VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) is a quality REIT that offers a solid dividend yield of a little more than 5% at current prices, which is attractive in today's environment. Shares have recovered a lot since the March low, but there could be more upside going forward. This is especially true once vaccines have been rolled out, which should lead to a big rebound in activity in Las Vegas during 2021.

A Quality REIT In The Gaming Space

VICI is a leading gaming, hospitality, and entertainment REIT that owns a range of properties, including in and around Las Vegas and Atlantic City. Its assets include the well-known Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip (which actually belongs to Paradise, NV). The REIT was only created in 2017 through a spin-off of Caesars Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:CZR) in order to unlock the value of the real estate assets that the company owned. Caesars Entertainment remains the biggest tenant by far, at 83% of rent proceeds, while smaller tenants include Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN), Hard Rock Café, etc.

This has worked well so far, as VICI outperformed the market since beginning to trade publicly:

Due to the fact that the current pandemic has a major impact on VICI and its tenants in the Las Vegas region, the strong outperformance over the last three years is somewhat surprising, but it shows that VICI's business model is very viable. VICI operates as a triple-net REIT, which offers advantages such as lean operations and strong margins. Not surprisingly, the same model is employed by other REITs with a strong track record, including Realty Income (NYSE:O), which has also easily outperformed broad markets in the past.

Looking at VICI versus other triple-net REITs, we see that it belongs to the largest players in this space, with a $14 billion market capitalization. It also offers an above-average dividend and free cash flow yield, a below-average valuation, while its leverage and returns on capital look solid. The company has a very high overall rating from the Stock Rover algorithm. When it comes to technicals, its RSI of 62 is a little high, however, which indicates that shares are maybe somewhat overbought right now - they have jumped by 10% over the last month alone. In general, at Cash Flow Kingdom, we like to buy shares of fundamentally strong companies when sentiment is weak and shares look oversold, which is currently not true for VICI. For those who want to time their buying, the current price thus may not be the most favorable for entering a position.

Due to being focused on a smaller number of large, well-known assets in strong markets, VICI has managed to keep occupancy across its portfolio at 100%, even during the current crisis. That is quite a feat compared to how other REITs have performed, with many of them seeing occupancy rates drop by a couple of percentage points this year. The focus on these large, expensive properties, such as casinos on the LV strip, also provides a moat for VICI. Due to high capital requirements for such developments, combined with major regulatory hurdles, it is not at all easy for competitors to build out similar assets. This generates high barriers to entry, which makes the existing infrastructure more valuable. Something similar is occurring in the energy midstream space, where building out new pipelines is increasingly hard to almost impossible, which makes the existing pipes more valuable. This, naturally, is positive for those that own the existing, hard-to-replicate assets, such as VICI.

Gaming is an industry that is oftentimes believed to be highly cyclical, as presumably, gamblers don't have a lot of money to spend during recessions. This is, however, not entirely true, as the gaming industry has actually held up well during past downturns, including the last financial crisis.

Source: VICI

Gaming revenues held up quite well during the Great Recession, dropping by just 9% from peak to trough, which was better than the revenue performance of most other industries. This is not true all around the globe, as gaming revenue in Macau, for example, has been much more volatile in the past. Since VICI is focused on assets in the US, however, it benefits from the fact that gamblers in its markets are not very reluctant to spend during a recession.

The current crisis is somewhat different, of course, since the industry is not only impacted by an economic downturn, but also by safety measures aiming to combat the pandemic. This includes occupancy limitations, limitations on huge events, etc. But the current crisis will end at some point, and then VICI's tenants should get back to pre-crisis levels of profitability, and the old, resilient-to-normal-recession business model will be in place again.

In the long run, VICI plans to expand both its asset portfolio and its rent proceeds substantially through a range of measures. First, rents on existing properties will continue to climb over the years, but management also touts a deep acquisition pipeline and land development potential as future growth drivers. VICI itself owns dozens of acres of land directly adjacent to the LV Strip that could be developed into new properties, for example. According to management, there are more than 460 casinos in the US, thus VICI, which currently owns less than 30 properties, could grow its portfolio substantially even if just purchasing a couple of percent of the overall casino base in the US. Thanks to a healthy balance sheet, VICI has the ability to make such moves whenever management identifies attractive growth opportunities.

VICI's net debt totaled $6.7 billion at the end of the third quarter, which equates to about 6.7 times trailing EBITDA. This is not an extremely low leverage ratio for sure, but for a REIT in a resilient industry that owns landmark properties, this does not seem like an excessively large leverage ratio, either. It should also be noted that VICI's debt is well-laddered, and there are no remaining maturities in the 2020-2023 time frame. Liquidity should thus not be a concern at all, even in a bearish scenario where the current pandemic remains in place for longer than most expect right now. At a weighted rate of 4.2%, VICI's debt is not very expensive, which shows that bond investors, who traditionally are rather conservative, trust the company to stay around for the long term.

At Cash Flow Kingdom, we also like to take a look at whether insider and investor interests are aligned. Looking at VICI's insider ownership percentage, we see that it is not overly high, but has risen over the last couple of years:

Insiders have grown the number of shares they own by 140% over the last three years to 0.93 million. This equates to roughly $25 million in net worth tied up in VICI shares. The insider ownership percentage has risen over the same time frame, showcasing that insiders are willing to increase their holdings, as they presumably see value in the company. Looking at recent transactions, we see that there has been more buying than selling. In November, one of VICI's directors bought another 5,000 shares, and there were several purchases during October and September, too. Alignment between insiders and owners is not perfect, but solid, and a growing insider ownership stake is something we see as decidedly positive for VICI's owners in the future.

Dividend Yield And Total Return Potential

VICI Properties offers a dividend yield of 5.1% right now, which compares favorably to the broad market (SPY), the REIT sector as a whole (VNQ), and fixed-income alternatives:

VICI's dividend yield, of course, was even higher during spring, when shares could be bought at very low prices, and when the dividend yield was as high as 10% at one point. Shares recovered to the $20s relatively fast, however, thus this buying opportunity did not exist for a long time. Following a recent dividend raise by 11% - during the pandemic - VICI pays out $0.33 per quarter. Based on the last four quarters, which includes the pandemic impact in Q2 and Q3, VICI's payout ratio is looking very sustainable, at 75%.

When one receives a secure dividend yield of 5%+ from an investment, not a lot of growth is required to make the stock look attractive. A 3% annual share price growth rate, either through cash flow growth or multiple expansion, would be enough to make VICI a stock capable of generating 8%+ annual returns going forward. Based on VICI's past growth, its acquisition pipeline, and contracted rent increases, a 3% annual cash flow growth rate seems not unrealistic at all. In fact, it seems reasonable to assume that actual growth will come in at a higher level. Analysts are currently forecasting a 15% FFO increase in 2021, which does not seem excessively bullish, assuming that a vaccine is rolled out early next year, which will improve the outlook for VICI's gaming properties and event properties considerably. Putting a moderate 15 times FFO multiple on the current FFO estimate for 2021, $1.88, gets us to $28. Assuming VICI hits that target by December 2021, total returns would be ~14% over the next year, which seems like an attractive proposition. Note that a 15 times FFO multiple for a quality triple-net REIT like VICI may be a little too low, thus the actual upside could be even higher. Once vaccines are rolled out and the pandemic is successfully fought back, sentiment could improve further, which may result in a higher valuation down the road.

Takeaway

VICI is a quality REIT pick that owns valuable, hard-to-replace assets and continues to collect 100% of rent during this pandemic. Another dividend raise during the recent past shows that management is confident that the pandemic will not at all break the company.

Factoring in expected growth through rent increases and acquisitions, VICI will likely generate total returns in the high-single-digit range going forward. The stock was a better buy during spring, and right now, shares look a little overbought. Those seeking a better entry price may want to wait and see whether it materializes, but it seems reasonable to assume that those that buy right here will still do well in the long run.

One Last Word

Disclosure: I am/we are long O. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.