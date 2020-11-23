Exact's recent spate of acquisitions has paved the way for it to pursue a new multi-cancer liquid biopsy tests.

Exact Sciences (EXAS) is a new name for me in the intriguing field of cancer detection. This article discusses and reviews its growth and its newly articulated grand ambition. The thesis of this article is that shareholders are unlikely to benefit from its efforts over the next several years. Let me explain.

Exact Sciences has painstakingly developed a solid cancer screening franchise working from its base in colorectal cancer screening

Exact Sciences gives itself a succinct introduction in its Q3, 2020 10-Q (p. 10) as follows:

This modest introduction belies its heady ambitions which I will discuss in this article. First, let me mention its poorly-timed 02/2001 IPO. It distinguished itself during that turbulent time by trading slightly above its original trading range. After a nice start it dawdled for over a decade in the single digits. While regularly nourishing itself with dilutive share issuances, only in the last few years has its share price taken off as shown by the chart below:

Data by YCharts

Its S-1 (p. 1) issued in connection with its IPO shows that it has remained true to its initial focus in its intervening decades. Its goal at the time of the IPO was to establish a genomics-based diagnostic test for colorectal cancer. It chose colorectal cancer detection for its inaugural project because it was a large poorly-served market.

Importantly, colorectal cancer is curable if detected early, concomitantly, it could be deadly if not so discovered. Recommendations of routine screening for this cancer from both the American Cancer Society and the National Cancer Institute for Americans age 50 and above imply a steady market for such a test. Although occult blood testing, which detects traces of blood in stool, and flexible sigmoidoscopy and colonoscopy were available to detect colorectal cancer, none had proven practical and effective at scale.

As I will discuss, Exact has been effectively building upon its founding principles with its Cologuard test, FDA approved in 2014. Additionally, several acquisitions are moving it into additional areas, primarily cancer-related testing schemes. It has been active in acquisitions which have assisted in broadening its testing scope.

Exact's Cologuard colorectal cancer screening test is situated to excel in the world of pandemic restraints and in its aftermath

Exact developed its bread and butter Cologuard test in-house. The FDA approved it in 2014 following completion of its 435 patient clinical trial. This trial was designed for a twofold purpose to both confirm the sensitivity of a stool DNA test for detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and to provide a bio-repository for future colorectal cancer-related test development.

The results were published in the 10/2013 article, "Clinical performance of an automated stool DNA assay for detection of colorectal neoplasia," with the conclusions below:

Following approval by the FDA, the test has proven to be a commercial success. In 2014, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services awarded it reimbursement of $502 per test. When considering this reimbursement amount measured against the potential market as illustrated by Exact's recent presentation slide below, it is easy to become optimistic about the company's prospects:

The situation is particularly attractive in our current environment with the pandemic raging across much of America and the world. Judging by my own experience, I know that Cologuard has an extensive direct to consumer broadcast advertising program including spots as shown here.

Exact describes its program in its latest 10-K (p. 6) as follows:

We have undertaken a significant public relations effort to engage patients in the U.S., and launched demographically-targeted direct-to-patient advertising campaigns in digital, social, print, and other channels. We promote Cologuard through a national television advertising campaign, with a majority of placements in national cable and syndicated programming widely viewed by our target patient demographic. In 2019, we accelerated our investment in digital and social media, and embarked upon other marketing initiatives designed to increase awareness of Cologuard. Following the FDA’s recent expansion of Cologuard’s indication to average-risk individuals ages 45-49, we have updated our direct-to-consumer efforts and seek to motivate this younger population to screen with Cologuard.

Cologuard is particularly attractive for those careful souls who are contact-shy because of COVID-19. Exact has set it up so that potential customers can proceed entirely from the privacy of their home. The process starts with a telehealth visit, either with your own doctor who can prescribe the Cologuard kit for you, or if you do not have a doctor, Cologuard's website describes the following:

The discussion to this point has looked at Cologuard exclusively from an investor perspective. From a patient perspective it is important to be aware of Cologuard's limitations. It is in no way a substitute for a colonoscopy. As noted by its FDA Premarket Approval [PMA]:

COLOGUARD IS INDICATED TO SCREEN ADULTS OF EITHER SEX, 50 YEARS OR OLDER, WHO ARE AT TYPICAL AVERAGE-RISK FOR CRC. COLOGUARD IS NOT A REPLACEMENT FOR DIAGNOSTIC COLONOSCOPY OR SURVEILLANCE COLONOSCOPY IN HIGH RISK INDIVIDUALS.

A Texas gastroenterology group sponsors a website prominently featuring an article which highlights the limits of the test, under the title, "Cologuard: Is It Really Worth It?" Obviously, Medicare and other payers who reimburse patients who take this test see that it has a role.

Exact has recently made serial cancer testing company acquisitions.

Having followed a decades-long path to its in-house development success, Exact's latest 10-K (p. 31) notes recent efforts it had made towards an acquisition approach to growth. In this material, it cites the risks of such an acquisition strategy as follows:

Its first acquisition in this series is its 10/2018 acquisition of Biometrica, Inc. Rather than expanding its pipeline into new areas, this brought a key supplier with a biomarker collection portfolio in-house. Its next, 11/2019 acquisition of Genomic Health Services, was a horse of an entirely different color.

This latter acquisition marked a major commitment and advance by Exact in a new direction. The 07/2019 press release announcing this acquisition points to the heady ambitions underlying this deal when it quotes Exact CEO and chairman Conroy as follows::

"Uniting the best minds and molecular diagnostics capabilities will advance the fight against cancer. Combining industry pioneers Exact Sciences and Genomic Health is a pivotal step toward building the leading cancer diagnostics company in the world,...Exact Sciences is continuing to grow sales and expand adoption of Cologuard at a rapid pace, and Genomic Health's Oncotype DX is the global standard of care to inform treatment decisions for women with breast cancer. Together, with our collective resources and broader platform, we will be able to provide our existing tests to more people, while also accelerating the development and launch of future cancer diagnostic tests. We are excited to join together two teams who are united in their dedication to making a positive impact on patients' lives."

This acquisition expanded (p. 50) Exact's footprint beyond the United States into Canada, Japan and Europe. It also expanded its product offerings to include Genomic's Oncotype products. Exact's latest 10-Q (p. 49) describes these as follows:

Exact Sciences offers the following breakout of its revenue sources in its 10-Q (p. 20):

In its next following text it explains that the screening revenue primarily relates to its Cologuard while the Precision Oncology revenue primarily includes Oncotype DX product-related laboratory screening revenue.

Exact Sciences is assembling key assets to complement its existing competencies for development of a multi-cancer screening test

Apparently satisfied by its initial reads on its seminal acquisition of Genomic Health early efforts, Exact has doubled down with subsequent acquisitions as follows:

The Paradigm and Viomics acquisitions were both smaller, fill-in acquisitions which added incrementally to Exact's technology. On the other hand, its recent Base and Thrive acquisitions, particularly the latter, mark an exciting new chapter in Exact's development. During Exact's recent Q3, 2020 earnings call, CEO Conroy was positively giddy with its prospects.

His enthusiasm was infectious as he opened the call characterizing the Thrive acquisition as a "giant leap" towards a day when blood-based multi-cancer screening becomes the standard of care. He sees this as a $25 billion market and one which the team of Thrive plus Exact are uniquely situated to support and to lead.

After Conroy's initial introduction of the subject, Thrive's CEO Daly added his input. He described Thrive's CancerSEEK program as a:

... right-sized test that combines analysis of focused set of DNA mutations and protein abnormalities associated with cancer growth, ... designed to be highly specific and give physicians confidence in next steps. [A test] ... that ...could detect 10 different cancer types, including seven with no recommended screening guidelines. Importantly, our test maintained high specificity, and there were no adverse event.

Daly went on to note that Thrive's combination with Exact was well-situated to support successful development and ultimate implementation of this test. CEO Conroy then took over to explain how Exact expected to take this protean project and bring it to realization.

He listed Exact's contributions in advancing the test and the project as including, inter alia:

proprietary biomarkers, extensive blood sample biorepository,

financial strength,

experience in bringing screening tests from marker identification to patients and physicians,

experience partnering with the FDA,

experience navigating Medicare coverage and the United States Preventive Services Task Force and other guideline and quality measure groups,

established payer relationships,

health care sales teams and direct-to-consumer marketing experience.

He closed this discussion by stating:

The data Thrive presented from DETECT-A were impressive. We plan to improve the test by adding methylation markers with the goal of improving sensitivity. We then plan to conduct a robust pivotal trial to demonstrate the clinical value of CancerSEEK and obtain FDA approval, allowing us to offer CancerSEEK through our well-established health care sales teams.

He then turned the floor to CEO Elliott to discuss the deal terms and Exact's financial results. The following transaction description slide sets out the bare bones of the deal terms:

With financial results as follows:

The meat of the situation comes from the question and answers following the presentation. These set up some cautionary road signs for those who want to jump on board Exact's grand new venture as a pioneer in liquid biopsy for multi-cancer screening.

First, in response to a question as to where Exact sees its technology leading in multi-cancer testing, CEO Conroy expands his vision:

... we are convinced that a multi-cancer screening test has the potential to have a greater impact on human health than any diagnostic test ever developed. Cancer is a huge problem, and it's a growing problem globally. By combining the Thrive approach, which has been focused on mutations, coupled with proteins, with the Exact Sciences and Mayo Clinic approach, which has been focused on the power of DNA methylation, we believe that by holding specificity constant at around 99%, we – in adding methylation markers to the CancerSEEK test, we can significantly improve sensitivity.

One point brought out during Q&A was how Thrive has had advanced talks with the FDA about an 80,000 patient clinical study. Such a study would be designed to support FDA approval along with other necessary prerequisites to financial success such as Medicare reimbursement and general acceptance for the test from organizations and practitioners.

Cowen & Company's Doug Schenkel adds materially to the discussion with critical queries about launch timing and pricing. On the timing issue, the answer shows how very early in the game we are. The first step is to get the Thrive teams together with the Exact teams. CEO Conroy envisions the process moving with dispatch however it is too early to provide targets for either timing of launch or pricing.

On the pricing front another question gets to the point of how a multi-cancer test fits with Cologuard and Exact's other products. Here CEO Conroy does not anticipate any cannibalization. Each separate test, Cologuard, multi-cancer, mammograms has their own rationale and support their own charges.

Both Schenkel and another analyst inquire as to how Exact's multi-cancer test will fare in comparison to Grail's (recently acquired by Illumina (ILMN) Galleri multi-cancer screening test. CEO Conroy brushes this issue aside.

Conclusion

Wow, how can you not want to participate in such an exciting and ennobling venture? As a younger investor I would have been plenty excited at such prospects. Having been around the block a few times I hold back. I take note of the process of realizing the goal.

I admire Exact and wish it well in its grand endeavor. At this point, I am standing by. Certainly, Exact has done heroic work in turning its Cologuard test into a commercial success. Whether it can do the same with multi-cancer is uncertain.

Liquid biopsy is developing as an endeavor that is attracting great interest. Can Exact Sciences, with its new acquisitions take the lead? I note a recent article in Nature, titled "The future of liquid biopsy," This article points to the challenges facing researchers in this field, noting:

Efforts are under way, including the European Liquid Biopsy Society and the US-based BloodPAC project. These consortia, which combine academic and industry expertise, offer hope for the development of robust and reproducible liquid-biopsy assays.

I also note an article pointing to Thrive's initial financing and work in setting up CancerSEEK which points to significant competition in the field. At this stage, Exact Sciences is an interesting speculative opportunity, but as yet it does not qualify as one that should attract new investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ILMN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may buy or sell shares in ILMN over the next 72 hours.