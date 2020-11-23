Every well-diversified portfolio should consider having direct exposure to the fast-growing software companies of the 21st century. Is PSJ a good choice for yours?

No doubt that innovations in the cloud, AI, and gaming have opened up new horizons for software developers.

The Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) is intended to track the "Dynamic Software Intellidex Index" which is composed of 30 US-based software companies and is rebalanced quarterly in February, May, August and November. PSJ carries a 4-star rating from Morningstar and has a 0.56% expense ratio. As most investors know, software companies - and in particular those using the SaaS-based business model - typically have high margins due to a recurring revenue base driven by relatively small number of employees in comparison to global revenue generation. Does the PSJ ETF belong in your portfolio's allocation for growth?

Fund Metrics

Some of the typical ETF metrics are summarized below and taken from Invesco's PSJ homepage:

Average weighted P/E = 37.3x

Average weighted price-to-book = 7.1x

Average weighted ROE = 160%

AUM = $535 million

As can be seen from the data above, PSJ is a growth-oriented ETF and investors are paying up for exposure to the 160% ROE the composite portfolio is delivering.

Holdings

The fund's current and entire 30-stock holdings can be found here. Since the Invesco site doesn't provide the typical top-10 list, I found it on ETF.com and although it is not quite as current as Invesco's daily posting of all 30 stocks, it is accurate enough for analysis purposes. The top-10 are shown below along with a sub-sector breakdown of the entire fund:

Analysis

As expected from an ETF that holds only 30 stocks in the entire portfolio, the top-10 holdings equate to ~$47% of the entire fund. As a result, the fund has as high concentration level as compared to many of its ETF peer group.

Source: Snap.com

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) is the #1 holding and represents a whopping 8.8% of the entire portfolio. The graphic above shows the company's iconic logo and the fact that the company advertises itself as a "camera company". The company generates most of its revenue via advertising and is currently riding the wave of augmented reality, which it says is being adopted faster than expected and which may be a side effect of the pandemic's stay-at-home, school-from-home development that leaves many kids with too much time on their hands. The stock is up 179% YTD.

Last month, after reporting Q3 earnings of an adjusted one penny a share, the stock vaulted 22% higher. Apparently that was because the consensus estimate was for a loss of a nickel a share and was despite the fact that GAAP earnings were a net loss of $200 million (-$0.14/share). On the positive side, revenue of $678.7 million was up 52% yoy. Global daily active users ("DAUs") were relatively static at 249 million (up only ~5 million). However, ARPU - average revenue per user - jumped to $2.73 versus expectations of $2.27 per FactSet and was an $0.82/user improvement over the prior quarter. As a result, operating cash flow grew 22% yoy.

Considering its weight in the portfolio, I encourage investors considering a stake in the PSJ ETF to read some of the excellent SNAP articles on Seeking Alpha. Here are two: one bearish, and one bullish.

More traditional software companies Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) have a combined weighting of 8.6% and largely counteract the large bet on #1 holding, SNAP. Both companies are well-known and well-covered on Seeking Alpha, and all I would add is to remind investors of MSFT's excellent Azure cloud platform - which grew 50% last quarter - and that Adobe is also benefiting from a move to the cloud (see Adobe And The Creative Cloud).

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) and Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) have a combined weighting of ~8% and give PSJ excellent exposure to the entertainment (gaming) sub-sector. Activision is up 42% over the past year largely on the back of its very successful "Call of Duty" Modern Warfare franchise. This is a first-person shooter video game that first focused on games set in World War II, but has migrated to games set in the midst of the Cold War and now to futuristic worlds, and outer space.

Performance

PSJ is up 42% YTD and 205% over the past five years. A sampling of a handful of the top-10 stocks is shown below:

Cerence (NASDAQ:CRNC) has obviously been the standout performer in the PSJ portfolio. On Monday, the SaaS-based company delivered bottom-line earnings that handily beat the consensus estimate by $0.22/share and also beat on the top line by $11.3 million.

Cerence is the world's leading provider of automotive assistants, creating intelligent, flexible and intuitive in-car experiences for the world's leading automakers. With deep integration with the car itself and the flexibility to bring drivers' expansive digital life into the car, we stand in a league of our own. - Source: Cerence

According to its Q4 EPS report, Cerence's technology is now embedded into 53% of total worldwide auto production.

The graphic below shows how PSJ has compared to its peer, the iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector (BATS:IGV):

As can be seen, the nod goes to IGV over the past year by 10%. That said, over the past five years, the difference is relatively slight with both funds up over 200%, but the nod again goes to IGV by ~7%. (See IGV: Software For The 21st Century - Buy The Dip).

Summary & Conclusion

I like the idea of a "dynamic software" ETF, but it would appear that PSJ has exposure to the inherent risks of the dynamic sector without delivering the returns expected by such a concentrated portfolio and considering how popular these stocks have been this year. I say that because IGV appears to be a significantly less risky ETF in terms of its top-10 holdings and the fact that it holds 100 stocks versus PSJ's 30, but also because IGV has actually outperformed PSJ. And note that while PSJ's top holding still isn't delivering positive earnings, IGV's top holding is Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), and it is not only very profitable, but also recently replaced Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) in the DJIA. My conclusion is that if investors want exposure to software, IGV appears to be a less risky ETF that also is delivering better returns.

