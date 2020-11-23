Introduction

Unity Software (NYSE: U) currently trades at a P/S ratio of 45, which is a fairly high valuation considering the company is not profitable and recent Q3 2020 company guidance projects disappointing revenue growth rates in Q4. Unity Software somewhat trades off of the long-term promise of future high returns from the possibility of the software world evolving into real-time 3D applications, but Unity also trades upon its relatively volatile revenue growth rates too.

On the positive side, investors have been excited by Unity's excellent performance across 2020 which includes a relatively high dollar based net expansion rate of 144%, and most investors know these days that software companies with consistently high dollar based net expansion rates will often grow revenues faster than their counterparts and experience significant stock price appreciation. Unity has also shown very high and consistent non-GAAP gross profit margins of close to 80%, as well as Q3 2020 free cash flow margins around 10%.

Another valuation consideration is that many investors outside the software industry do not have familiarity with the areas in which Unity operates in. There are many investors that truly get scared off investing in recent IPOs that have high valuations like Unity. Such investors can be reluctant to invest until they can both understand the industry and develop confidence in management by seeing several positive quarters of metrics like revenue growth, margins and profitability. Unity has only recently gone public in September, and as with all IPOs, the company does not have much of a historical public record to be able to adequately judge the valuation of the company as Unity only recently released its very first earnings report. So, investors only have the Q3 2020 earnings report and the S-1 registration to judge Unity Software.

Despite the difficulty in valuing Unity, the company has become one of my favorite new investment ideas for investors that desire building out the more speculative side of their portfolio. The reason why I believe Unity should be invested in at the current valuation is that Unity has the possibility of riding three large successive waves of opportunity that makes the upside potential of Unity worth the risk of an investment.

Three Large Waves

Unity Software originally started off as a game engine, which is software that is very similar to a graphics editor like Adobe's (NASDAQ: ADBE) Photoshop, but instead of editing photos, the Unity platform gets used for both editing and creating real-time interactive 2D and 3D content for games. Unity has also recently extended their interactive 2D and 3D platform to areas like Animation, Film, Automotive, Transportation, Architecture, Engineering, Manufacturing, Construction and other applications. Unity's core offerings and revenue streams today are mostly in the areas of gaming and they are just starting in building tools for Industry/Enterprise customers.

Source: Loup Ventures

What clued me in to the opportunity ahead of Unity was the Loup Ventures report by Doug Clinton and Steve Van Sloun on Unity Software which educated me to the fact that Unity is in the very early days of possibly riding three increasingly larger waves. The current wave that Unity is riding is Gaming. The next oncoming wave that Unity is just now at the beginning of is Industrial applications. The last major opportunity is in AR/VR applications, which might be several years down the road before Unity might possibly see material revenues.

Gaming

Game creators and developers use Unity's platform to build, run and monetize interactive real-time 2D and 3D content for more than 20 different platforms that include mobile phones, tablets, PCs, and consoles. Game revenue comes mostly from two major solution platforms that Unity operates:

Source: Unity Presentation

Create Solutions - Create Solutions is a free set of tools that users can create a game with. A user can build a gaming application once and that application will work seamlessly on more than 20 platforms. Create Solutions is free until the creator of the game collects over $100K in revenues and then the creator must pay a subscription fee for using the Unity editor tools.

- Create Solutions is a free set of tools that users can create a game with. A user can build a gaming application once and that application will work seamlessly on more than 20 platforms. Create Solutions is free until the creator of the game collects over $100K in revenues and then the creator must pay a subscription fee for using the Unity editor tools. Operate Solutions - Operate Solutions are products for monetization, engagement, and content delivery. Operate Solutions uses a revenue share model for monetization tools such as Unity Ads and Unity IAP (in-app purchases). Other Operate Solution tools include deltaDNA (engagement analytics), Multi-play, cloud hosting and orchestration and in-game communications through Vivox.

Industry/Enterprise

"Toyota worked with Unity to create a mixed reality system for diagnostics and repairs for their dealerships and service networks. This was a high-stakes decision because repairs have a big impact on brand perception. Toyota used to manually tag 20,000 pictures to ingest them into a learning algorithm, a process that took about 200 hours. Toyota turned to Unity to build accurate 3D models of the body and engine compartment. This reduced Toyota's workflow time to 30 minutes, a 400 times reduction." Source: CEO John Riccitiello - Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call

Beyond gaming, Unity started expanding into new verticals only a few years ago. The new verticals are a wide variety of applications including industrial, automotive, architecture, engineering, entertainment, brands, film, animation, cinematics and more. Unity is increasingly finding more industry use cases outside of gaming that need 3D development platforms to increase the effectiveness and efficiency of their work similar to the above Toyota (NYSE: TM) example.

AR/VR

Source: ResearchGate

The reason that I view Unity as a somewhat speculative stock is because the perceived size of the opportunity in Unity is directly proportional to how large an individual investor thinks the size of the AR/VR market will ultimately be. Both the ultimate size of the AR/VR market and the speed in which AR/VR will appear meaningfully on the scene is somewhat unknown. This leads to a very wide disagreement among investors on how much value should be ascribed to a possible AR/VR business, which ultimately means that Unity could be a quite volatile stock down the road as investors vacillate between dreams of the promise of the future and the realities of the here and now which includes a possible recession and a pandemic. Investors that are very optimistic about the AR/VR and the Industry/Enterprise opportunity will tend to value Unity higher than people that are reluctant to speculate on things that have not started to fully play out yet.

Consumers

One area that the Loup Ventures report didn't mention is that Unity could become one of the few professional development tools that can scale a meaningful business with consumers in a very similar way to how Adobe's Photoshop became one of the few business applications that crossed over. Unity appears to view consumers as an incremental "icing on the cake" type of opportunity that can be gained by building no-code type capabilities for consumers into the Unity Create Solutions platform. Roblox (RBLX) is an example of a company already using a no-code environment to create new worlds, which is an idea that Unity could very much emulate down the road.

"So in the case of Photoshop, smartphones put a digital camera in everybody's pocket. Most of us didn't use to carry them around before we carried phones with us. And then you have social expression through Tiktok, and Instagram, and Facebook and other social media snap where photos are the currency of the day. So the consumer needed a tool, Photoshop met the need. And they have a material business that crosses out of the professional sphere where the tool started and built a meaningful business with the consumer. We have that exact same opportunity as we speak today. I believe that this notion that we talk a lot about of that the world is a better place with more creators in it and 1.5 million MAUs of people that use our tool. I believe in the fullness of time, there will be hundreds of millions of people using Unity on a monthly basis and a significant complement of them will be consumers."

Source: CEO John Riccitiello - Q3 2020 Earnings Call

Three Major Things

There are three major things necessary for Unity Software to reach its full potential. The first step for Unity becoming a major winner is they must maintain or even grow their market share on their gaming platform and in building out tools for a real-time 3D platform. Right now, Unity is in a duopoly with Epic Games and is in a favorable position.

Second, Unity must be able to further scale and monetize their platform much better moving forward. Unity must also eventually achieve consistent positive cash flows and profitability. There have been many great ideas that ultimately failed as businesses because of failure to eventually achieve consistent positive cash flows and/or profitability.

Third, for Unity Software to reach its full potential, Zuckerberg's vision of VR/AR becoming the next computing platform must come into "reality" and concepts like the Metaverse must become part of the zeitgeist. When virtually everyone has an avatar and we see people actually knowing what a digital twin is and the use of digital twins become commonplace within sectors like healthcare, well, that would be the last step for Unity possibly becoming one of the most important software companies in the world.

Fundamentals

Unity seemingly passed the test in their first quarterly earnings after the IPO. Unity showed Q3 revenues of $200.8M (+53.4% Y/Y), beating analyst consensus by 7.6%, with the Create Solutions segment revenue growing 45% to $63 million and the Operate Solutions segment revenue also growing very strongly at 72% versus last year. In addition, Unity logged a Q3 non-GAAP EPS of -$0.09, beating analyst consensus by $0.06. Most impressive is Unity had a dollar-based net expansion rate of 144% compared to 132% last year and actually showed a positive free cash flow.

What investors became disappointed in was the language during the conference call suggesting that growth in Unity's largest segment, Operate Solutions, would not be as robust in Q4 because COVID distorted seasonal factors and there is uncertainty around Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) new policies for the IDFA, thereby possibly disrupting some of the in-game advertising business. Unity Software expects fourth-quarter 2020 revenues between $200 million and $204 million which works out to revenue growth of between 27% and 29%, which is disappointing considering Unity's valuation. The big question is can Unity continue growing revenue rapidly going into 2021, as well as maintain a positive free cash flow? Considering that next year could be a tough year for Unity because of possible recessionary conditions, the fact that the pandemic tailwinds could fade with multiple possible successful vaccines set to be introduced, and the fact that Apple's IDFA rules could disrupt in-game advertising a bit, has seemed to have kept investors from pushing Unity's valuation up much further.

Valuation & Risks

There is no question that Unity trades at a fairly high valuation, especially as revenue growth in 2021 could possibly be lower as Unity starts lapping its 2020 performance with very tough comparisons. It is possible that many investors might be unwilling to support current valuations and the stock could sell off from current prices if the growth does tail off. That is one of the main risks in investing in Unity over the short term at this time.

Unity has one major competitor, which is the Unreal Engine by Epic Games. Unity's platform and the Unreal platform technically compete in a way somewhat analogous to how Apple and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) compete in smartphones, meaning that while both platforms technically do the same thing, each platform is monetized differently and appeals to different market segments. So, just as both Apple and Google have rabid fans of the iOS platform and the Android platform with relatively few customers switching between platforms each year, the same thing applies to both the Unity and Unreal platform. Unity and Unreal have different areas of strength that attack different segments of the market. The platforms essentially act as fiefdoms appealing to two different customer bases with differing needs. Unity’s gaming engine remains the easiest to use, while Unreal offers slightly higher visual quality.

I bring up the Unreal engine not as a downside risk but as an upside possibility. Currently, the owner of the Unreal engine, Epic Games, is in a fierce dispute with Apple. Any negative outcome for Epic in court vs. Apple that leads to a permanent Apple ban on Epic Games on iOS would only create lots of upside for Unity, as the Unity game engine would then be the most viable alternative on iOS. Currently, there is no real way to factor any negative Epic Games outcome into Unity's valuation, although it does seem likely that Epic Games and Apple will eventually find a way to resolve things, so a "Epic" break-up with Apple can't logically be factored into the Unity stock price at this time. But investors can often react emotionally rather than logically and some of Unity's current high valuation might be some optimism about seeing Epic Games being in a dispute with Apple.

Another huge risk is that Unity Software is currently not profitable and must be able to increase its monetization capabilities over time. If the Unity Software management team is not up to the task of scaling the business and Unity takes too long to achieve or fails to achieve profitability, then at some point the investment could become a long-term loser. Another consideration is that COVID-19 has provided some tailwinds for the Gaming business, as the at-home economy took off. If the COVID vaccine helps lessen the impact of the pandemic and the world "returns to normal", Unity could lose a bit of growth from pandemic tailwinds and any deceleration in growth might send the stock price lower.

Last but not least, it is currently difficult to value the AR/VR opportunity. There is good reason to be somewhat skeptical of AR/VR, as those technologies have been plagued with slow development time combined with huge hype, while often underwhelming consumers. Gartner had predicted in 2018 that AR/VR would take 5 to 10 years to reach a mature level. If and when the AR/VR market takes off, those developments would likely take the Unity opportunity very quickly upwards to new heights that no one can possibly visualize yet, BUT if the AR/VR market fails to take off, any AR/VR optimism built into Unity's valuation could fall away.

Conclusion

The size of the opportunity ahead of Unity is enormous. If the world moves in such a way that the Metaverse increasingly evolves into real-time 3D, then Unity Software stands to become one of the most important technology companies in the world as they would effectively be one of the only platforms on which mixed reality applications could be built. There is a possibility that the upside of Unity is higher than the current size of Adobe, especially if Unity Software builds a large AR/VR business and puts the icing on the cake with low code/no-code capabilities for consumers to allow them to custom build their own real-time 3D applications. Unity is already heavily experimenting with low code/no code with virtual bricks, which allows people to build a 3D "microgame" in under a hour.

If Unity maintains its position as a leading platform for creating and editing different types of mixed reality applications into a new era where mixed reality (AR) and VR become society's main digital medium, then Unity could evolve into one of the most important technology companies in the world and become a life altering investment for those investing at current prices.

If VR/AR fail to live up to the dreams of Zuckerberg, Cook, and Nadella, then Unity would still have some downside protection if they are able to monetize a relatively strong gaming business and a strengthening Enterprise business which could probably put up double-digit revenue growth for over a decade. In that case, Unity Software would still be a market beating investment over the next 5 to 10 years, as long as Unity is able to increase its monetization capabilities over time. In my opinion, Unity Software is a buy at current prices for risk tolerant investors looking for a stock with a very, very high upside. It is important to remember, though, that Unity is a somewhat speculative stock at current prices.

Disclosure: I am/we are long U. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.