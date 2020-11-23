UTG remains one of the more popular CEFs on the market; this is thanks to its long history of a stable distribution.

Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG) is one of the more popular closed-end funds on the market. They have a history of a stable and growing monthly distribution. This makes it a great addition to one's income portfolio. A drawback currently is that the fund does trade at a slight premium. Those who want to be more patient might be gifted with a better entry price. That being said, it isn't necessarily outlandishly expensive based on its more recent historical trading range.

The fund was launched in February of 2004. The objective of the fund is "to provide a high level of after-tax total return consisting primarily of tax-advantaged dividend income and capital appreciation." The additional factor of focusing on tax-advantaged means that it can be appropriate for a taxable account if you are unable to fund a retirement account.

The strategy of the fund is to "invest at least 80% of its total assets in dividend-paying common and preferred stocks and debt instruments of companies within the utility industry." While they leave the door open for greater diversification across asset types; they primarily and consistently focus on equities. This can be positive as generally over the longer term, equities do provide greater returns for the risks taken.

The fund is sizeable at $1.961 billion in assets. The fund does utilize leverage and that currently comes to around 22.7%. This does increase the volatility as well as the potential upside - though at that amount it doesn't seem to be highly levered. They also have proven to be able to handle it appropriately with a solid track record.

The fund has a reasonable expense ratio of 1.11%. When including leverage expenses, this does climb to 1.7%.

Performance - Long-term Winner

The fund has had a bit of a struggle on a YTD basis, which is unusual for UTG and the utility sector more broadly. As we know, this is a result of COVID in 2020 pushing down much of the market. At the same time, a lot of areas of the market have improved remarkably since March's lows.

Towards the end of October, we have bumped into a bit of increasing volatility as well. This might be the perfect dip to be looking at UTG again. Presumably, this dip is because we are heading into the election and COVID cases continue to break records in positive cases in the U.S.

With this dip, we haven't received a large discount as we have seen from other funds. In fact, UTG's premium has expanded due to lagging NAV in relation to the share price.

Over the longer term, UTG has been quite successful even considering the lagging performance from this year. Though as one would expect, performance would appear much better pre-March sell-off.

At the end of September, this put annualized returns since inception over the double-digit mark. Total NAV returns came to 10.42%, while the share price total return was 10.19%.

Though if we go back over the historical ranges, the premium of 1.10% doesn't appear all that terrible in the end. The 1-year average comes in at 1.79% and the longer-term 5-year average carries a slight discount of 2.98%. That does mean the 1-year z-score comes negative a bit to 0.21 - putting us at a place of not being too expensive or a huge value either.

Distribution - Steady And Growing

One of the main reasons that investors put their trust in UTG is that they have been able to consistently pay a distribution through thick and thin. They have survived the GFC and now COVID pandemic without a single cut. In fact, they have raised their distribution 11 times since its inception. That is basically the best one will get from a CEF. As we know, CEFs pay out almost all or all of their earnings. That means they can't retain these assets to grow over time generally.

The last increase came last year; it was announced in June. It was good for a 5.9% increase.

The fund currently pays out an enticing 6.54% distribution. This works out to $0.18 per month per share. Due to the slight premium, the fund does have to earn slightly more at 6.61% to continue paying the same rate. This does seem appropriate and not excessive at this point. Due to being an equity fund, they will rely significantly on capital appreciation, which has been typical of this fund in the past.

Nearly 70% of the distribution was classified for tax purposes as capital gains for the prior year. Additionally, we see a significant amount of unrealized appreciation; this was even at the end of April 30th when the fund was much lower.

Tax treatment isn't always identical to what the fund is taking in, though it can be close. From that same report, we can see last year the fund nearly took in $32 million in NII. This is close to the amount that was taxed as ordinary income.

All of the ordinary income portion was considered qualified income. This is where the tax-advantaged part can come in to play for a shareholder.

Holdings - Staying Cautious

The last update we received from them was at the end of April. That seems like almost a lifetime ago. However, they have some key information disclosed in their shareholder letter from that report.

"The world remains a dangerous and uncertain place. We are cautiously optimistic that conditions will improve by summer and fall, but we recognize that forecasts beyond 2021 are not particularly useful. The portfolio is positioned conservatively in companies that should be able to grow earnings and dividends in almost any foreseeable economic climate."

It is great to see that they were placing an emphasis on what was going on around them. One thing that they did during that time was to raise cash - they state that "we raised cash, bringing our net leverage down to just under 17%." As of the end of September, they still show around 4.4% in a money market fund that does put their net leverage around the same amount.

They also mention that they "reduced exposure to companies we felt had more balance sheet risk or greater sensitively to economic cyclicality."

This is also interesting as the portfolio has changed a bit since the end of May when we last covered the fund. So, it would appear they are continuing to transition their portfolio. That being said, their turnover doesn't usually seem excessive. For the last six months, it worked out to 14%. The highest was in 2016 when turnover was 34%. So, we don't see any major changes from the top investments - but more of a shuffling due to valuation changes.

This is interesting because they hold a relatively more tight-knit portfolio. They reported 40 positions in total. That means it takes decidedly fewer trades to create a higher turnover.

One should also note that while the fund has almost always carried a heavier amount of exposure to U.S. stocks, they have included foreign positions. The last report puts this around 23.02%. I view this as a positive development and one that can help the fund going forward.

The U.S. stock market has been beaten down this year - but foreign stocks seem to have been beaten down for the past decade. Foreign positions aren't right for everyone. However, it is still great to see the added flexibility from the UTG management in finding opportunities abroad. Just having that flexibility should be positive, so they can use it to their advantage to find the best investment - wherever it happens to be.

The latest top ten list available is from the end of September.

NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE) remains the largest position in the fund. In fact, the allocation has grown - presumably from the share appreciation of the company. They have since announced a stock split for shareholders of 4 for 1 and raised their earnings outlook. This continues to be a strong company that operates in the renewable energy space. Investors continue to reward their growth and ESG focus.

The second-largest holding would be their cash position. They don't list this on the website, but it is included in their Fact Sheet. That means, from the above, we have Verizon (VZ) as the second-largest holding.

This means a move higher on the list from May's allocation, where it had been 5th. VZ is another strong, reliable dividend investment. Being primarily a communication company provides steady and reliable cash flow. This is even more important now that businesses and employees stay connected in a 'work from home culture.' As such, the stock is down for the year but remains a strong dividend candidate.

WEC Energy Group (WEC) is another solid choice for a utility company. They operate in both electric and gas utilities. This company also appears on the top list for UTG previously. Again here, we have a reliable business of utilities that will almost always be needed - no matter the economic cycle. This means consistent and reliable cash flows. Cash flows that provide the company an avenue of growing dividends over time. Thus, ultimately a benefit to UTG and UTG shareholders.

Additionally, I might be a bit biased on all of these top three positions as they also are included in my own personal portfolio. That does give me a boost of confidence, as these were positions that I was adding to over the years for my dividend growth portfolio. It is a confidence boost that the management team at UTG also agrees these are solid positions.

Conclusion

UTG is discussed a lot in the CEF community. It remains a popular CEF as the fund continues to deliver solid monthly income. Monthly income that has been growing since its inception. That means the fund was able to pull this off through the GFC and now a pandemic. We aren't necessarily out of the woods yet, but certainly, the future appears bright for UTG. The one reservation is the pesky premium that continues to stick around. For a longer-term investor, that might not be such a problem because the latest dip in the market could still be presenting an opportunity.

Of course, a fund is only the sum of its parts. Being invested in the utility sector has certainly helped UTG pull off what they have achieved. That being said, they run a portfolio that is a bit more concentrated, so I wouldn't put it all on luck - they had to pick some of the better companies out there to be able to get it done as well.

