% 36.9% 0.3 12/18 FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) 22 $321.55 0.96% 12.4% 0.77 12/17 Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) 13 $157.47 2.49% 10.2% 0.98 12/15 LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) 9 $81.65 5.14% 7.3% 1.05 12/07 Matthews International Corporation (MATW) 25 $27.62 3.11% 10.1% 0.215 12/14 Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) 17 $306.42 1.89% 13.1% 1.45 12/16 Power Integrations, Inc. (POWI) 8 $69.18 0.64% 11.0% 0.11 12/31 RLI Corp. (RLI) 45 $101.98 0.94% 4.9% 0.24 12/18 Stepan Company (SCL) 52 $123.72 0.99% 8.9% 0.305 12/15 SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) 10 $58.83 6.02% 4.2% 0.295 12/15 The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) 11 $169.33 1.46% 5.3% 0.62 12/10 STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG) 8 $29.87 4.82% 1.3% 0.12 12/15 Tennant Company (TNC) 48 $66.48 1.38% 1.9% 0.23 12/15 Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) 6 $121.65 0.56% 16.4% 0.17 12/11 Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) 14 $203.39 1.91% 12.5% 0.97 12/30 Weyco Group, Inc. (WEYS) 39 $16.87 5.69% 4.3% 0.24 01/04 Monday, November 30 (Ex-Div Date 11/30) Aramark (ARMK) 7 $35.49 1.24% 5.0% 0.11 12/08 Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) 9 $15.66 4.60% 12.5% 0.18 12/15 Atrion Corporation (ATRI) 17 $592.10 1.18% 15.2% 1.75 12/15 Emclaire Financial Corp (EMCF) 10 $24.87 4.83% 4.8% 0.3 12/18 Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) 26 $88.99 1.17% 8.5% 0.52 12/15 First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (FMBH) 10 $30.44 2.69% 6.7% 0.41 12/15 FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:FNCB) 5 $6.42 3.43% 0.0% 0.055 12/15 The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (HIG) 10 $45.77 2.84% 11.2% 0.325 01/05 Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (HY) 8 $53.23 2.39% 2.6% 0.318 12/15 The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG) 8 $21.65 4.71% 17.1% 0.255 12/15 Kellogg Company (K) 16 $65.01 3.51% 3.0% 0.57 12/15 KeyCorp (KEY) 10 $15.33 4.83% 21.5% 0.185 12/15 The Coca-Cola Company (KO) 58 $52.67 3.11% 4.7% 0.41 12/15 Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) 18 $368.02 2.83% 9.9% 2.6 12/24 ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) 10 $86.61 2.70% 11.1% 1.17 12/15 McDonald's Corporation (MCD) 45 $214.09 2.41% 8.0% 1.29 12/15 McKesson Corporation (MCK) 13 $169.87 0.99% 10.5% 0.42 01/04 MGE Energy, Inc. (MGEE) 45 $69.81 2.12% 4.6% 0.37 12/15 Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) 5 $265.60 0.86% 6.8% 0.57 12/31 MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (MOFG) 10 $24.42 3.60% 7.7% 0.22 12/15 NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) 8 $30.52 3.54% 4.7% 0.27 12/15 Nelnet, Inc. (NNI) 6 $68.85 1.28% 14.9% 0.22 12/15 Realty Income Corporation (O) 27 $60.39 4.65% 4.3% 0.234 12/15 Polaris Inc. (PII) 25 $91.91 2.70% 3.6% 0.62 12/15 Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (SBGI) 10 $26.76 2.99% 3.9% 0.2 12/15 Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) 16 $34.35 1.40% 8.3% 0.12 12/15 Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) 53 $185.96 1.51% 5.6% 0.7 12/15 TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL) 6 $16.94 6.61% 29.1% 0.28 12/15 Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) 9 $60.74 2.93% 33.3% 0.445 12/15 Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS) 6 $68.62 0.52% 14.9% 0.09 12/15 Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS) 8 $116.28 0.79% 7.5% 0.23 12/15 Tuesday, December 1 (Ex-Div Date 12/01) Arrow Financial Corporation (AROW) 27 $30.19 3.44% 3.6% 0.26 12/15 Avnet, Inc. (AVT) 7 $28.74 2.92% 5.3% 0.21 12/16 Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) 10 $147.50 1.68% 10.0% 0.62 12/16 Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:CBSH) 52 $68.71 1.57% 8.7% 0.27 12/18 Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) 16 $381.12 0.73% 12.3% 10 12/11 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) 9 $223.35 2.24% 14.9% 1.25 12/30 Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (HLI) 5 $61.98 2.13% 0.0% 0.33 12/15 Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) 30 $160.17 1.07% 11.8% 0.43 12/22 EnPro Industries, Inc. (NPO) 6 $68.56 1.52% 11.4% 0.26 12/16 Principal Financial Group, Inc. (PFG) 12 $49.00 4.57% 8.9% 0.56 12/21 Everest Re Group, Ltd. (RE) 8 $231.10 2.68% 10.3% 1.55 12/23 Wednesday, December 2 (Ex-Div Date 12/02) Avista Corporation (AVA) 18 $37.51 4.32% 4.2% 0.405 12/15 CSG Systems International, Inc. (CSGS) 7 $42.62 2.21% 6.3% 0.235 12/18 Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) 13 $130.09 0.80% 4.5% 0.26 12/17 The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) 11 $269.81 2.22% 21.2% 1.5 12/17 Linde plc (OTC:LIN) 27 $252.07 1.53% 6.1% 0.963 12/17 QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) 18 $146.03 1.78% 7.1% 0.65 12/17 Thursday, December 3 (Ex-Div Date 12/03) Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) 10 $115.55 1.56% 3.9% 0.45 12/18 American National Bankshares Inc. (AMNB) 6 $26.82 4.03% 3.3% 0.27 12/18 AMERISAFE, Inc. (AMSF) 8 $57.43 1.88% 13.2% 0.27 12/18 Bank of America Corporation (BAC) 7 $26.81 2.69% 29.2% 0.18 12/24 BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) 11 $672.71 2.16% 10.9% 3.63 12/21 Cass Information Systems, Inc. (CASS) 19 $42.59 2.54% 11.2% 0.27 12/15 Churchill Downs Incorporated (CHDN) 10 $186.57 0.31% 11.8% 0.622 01/06 D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) 7 $75.00 1.07% 22.9% 0.2 12/14 Exponent, Inc. (EXPO) 8 $82.25 0.92% 20.5% 0.19 12/18 First Merchants Corporation (FRME) 9 $33.34 3.12% 22.3% 0.26 12/18 Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY) 5 $10.00 3.20% 73.0% 0.08 12/18 LCI Industries (LCII) 5 $127.03 2.36% 0.0% 0.75 12/18 Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM) 8 $24.16 4.64% 15.1% 0.28 12/16 Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) 8 $126.33 1.55% 19.1% 0.49 12/18 NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) 8 $523.51 0.12% 11.9% 0.16 12/29 Open Text Corporation (OTEX) 7 $43.05 1.87% 13.4% 0.201 12/22 Regions Financial Corporation (RF) 8 $15.11 4.10% 23.0% 0.155 01/04 Trane Technologies plc (TT) 10 $144.20 1.47% 13.6% 0.53 12/31 Waste Management, Inc. (WM) 17 $120.35 1.81% 7.0% 0.545 12/18 Friday, December 4 (Ex-Div Date 12/04) Anthem, Inc. (ANTM) 10 $305.62 1.24% 9.6% 0.95 12/22 Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (CCBG) 7 $22.98 2.61% 35.6% 0.15 12/21 H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) 5 $17.93 5.80% 5.4% 0.26 01/04 ITT Inc. (ITT) 8 $71.93 0.94% 7.1% 0.169 12/30 Lancaster Colony Corporation (LANC) 58 $173.00 1.73% 8.8% 0.75 12/31 Nike, Inc. (NKE) 19 $132.98 0.83% 11.9% 0.275 12/29 Insperity, Inc. (NSP) 10 $87.27 1.83% 29.6% 0.4 12/21 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) 11 $334.70 1.49% 21.6% 1.25 12/15

Source: Created by the authors from data in Dividend Radar

We are in the process of redesigning the format of this weekly article and hope to bring back the section highlighting one of the ex-div candidates soon.

Thanks for reading and happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AFL, NKE, MRK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.