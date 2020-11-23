6 Wonderful Black Friday Dividend Aristocrat Deals

Within a diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolio, these six companies might be just what you need to help achieve your long-term financial goals. From all the Dividend Kings, please have a safe, healthy, and relaxing Thanksgiving.

In this video article I walk you through the safety, quality and investment decision scores on each of these companies.

Today MO, WBA, CSL, JNJ, SEIC, and MMM represent six wonderful dividend aristocrat, champion, and king opportunities, for any specific goal and risk profile.

Fortunately, great blue-chip bargains are always available if you know where to look.

Black Friday bargain hunting is a rich tradition in America. That's harder to do in this stock market bubble.

In addition to gathering with family and friends during Thanksgiving to overindulge on delicious food, another popular tradition in America is bargain hunting on Black Friday.

Despite the worst pandemic in over a century triggering the worst recession in 75 years, the stock market is having a pretty good 2020.

The Dow and dividend aristocrats are underperforming so far, due to so many members of those indexes being affected by the pandemic.

Over time, dividend aristocrats, champions and kings, have a venerable track record of outperforming the broader market.

dividend champion: any US company with a 25+ year dividend growth streak

dividend aristocrat: S&P 500 companies with 25+ year dividend growth streaks

dividend king: any US company with a 50+ year dividend growth streak

So in the spirit of Thanksgiving, and especially Black-Friday blue-chip bargain hunting, I wanted to highlight the six best dividend aristocrat, champion, and king bargains that long-term investors might want to consider.

Each of these legendary dividend growers has proven themselves to be a great source of dependable income that retirees can rely on to pay the bills, regardless of what the economy or stock market is doing.

Finding The Best Aristocrat Deals In This Extremely Overvalued Stock Market

A lot of investors worry the market is overvalued, and they are correct, which may make the idea of finding aristocrat bargains rather challenging.

S&P 500 Valuation Profile

Year EPS Consensus YOY Growth Forward PE Blended PE Overvaluation (Forward PE) Overvaluation (Blended PE) 2020 $136.23 -16% 26.1 26.2 59% 54% 2021 $168.22 23% 21.1 23.6 29% 39% 2022 $194.58 16% 18.3 19.7 11% 16% 12-month forward EPS 12 Month Forward PE Historical Overvaluation PEG 20-Year Average PEG S&P 500 Dividend Yield 25-Year Average Dividend Yield $159.92 22.2 35% 2.62 2.35 1.65% 2.05%

(Sources: Dividend Kings S&P 500 Valuation & Total Return Potential Tool, F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research, Brian Gilmartin, Reuters/Refinitiv, Ed Yardeni, Multipl.com)

Currently, the S&P 500 is about 35% historically overvalued. In the short term, valuations and fundamentals have little to do with stock returns.

Time Frame (Years) Total Returns Explained By Fundamentals/Valuations 1 Day 0.04% 1 Month 0.7% 3 Months 2% 6 Months 4% 1 8% 2 18% 3 26% 4 35% 5 44% 6 53% 7 62% 8 70% 9 79% 10+ 90% to 91%

(Sources: Dividend Kings S&P 500 Valuation & Total Return Potential Tool, JPMorgan, Bank of America, Princeton, RIA)

But, as my fellow Dividend King and Seeking Alpha's "Mr. Valuation" Chuck Carnevale, likes to say "In the long-term fundamentals matter and they matter a lot."

Every stock market bubble is different, but all are driven by the same dangerous idea "this time is different."

Just how badly will the current market bubble hurt future returns?

Moody's is one of the 16 most accurate economist teams out of 45 tracked by MarketWatch. Their base case forecast is for a multi-year bear market that likely leads to another lost decade for stocks.

S&P 500 Valuation Profile

Year Upside Potential By End of That Year Consensus CAGR Return Potential By End of That Year Probability-Weighted Return (CAGR) 2020 -36.5% -98.3% -73.7% 2021 -19.3% -17.6% -13.2% 2022 -4.9% -2.4% -1.8% 2025 19.9% 3.6% 2.7%

(Sources: Dividend Kings S&P 500 Valuation & Total Return Potential Tool)

My version of the Gordon Dividend Growth Model is less pessimistic.

But there is no doubt that today's broader market valuations will depress long-term results, for many years and even decades to come.

Fortunately, as Chuck Carnevale says, "it's a market of stocks, not a stock market." Quality blue-chip bargains are always on sale, and here's how to find them.

The right watchlist can literally make you a fortune, especially if it includes the highest quality companies such as all the aristocrats.

The Dividend Kings Master List includes 478 companies, including:

All Dividend Champions (companies with 25+ year dividend growth streaks)

All Dividend Aristocrats (S&P companies with 25+ year dividend growth streaks)

All Dividend Kings (companies with 50+ year dividend growth streaks)

All 11/11 quality Super SWANs (5/5 safety + 3/3 wide-moat businesses + 3/3 excellent management quality/dividend cultures, basically as close to a perfect company as exists on Wall Street)

I've spent almost 18 months constructing a series of valuable tools to help Dividend Kings members and myself to find the companies for any given goal and risk profile. (Source: Dividend Kings Research Terminal)

The culmination of that work is the DK Research Terminal, which includes a dozen specialty lists and our company screening tool.

So let me walk you through the fast, easy, but highly effective way of finding the best dividend aristocrat deals for this holiday season.

Step 1: Finding The Best Aristocrat Deals

Good company screening requires a disciplined, methodical, and evidence-based approach. Basically, you have to think like a business person, not like a short-term speculator.

There are 121 dividend champions, aristocrats, and kings.

41 are potential trim/sells (color-coded red in the DK research Terminal)

35 are overvalued "holds" (color-coded yellow)

25 are potential reasonable buys (color-coded blue)

19 are potentially good buys or better (color-coded green)

44 dividend champions are trading at fair value or better

However, as Chuck has taught me and Brad Thomas over the years, sound valuation is just the starting point for finding the right companies for your needs.

During the Great Recession, 24 dividend aristocrats lost their status.

Fallen Angel Aristocrats: 2008 To 2018

(Source: Ploutos) MO is still a dividend king when adjusted for spin-offs

The S&P 500 cut its dividends 25% during the Great Recession, and similarly, this pandemic has seen 105 dividend cuts among the David Fish (now run by Dividend King Justin Law).

(Source:: Justin Law)

Long dividend growth streaks may be a sign of quality and dependability, but they are no guarantee that your dividends will survive any given economic downturn.

This is why step two of my screening process involves drilling down on dividend safety.

Step 2: Dividend Safety

The Dividend Kings have a 100% safety scoring system based on 38 safety metrics.

Dividend Kings Safety Model

1 2019 Payout Ratio vs. safe level for the industry (historical payout ratio vs. dividend cut analysis by industry/sector 2 2020 Consensus Payout Ratio vs. safe level for the industry (historical payout ratio vs. dividend cut analysis by industry/sector) 3 2021 Consensus Payout Ratio vs. safe level for the industry (historical payout ratio vs. dividend cut analysis by industry/sector) 4 2022 Consensus Payout Ratio vs. safe level for the industry (historical payout ratio vs. dividend cut analysis by industry/sector) 5 2023 Consensus Payout Ratio vs. safe level for the industry (historical payout ratio vs. dividend cut analysis by industry/sector) 6 Debt/EBITDA vs. safe level for industry (credit rating agency standards) 7 Historical Debt/EBITDA vs. safe level for industry (credit rating agency standards) 8 Interest coverage ratio vs. safe level for industry (credit rating agency standards) 9 Historical Interest coverage ratio vs. safe level for industry (credit rating agency standards) 10 Debt/Capital vs. safe level for industry (credit rating agency standards) 11 Current Ratio (Total Current Assets/Total Current Liabilities) 12 Historical Current Ratio 13 Quick Ratio (Liquid Assets/current liabilities (to be paid within 12 months) 14 Historical Quick Ratio 15 S&P credit rating 16 S&P rating outlook 17 Fitch credit rating 1 Fitch rating outlook 19 Moody's credit rating 20 Moody's rating outlook 21 MSCI ESG Score 22 ESG Trend 23 30-year bankruptcy risk 24 Implied credit rating (if not rated, based on average borrowing costs, debt metrics & advanced accounting metrics) 25 Average Interest Cost (cost of capital and verifies the credit rating) 26 Dividend Growth Streak (vs. Ben Graham 20 years of annual dividends standard of excellence) 27 Uninterrupted Dividend Streak (vs. Ben Graham 20 years of uninterrupted dividends standard of quality) 28 Dividend Growth Streak since 2008, annual dividend growth including through Great Recession 29 Uninterrupted Dividend Streak since 2008, no dividend cut in Great Recession 30 Analysts' Consensus Expects Steady/Rising Dividends 31 Piotroski F-score (advanced accounting metric measuring short-term bankruptcy risk) 32 Historical F-score vs. 4+ safety guideline 33 Altman Z-score (advanced accounting metric measuring long-term bankruptcy risk) 34 Historical Z-score vs. 1.81+ safety guideline 35 Beneish M-score (advanced accounting metric measuring accounting fraud risk) 36 Historical Beneish M-score vs. -2.22 or less safety guideline 37 Dividend Cut Risk In This Recession (based on blue-chip economist consensus) 38 Dividend Cut Risk in Normal Recession (based on historical S&P dividend cuts during non-crisis downturns)

We look at the metrics that rating agencies, asset managers, and leading research institutions have determined are highly correlated with long-term bond default, bankruptcy risk, corporate fraud, and naturally, dividend cuts during recessions.

The exact weightings of this ever-improving safety model, which uses historical dividend cut data and the safety guidelines from all rating agencies and the best risk-assessors on earth (such as BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) and MSCI) is the secret sauce that allows us to accurately estimate dividend cut risk in any given economic downturn.

Safety Score Out of 5 Dividend Kings Safety Score (38 Safety Metric Model) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk (Average Recession) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk This Recession 1 (unsafe) 0% to 20% over 4% 16+% 2 (below average) 21% to 40% over 2% 8% to 15% 3 (average) 41% to 60% 2% 4% to 8% 4 (above-average) 61% to 80% 1% 2% to 4% 5 (very safe) 81% to 100% 0.5% 1% to 2%

How do we know our approach works? Because it’s been proven effective during the two worst recessions of the last 75 years.

Our safety ratings are based on historical dividend cuts during every recession since 1945

Our safety model predicted about three out of 146 Phoenix list blue-chips would cut their dividends during the Great Recession

Four of them actually cut their dividends

In the pandemic, our safety model predicted three Phoenix list blue-chips would cut their dividends

Just one of them has

In the Financial Crisis and this pandemic 6 expected dividend cuts vs. 5 actual dividend cuts

So in step two of the screening process, we screen out anything without above-average dividend safety or better.

18 remaining champions have 4/5 above-average dividend safety

21 remaining champions have 5/5 very safe dividends

Ben Graham, the father of modern securities analysis and Buffett's mentor, considered dividend dependability to be an important sign of a company's quality.

We certainly agree with that, but just because a company has a 25+ year dividend growth streak doesn't mean it's actually worth buying today.

Step 3: Quality

The Dividend Kings Quality rating system is based on an 11-point scale.

Our quality scoring system factors in about 80 fundamental metrics.

dividend safety: 5 points

business model: 3 points

long-term dependability: 3 points

(Source: Dividend Kings Safety & Quality Tool)

Here's an example of the quality model using just the companies I updated for the 2021 fundamentals this weekend.

Business model scores are based on five profitability metrics over time.

operating margin

net margin

return on equity

return on assets

return on capital

we also consider the stability of a company's profitability over time (stable, positive, or negative moat trends)

Joel Greenblatt considered return on capital to be the gold standard proxy for company quality and moatiness.

annual pre-tax profit/operating capital (all the money it takes to run the business)

8% ROC is considered the rule of thumb for average quality companies (because the weighted cost of capital for the S&P 500 is about 8% over time)

80% ROC is the average for 9/11 quality blue-chips

127% ROC is the average for 11/11 quality Super SWANs

ROC is NOT appropriate for certain industries/sectors

including REITs, midstream, most LPs/YieldCos (infrastructure in general), finance, and utilities

The DK Research Terminal tracks several ROC based metrics including

most recent quarterly ROC

13-year median ROC (smooths out natural variability across economic/industry cycles)

5-year ROC trend

13-year ROC/PEG ratio (created by DK member BM Cash Flow Detective, and currently being backtested by F.A.S.T. Graphs)

We used to have a management quality/dividend culture score, that's been upgraded to the DK long-term dependability score. This takes into account

dividend safety in both normal and this recession

management quality (capital allocation over time)

dividend track record (for dividend-paying companies)

ESG scores + trends from MSCI

For dividend track records, we consider the

Ben Graham standard of quality: 20+ years without a dividend cut

Ben Graham standard of excellence: 20+ year dividend growth streak

Justin Law standard of quality: no dividend cuts since the Great Recession

Justin Law standard of excellence: dividend growths streak since 2008 (including the Great Recession)

We also consider ESG fundamentals and trends.

Companies with strong ESG profiles may be better positioned for future challenges and experience fewer instances of bribery, corruption, and fraud." - MSCI

ESG is NOT simply the purview of "woke" and "on-trend" hippy millennials trying to virtue signal to impress Silicon Valley venture capitalists.

According to the world's best risk-assessors, ESG metrics are a critical component of a company's overall risk profile. Here's who considers ESG important and builds it into their safety models.

BlackRock

MSCI

S&P

Fitch

Moody's

DBRS (Morningstar's credit rating agency)

The reason some investors consider ESG to be political is that some investors consider some industries to be inherently "evil" such as tobacco, energy, big tech, pharma, health insurers, fast-food, snack foods, and defense contractors.

such opinions are personal and based on individual ethics

ESG scores as calculated by institutions are quantitatively based and focused on only fundamental risks to the underlying business

they are compared against industry peers and as objective as can be realistically expected

Personal, ethical or political opinions are not something rating agencies or asset managers care about.

MSCI rates over 2,800 global companies on 37 ESG metrics, using a quantitative and qualitative approach, just as all the rating agencies do, and Ben Graham recommended.

Our global team of 185 experienced research analysts assesses thousands of data points across 37 ESG Key Issues, focusing on the intersection between a company’s core business and the industry issues that can create significant risks and opportunities for the company. Companies are rated on an AAA-CCC scale relative to the standards and performance of their industry peers...

The MSCI ESG rating model seeks to answer four key questions about companies: • What are the most significant ESG risks and opportunities facing a company and its industry? • How exposed is the company to those key risks and/or opportunities? • How well is the company managing key risks and opportunities? • What is the overall picture for the company and how does it compare to its global industry peers?" - MSCI

(Source: MSCI)

The ESG scores you find from the best risk-assessors in the world are not opinions based on political correctness.

They use a quantitative approach to fundamental company risk analysis. One based on decades of historical data pertaining to minimizing the risk of fundamental deterioration, bankruptcy, fraud, and stock/bond investors getting wiped out.

In other words, the DK quality score includes all the important quality fundamentals (about 80) that dozens of studies from asset managers and leading research institutions have determined drive superior stock returns.

Dividend Kings Rating Scale

Quality Score Meaning Max Invested Capital Risk Recommendation Margin Of Safety Potentially Good Buy Strong Buy Very Strong Buy Ultra-Value Buy 3 Terrible, Very High Long-Term Bankruptcy Risk 0% NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) 4 Very Poor 0% NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) 5 Poor 0% NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) 6 Below-Average, Fallen Angels (very speculative) 1% 35% 45% 55% 65% 7 Average 2.5% 25% to 30% 35% to 40% 45% to 50% 55% to 60% 8 Above-Average 5% (unless speculative then 2.5%) 20% to 25% 30% to 35% 40% to 45% 50% to 55% 9 Blue-Chip 7% (unless speculative then 2.5%) 15% to 20% 25% to 30% 35% to 40% 45% to 50% 10 SWAN (a higher caliber of Blue-Chip) 7% (unless speculative then 2.5%) 10% to 15% 20% to 25% 30% to 35% 40% to 45% 11 Super SWAN (as close to perfect companies as exist) 7% (unless speculative then 2.5%) 5% to 10% 15% to 20% 25% to 30% 35% to 40%

We use a company's quality and risk profile to determine the margin of safety required for potential good, strong, very strong, and ultra-value buy recommendations.

So let's eliminate anything without at least 8/11 above-average quality or better.

8/11 above-average quality aristocrats: 8 champions remain

9/11 blue-chip quality: 15 champions remain

10/11 SWAN quality: 5 champions remain

11/11 Super SWAN quality: 10 champions remain

36 total dividend champions, aristocrats, and kings remain

Step 4: Credit Rating

As a final quality screen, let's consider credit ratings.

Credit rating agencies base their ratings on long-term default probabilities, derived from over 100 years of historical data. Not surprisingly, bond default risk is highly correlated to long-term bankruptcy risk.

Bankruptcy risk is the ultimate proxy for fundamental risk.

Credit Rating 30-Year Bankruptcy Probability AAA 0.07% AA+ 0.29% AA 0.51% AA- 0.55% A+ 0.60% A 0.66% A- 2.5% BBB+ 5% BBB 7.5% BBB- 11% BB+ 14% BB 17% BB- 21% B+ 25% B 37% B- 45% CCC+ 52% CCC 59% CCC- 65% CC 70% C 80% D 100%

(Source: Dividend Kings Investment Decision Tool, S&P, University of St. Petersburg)

I like to screen out any company that doesn't have an investment-grade credit rating, meaning BBB- or better, implying 11% or less 30-year risk of losing all your money.

What about companies that don't pay for a credit rating (89 out of 478 DK Master List companies)?

Rating agencies tell their clients that for non-rated companies you should

use current and historical debt metrics vs. safety guidelines to estimate an effective credit rating

confirm with average long-term borrowing costs

because bond investors know the safety guidelines by heart

and use them to determine debt covenants written into the bonds themselves

S&P Leverage Safety Guidelines

Rating Safe Debt/EBITDA for Most Companies BBB 3.0 or less A 2.5 or less A+ 1.8 or less AA 1.5 or less AAA 1.1 or less

Here's an example of the kind of safety guidelines rating agencies use for most companies.

each sector and industry have their own safety guidelines

safety guidelines exist for things like leverage, interest coverage, fixed charge coverage ratios, asset ratios, solvency ratios, etc.

Bond investors know these guidelines by heart, for every specific industry, and that's how debt covenants are determined by bond investors, the so-called "smart money" on Wall Street.

As far as our remaining dividend champions go?

13 don't have a credit rating (though have effective investment-grade balance sheets)

1 is BBB- rated (11% long-term bankruptcy risk)

5 are BBB rated (7.5% long-term bankruptcy risk)

7 are BBB+ rated (5% long-term bankruptcy risk)

5 are A- rated (2.5% long-term bankruptcy risk, average aristocrat credit rating)

3 are A rated (0.66% long-term bankruptcy risk)

1 is A+ rated (0.6% long-term bankruptcy risk)

1 is AAA rated (0.07% long-term bankruptcy risk)

One final step I consider is to check whether any of these companies have a negative watch outlook from S&P.

means a likely downgrade is imminent

none of these 36 dividend champions have a negative watch outlook

So now we have a collection of 36 dividend aristocrats, champions, and kings that we can use to select for whatever fundamental criteria we care most about.

The Best Dividend Aristocrats Deals For Any Given Need and Risk Profile

Let's consider the key fundamental metrics that drive 91% of long-term stock returns first.

Highest Yielding Dividend Aristocrat: Altria (MO)

Further Research

Business Model Summary

Altria comprises Philip Morris USA, U.S. Smokeless Tobacco, John Middleton, Ste. Michelle Wine Estates, Nu-Mark, and Philip Morris Capital. It holds a 10.2% interest in the world's largest brewer, Anheuser-Busch InBev. Through its tobacco subsidiaries, Altria holds the leading position in cigarettes and smokeless tobacco in the United States and the number-two spot in machine-made cigars. The company's Marlboro brand is the leading cigarette brand in the U.S. with a 40% share." - Morningstar

Business Model Update

Altria reported another robust performance in the third quarter, as evidence is gathering that tobacco has been one of the more defensive categories during the pandemic...Given the lack of visibility into the near-term performance of many businesses, we are surprised that the market seems to have overlooked this resilient performance, and we think Altria is both mispriced and misunderstood... We estimate the underlying cigarette shipment volume was down by 2% in the third quarter, offset by 6% pricing. This is a significant improvement from the 4% to 5% decline of recent years, for three reasons, in our view. First, the temporary effect of smokers staying at home and having more time and discretionary income to spend on smoking is increasing the frequency of consumption. This tailwind may ease after the pandemic passes. Second, the stabilization of Altria's premium price segments after losing share to the discount segment in recent quarters. Third, the structural effect of nicotine consumers switching back to smoking from vaping, following the clampdown on flavored liquids by the Food and Drug Administration, or FDA. While it is difficult to quantify the impact of these factors, and management has again refrained from reinstating medium-term guidance, we believe our medium-term estimate of a 3.5% annual volume decline in a normalized environment remains realistic and assumes the vaping category does not materially rebound." - Morningstar

Altria Risk Profile Summary

Investors in tobacco companies should have the stomach for fat-tail risk, particularly those holding shares in a single-market pure-play like Altria. Overall, we believe the risk of a significant adverse event is lower than it was one or two decades ago, but the shifting sands of regulation have created some new risks to Altria's business model in recent years and we have raised our uncertainty rating to medium from low. Litigation risk still remains, but adverse judgments have been manageable recently. While it is almost impossible to forecast the magnitude of any awards against the tobacco industry, we expect payouts to be within Altria's annual free cash flow. Regulation also remains a risk. The most immediate risk lies with Altria's vaping investment, Juul. The U.S. federal government is considering implementing a ban of non-tobacco flavored nicotine liquids, which would significantly impair the value of Altria's investment in Juul. Regulatory risks remain in the core cigarette business as well, including a potential clampdown on the use of menthol and an enforced reduction of the level of nicotine in cigarettes. The menthol category has had the sword of Damocles hanging over it for several years, with no restrictive access yet coming to fruition. The FDA did not take the opportunity to curb the use of menthol when it abolished other flavors in cigarettes in 2009, and we still view the risk to the menthol category as limited. The potential for limits on the nicotine levels in cigarettes is a relatively new risk, however, with the FDA announcing in the summer of 2017 that it will investigate the potential for nicotine control. We do not believe such controls are a foregone conclusion, however, because it could have unforeseen consequences such as increasing cigarette volumes. The introduction of plain packaging would be detrimental to Altria's wide economic moat and remains a low probability risk." - Morningstar

Altria Fundamentals

yield: 8.6%

dividend growth streak: 51 years

current price: $40

2021 fair value: $63

discount to fair value (margin of safety): 37%

DK rating: potentially very strong buy

long-term analyst growth consensus: 5.6% CAGR

historical margin-of error adjusted long-term growth consensus range: 3% to 6% CAGR

5-year total return potential range: 17% to 21% CAGR

quality: 9/11 blue-chip dividend king

Altria Dividend Safety

Safety Rating Dividend Kings Safety Score (38 Safety Metric Model) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk (Average Recession) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk In This Recession 1 (unsafe) 0% to 20% over 4% 16+% 2 (below average) 21% to 40% over 2% 8% to 15% 3 (average) 41% to 60% 2% 4% to 8% 4 (above-average) 61% to 80% 1% 2% to 4% 5 (very safe) 81% to 100% 0.5% 1% to 2% MO 74% 1.0% 2.7%

(Source: Dividend Kings Safety & Quality Tool)

Altria Long-Term Dependability

Company DK Long-Term Dependability Score Interpretation Points S&P 500/Industry Average 63% Average 2 Non-Dependable Companies 26% or below Poor 1 Relatively Dependable Companies 27% to 73% Below to Above-Average 2 Very Dependable Companies 74+% Exceptional Dependability 3 MO 71% Above-Average Dependability 2

(Source: Dividend Kings Safety & Quality Tool)

Altria Investment Decision Score

I never recommend a company, much less put my own money at risk, without first knowing exactly how prudent a potential investment is relative to the S&P 500, most people's default alternative.

The investment decision score is based on valuation and the three core principles of all successful long-term investors.

Ticker Quality Score Dividend Safety Score Investment Grade Today's 5Yr RAER MO 9 4 A 13.73% Goal Scores Scale Interpretation Valuation 4 Very Strong Buy MO's 36.55% discount to fair value earns it a 4-of-4 score for valuation timeliness Preservation of Capital 5 Average MO's credit rating of BBB implies a 7.5% chance of bankruptcy risk and earns it a 5-of-7 score for Preservation of Capital Return of Capital 10 Exceptional MO's 50.48% vs. the S&P's 9.97% 5-year potential for return via dividends earns it a 10-of-10 Return of Capital score Return on Capital 10 Exceptional MO's 13.73% vs. the S&P's 2.72% 5-year risk-adjusted expected return earns it a 10-of-10 Return on Capital score Total Score 29 Max score of 31 S&P's Score Investment Score 94% Excellent 73/100 = C(Market Average) Investment Letter Grade A

(Source: Dividend Kings Automated Investment Decision Tool)

MO is one of the best high-yield blue-chips conservative income investors can buy today.

That's assuming you're

comfortable with the risk profile

own it within a diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolio

Most Undervalued Dividend Aristocrat: Walgreens (WBA)

Further Research

Business Model Summary

Walgreens Boots Alliance operates nearly 19,000 locations in 50 states and 25 countries. The core defensive positioning is primarily around the pharmacy that are placed in high traffic locations. Currently, the company has the largest retail pharmacy market share (around 20%, excluding mail) which provides significant cost advantages and scale. Annually, the company generates over $140 billion in revenue consisting of U.S. retail pharmacy (around 75%), International pharmacy (around 10%), and pharmaceutical wholesale (around 20%). Walgreens has established strategic partnerships to offer incremental services to increase average revenue per customer and has an equity stake in AmerisourceBergen (26%) and Sinopharm Holding Guoda Drugstores (40%)." - Morningstar

Business Model Update

The long-awaited launch of Amazon Pharmacy is anticipated to create headline risk for Walgreens in the near term. We acknowledge this to be an incremental headwind, but we view Walgreens as somewhat insulated as it remains a market leader addressing immediate care needs with ease of pick up and comprehensive offerings. We do not anticipate Amazon will garner a notable share of the market; rather, it is likely to pose a more immediate threat to dispensers of treatments for chronic conditions, such as mail order, and also to independent pharmacies, which face challenges to survive in a fiercely competitive market. Historically, Amazon’s competitive pricing on consumer products has adversely affected Walgreens' front-end sales, which have stabilized and started to improve with the latter company's aggressive rationalization of stock-keeping units and strategic initiatives. Walgreens' strategy has focused on leveraging its partnerships to drive more traffic to its convenient locations. Through its infrastructure investments and partnerships, Walgreens has started to address more comprehensive care, including lab, imaging, and regular physician visits through its partnership with WebMD. Though it's in the early stages, this approach will allow the company to focus on outcomes longer term, which we view to be critical in improving wellness and providing differentiation in a fiercely competitive market. Additionally, convenience and the ability to dispense more-complex drugs will be an important differentiator with the rise of specialty drugs that require special handling and consultations. Further, in the current market with notably low Treasury rates, Walgreens’ 4%-plus dividend yield remains an attractive consideration." - Morningstar

Risk Profile Summary

We assign Walgreens a medium uncertainty rating. Walgreens operates in a mature competitive market with a significant share and the main risks are associated with reimbursement pressure from public and private third-party payers, increasing shift in mix (toward 90-day prescriptions and Medicare Part D), any increases in the cost of procurement of pharmaceuticals, and significant changes in federal or state drug regulations. The company has a significant market share so the entry of a new competitor would likely be unlikely but any significant changes to the economy or market dynamics could pose a risk. Further, the decrease of the utilization of drugs either driven by slower new drug introductions, fewer alternative generic options, or formulary constraints by the PBM would impact management’s ability to leverage the significant fixed costs of maintaining stores with high rent and staffing them with pharmacists. Walgreens may also be impacted by the consolidation of healthcare companies and providers that could influence where prescriptions are filled. With the international operations, Walgreens faces all the same risks associated with reimbursement, mix, cost of procurement, competitive positioning, entry of new competitors, and decreasing utilization but each of these risks would vary based on the countries that the company operates (Walgreens operates in 25 countries). Lastly, significant fluctuations in currency could negatively impact international operating results." - Morningstar

Walgreens Dividend Safety

Safety Rating Dividend Kings Safety Score (38 Safety Metric Model) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk (Average Recession) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk In This Recession 1 (unsafe) 0% to 20% over 4% 16+% 2 (below average) 21% to 40% over 2% 8% to 15% 3 (average) 41% to 60% 2% 4% to 8% 4 (above-average) 61% to 80% 1% 2% to 4% 5 (very safe) 81% to 100% 0.5% 1% to 2% WBA 66% 1.0% 3.4%

(Source: Dividend Kings Safety & Quality Tool)

Walgreens Long-Term Dependability

Company DK Long-Term Dependability Score Interpretation Points S&P 500/Industry Average 63% Average 2 Non-Dependable Companies 26% or below Poor 1 Relatively Dependable Companies 27% to 73% Below to Above-Average 2 Very Dependable Companies 74+% Exceptional Dependability 3 WBA 71% Above-Average Dependability 2

(Source: Dividend Kings Safety & Quality Tool)

Walgreens Fundamentals

yield: 5.0%

dividend growth streak: 45 years

current price: $37.5

2021 fair value: $72

discount to fair value (margin of safety): 48%

DK rating: potentially very strong buy

long-term analyst growth consensus: 7.0% CAGR

historical margin-of error adjusted long-term growth consensus range: 4% to 8% CAGR

5-year total return potential range: 18% to 22% CAGR

quality: 8/11 above-average dividend aristocrat

quality score: 68%

WBA Investment Decision Score

Ticker Quality Score Dividend Safety Score Investment Grade Today's 5Yr RAER WBA 8 4 A 10.03% Goal Scores Scale Interpretation Valuation 4 Strong Buy WBA's 48% discount to fair value earns it a 4-of-4 score for valuation timeliness Preservation of Capital 5 Average WBA's credit rating of BBB implies a 7.5% chance of bankruptcy risk and earns it a 5-of-7 score for Preservation of Capital Return of Capital 10 Exceptional WBA's 26.28% vs. the S&P's 9.97% 5-year potential for return via dividends earns it a 10-of-10 Return of Capital score Return on Capital 10 Exceptional WBA's 10.03% vs. the S&P's 2.7% 5-year risk-adjusted expected return earns it a 10-of-10 Return on Capital score Total Score 29 Max score of 31 S&P's Score Investment Score 94% Excellent 73/100 = C(Market Average) Investment Letter Grade A

(Source: Dividend Kings Automated Investment Decision Tool)

Walgreens is trading at 7.2X 2021 consensus earnings and is priced for -2.6% CAGR long-term growth according to the Graham/Dodd fair value formula.

as long as it grows at 0+% CAGR patient long-term investors literally can't lose money buying today

it's an anti-bubble stock

Fastest-Growing Dividend Champion: Carlisle Companies (CSL)

Further Research

Business Model Summary

Carlisle Companies is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it manufactures and sells rubber and plastic engineered products. The company is organized into four segments based on product type. The company's product portfolio includes commercial roofing systems, wires, cables, connectors, industrial liquid finishing material, brakes, clutches, and other products used in construction, transportation, aerospace, defense, medical, and various other industrial sectors. These products are mostly supplied as components to original equipment manufacturers in the industry. A vast majority of the company's revenue comes from the construction material segment, and more than half of the total revenue is earned in the United States." - Morningstar

Carlisle Dividend Safety

Safety Rating Dividend Kings Safety Score (38 Safety Metric Model) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk (Average Recession) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk In This Recession 1 (unsafe) 0% to 20% over 4% 16+% 2 (below average) 21% to 40% over 2% 8% to 15% 3 (average) 41% to 60% 2% 4% to 8% 4 (above-average) 61% to 80% 1% 2% to 4% 5 (very safe) 81% to 100% 0.5% 1% to 2% CSL 92% 0.5% 1.4%

(Source: Dividend Kings Safety & Quality Tool)

Carlisle Long-Term Dependability

Company DK Long-Term Dependability Score Interpretation Points S&P 500/Industry Average 63% Average 2 Non-Dependable Companies 26% or below Poor 1 Relatively Dependable Companies 27% to 73% Below to Above-Average 2 Very Dependable Companies 74+% Exceptional Dependability 3 CSL 100% Exceptional Dependability 3

(Source: Dividend Kings Safety & Quality Tool)

Carlisle Fundamentals

yield: 1.4%

dividend growth streak: 44 years

current price: $148

2021 fair value: $151

discount to fair value (margin of safety): 2%

DK rating: potentially reasonable buy

long-term analyst growth consensus: 15% CAGR

historical margin-of error adjusted long-term growth consensus range: 10% to 20% CAGR

5-year total return potential range: 11% to 19% CAGR

quality: 11/11 Super SWAN dividend champion

Carlisle Investment Decision Score

Ticker Quality Score Dividend Safety Score Investment Grade Today's 5Yr RAER CSL 11 5 B 7.91% Goal Scores Scale Interpretation Valuation 3 Reasonable Buy CSL's 2.27% discount to fair value earns it a 3-of-4 score for valuation timeliness Preservation of Capital 5 Average CSL's credit rating of BBB implies a 7.5% chance of bankruptcy risk and earns it a 5-of-7 score for Preservation of Capital Return of Capital NA NA (1.3% historical yield, treated as a growth stock) CSL's 10.71% vs. the S&P's 9.97% 5-year potential for return via dividends earns it a NA-of-10 Return of Capital score Return on Capital 10 Exceptional CSL's 7.91% vs. the S&P's 2.7% 5-year risk-adjusted expected return earns it a 10-of-10 Return on Capital score Total Score 18 Max score of 21 S&P's Score Investment Score 86% Satisfactory 73/100 = C(Market Average) Investment Letter Grade B

(Source: Dividend Kings Automated Investment Decision Tool)

CSL represents the classic Buffett "wonderful company at a fair price."

Now let's also consider three other alpha factors, proven to beat the market over time, low volatility, dividend growth, and highest quality.

Lowest Volatility Dividend Aristocrat: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Further Research

Business Model Summary

Johnson & Johnson is the world's largest and most diverse healthcare firm. Three divisions make up the firm: pharmaceutical, medical devices and diagnostics, and consumer. The drug and device groups represent close to 80% of sales and drive the majority of cash flows for the firm. The drug division focuses on the following therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neurology, pulmonary, cardiology, and metabolic diseases. The device segment focuses on orthopedics, surgery tools, vision care, and a few smaller areas. The last segment of consumer focuses on baby care, beauty, oral care, over-the-counter drugs, and women’s health. Geographically, just over half of total revenue is generated in the United States." - Morningstar

Business Model Update (Election Effect Update)

Although the outcome of the U.S. elections is still uncertain, we expect the likely politically divided Congress with either presidential candidate to pursue modest drug policy reforms that will not materially affect our valuations or moat ratings in the biopharma industry. We continue to view the biopharma group as undervalued and expect strong fundamentals combined with an easing of concerns around major U.S. drug policies to drive stock prices higher. Over the next two years, we expect moderate policy changes to U.S. drug prices. We view changes to the out-of-pocket payments for patients in the catastrophic phase within Medicare Part D as the most likely potential change. With the current system requiring seniors to pay close to 5% of costs of very expensive drugs, patients can be on the hook for over $5,000 per year. With bipartisan support for addressing these costs, we expect policies to change the cost structure, with the drug companies picking up some of these expenses at a relatively low hit to overall profits. Additionally, in the event of the Affordable Care Act being struck down by the Supreme Court, we would expect the divided government to be unlikely to offer a comprehensive alternative, but we wouldn’t expect a major drag on biopharma earnings as the ACA didn’t drive gains for the branded drug group. Importantly, we believe the more significant U.S. drug pricing policies look unlikely to surface. We believe the probability of international reference pricing (pricing U.S. drugs at a similar rate to other developed markets) looks lower following an election that is likely to keep Congress divided. Also, we don’t view Medicare drug negotiation as likely, given the politically split Congress. Overall, we expect U.S. drug pricing to remain fairly similar to the current structure, which should bode well for the biopharma industry as the group has seen pressure over concerns about potential major U.S. drug policy changes." - Morningstar

Risk Profile Summary

Johnson & Johnson needs to overcome several legal roadblocks, including remaining litigation surrounding central nervous system drug Risperdal, talcum powder, surgical mesh products, and opioid drugs. The litigation can cause major settlements and could damage its sterling reputation. Over the longer term, the company faces typical healthcare risks such as reduced pricing power from both governments and pharmacy benefit managers, regulatory delays, and non-approvals as well as increasingly aggressive generic competition for both small-molecule drugs and biologics. In particular, the biosimilar risk to Remicade is increasing, with several biosimilars working to gain more market share. However, with such a wide portfolio of products, we view the firm's overall uncertainty as low." - Morningstar

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Safety

Safety Rating Dividend Kings Safety Score (38 Safety Metric Model) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk (Average Recession) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk In This Recession 1 (unsafe) 0% to 20% over 4% 16+% 2 (below average) 21% to 40% over 2% 8% to 15% 3 (average) 41% to 60% 2% 4% to 8% 4 (above-average) 61% to 80% 1% 2% to 4% 5 (very safe) 81% to 100% 0.5% 1% to 2% JNJ 92% 0.5% 1.4%

(Source: Dividend Kings Safety & Quality Tool)

Johnson & Johnson Long-Term Dependability

Company DK Long-Term Dependability Score Interpretation Points S&P 500/Industry Average 63% Average 2 Non-Dependable Companies 26% or below Poor 1 Relatively Dependable Companies 27% to 73% Below to Above-Average 2 Very Dependable Companies 74+% Exceptional Dependability 3 JNJ 88% Exceptional Dependability 3

(Source: Dividend Kings Safety & Quality Tool)

Johnson & Johnson Fundamentals

yield: 2.8%

dividend growth streak: 58 years

current price: $146

2021 fair value: $149

discount to fair value (margin of safety): 2%

DK rating: potentially reasonable buy

long-term analyst growth consensus: 6.0% CAGR

historical margin-of error adjusted long-term growth consensus range: 5% to 7% CAGR

5-year total return potential range: 7% to 10% CAGR

quality: 11/11 Super SWAN dividend king

Johnson & Johnson Investment Decision Score

Ticker Quality Score Dividend Safety Score Investment Grade Today's 5Yr RAER JNJ 11 5 B+ 5.46% Goal Scores Scale Interpretation Valuation 3 Reasonable Buy JNJ's 1.76% discount to fair value earns it a 3-of-4 score for valuation timeliness Preservation of Capital 7 Excellent JNJ's credit rating of AAA implies a 0.07% chance of bankruptcy risk and earns it a 7-of-7 score for Preservation of Capital Return of Capital 8 Very Good JNJ's 16.14% vs. the S&P's 9.8% 5-year potential for return via dividends earns it an 8-of-10 Return of Capital score Return on Capital 9 Excellent JNJ's 5.46% vs. the S&P's 2.6% 5-year risk-adjusted expected return earns it a 9-of-10 Return on Capital score Total Score 27 Max score of 31 S&P's Score Investment Score 87% Good 73/100 = C(Market Average) Investment Letter Grade B+

(Source: Dividend Kings Automated Investment Decision Tool)

JNJ is another Buffett "wonderful company at a fair price." S&P considers it the highest quality healthcare company on earth, and I consider it the safest dividend stock in the world.

Highest ROC/PEG Ratio (Highest Quality + Good Value/Growth At A Reasonable Price): SEI Investments (SEIC)

Further Research

Business Model Summary

SEI Investments provides investment processing, management, and operations services to financial institutions, asset managers, asset owners, and financial advisors in four material segments: private banks, investment advisors, institutional investors, and investment managers. SEI also has a minority interest in LSV Asset Management, a value equity asset manager with over $96 billion in AUM. As of Dec. 31, 2019, SEI (including LSV) manages, administers, or advises on over $1.0 trillion in assets." - Morningstar

Business Model Update

SEI Investments consists of four material segments: private banks, investment advisors, institutional investors, and investment managers. Additionally, its minority interest in value equity manager LSV Asset Management generates 24% of the firm’s pretax income. The firm’s investment advisors, institutional investors, and investment managers segments have been strong drivers of earnings and have strong operating margins, while private banks have been a thorn in SEI’s side, with disappointing revenue growth and operating margins. SEI’s private banks business primarily provides investment-processing outsourcing services for banks and trusts. Beginning in 2005, SEI began developing a new feature-rich platform known as Wealth Platform to replace its 30-year-old Trust 3000. It initially focused on the United Kingdom market than the U.S., mostly on converting Trust 3000 clients to Wealth Platform. SEI has faced some client losses but also some wins, such as Regions Financial and more recently Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s U.S. business. We expect mid-single-digit revenue growth and the eventual retirement of SEI’s legacy platform to improve margins over the long term." - Morningstar

Risk Profile Summary

We assign a medium uncertainty rating to SEI Investments. The biggest risk to revenue and earnings for SEI are changes in equity markets. About 80% of SEI’s revenue is asset-based fees. Assuming a 60/40 split between equity and fixed income implies roughly half of SEI’s revenue is sensitive to equity markets. In addition, SEI’s minority interest in LSV, a value equity asset manager, is sensitive to equity markets as well. While SEI does have some direct expenses, its profits are still strongly influenced by equity market movements. Overall, we believe SEI has very modest customer concentration. Though losing a large client that generates $10 million or more in revenue can bring investors heartburn, we believe the most that any one client composes is only a few percent of revenue. From a geographic perspective, SEI generates approximately 83% of its revenue in the United States, with the United Kingdom about 10% of revenue and the remainder from Canada and Ireland. As a result, we believe SEI’s foreign-exchange rate risk is minimal, and SEI has a natural offset with its expenses in foreign currencies." - Morningstar

SEIC Dividend Safety

Safety Rating Dividend Kings Safety Score (38 Safety Metric Model) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk (Average Recession) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk In This Recession 1 (unsafe) 0% to 20% over 4% 16+% 2 (below average) 21% to 40% over 2% 8% to 15% 3 (average) 41% to 60% 2% 4% to 8% 4 (above-average) 61% to 80% 1% 2% to 4% 5 (very safe) 81% to 100% 0.5% 1% to 2% SEIC 94% 0.5% 1.3%

(Source: Dividend Kings Safety & Quality Tool)

SEIC Long-Term Dependability

Company DK Long-Term Dependability Score Interpretation Points S&P 500/Industry Average 63% Average 2 Non-Dependable Companies 26% or below Poor 1 Relatively Dependable Companies 27% to 73% Below to Above-Average 2 Very Dependable Companies 74+% Exceptional Dependability 3 SEIC 79% Exceptional Dependability 3

(Source: Dividend Kings Safety & Quality Tool)

SEIC Fundamentals

yield: 1.3%

dividend growth streak: 29 years

current price: $54

2021 fair value: $64

discount to fair value (margin of safety): 15%

DK rating: potentially strong buy

long-term analyst growth consensus: 12.0% CAGR

historical margin-of error adjusted long-term growth consensus range: 9% to 13% CAGR

5-year total return potential range: 12% to 18% CAGR

quality: 11/11 Super SWAN dividend champion

quality score: 87%

SEIC Investment Decision Score

Ticker Quality Score Dividend Safety Score Investment Grade Today's 5Yr RAER SEIC 11 5 A+ 11.99% Goal Scores Scale Interpretation Valuation 4 Good Buy SEIC's 14.60% discount to fair value earns it a 4-of-4 score for valuation timeliness Preservation of Capital 7 Excellent SEIC's credit rating of AAA implies a 0.07% chance of bankruptcy risk and earns it a 7-of-7 score for Preservation of Capital Return of Capital NA (historic yield under 1.5%, treated as a growth stock) Average SEIC's 8.89% vs. the S&P's 9.8% 5-year potential for return via dividends earns it an NA-of-10 Return of Capital score Return on Capital 10 Exceptional SEIC's 11.99% vs. the S&P's 2.6% 5-year risk-adjusted expected return earns it a 10-of-10 Return on Capital score Total Score 21 Max score of 21 S&P's Score Investment Score 100% Exceptional 73/100 = C(Market Average) Investment Letter Grade A+

(Source: Dividend Kings Automated Investment Decision Tool)

SEIC's 13-year median yield of 1.1% indicates it's treated as a growth stock by Wall Street. Thus we run it on the growth stock version of the Automated Investment Decision Tool.

The 100% A+ exceptional score indicates it's one of the most reasonable and prudent fast-growing dividend champions you can buy. And as an 11/11 Super SWAN, it's also one of the highest quality.

Longest Dividend Growth Streak: 3M (MMM)

Further Research

Business Model Summary

3M is a multinational conglomerate that has operated since 1902 when it was known as Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing. The company is well-known for its research and development laboratory, and the firm leverages its science and technology across multiple product categories. As of 2019, 3M is organized into four business segments: safety and industrial, transportation and electronics, healthcare, and consumer. About 60% of the company’s revenue comes from outside the United States, with the safety and industrial segment constituting most of the firm’s net sales. Many of the company’s 55,000-plus products touch and concern a variety of consumers and end markets." - Morningstar

Business Model Update

Wide-moat rated 3M had a solid third quarter that we think the market failed to appreciate. While we were initially frustrated by the company’s inability to meet its guide in multiple quarters pre-COVID-19, we think the stock is finally making a turn. The company is running decently ahead of our prior revenue forecast, and well ahead of our prior earnings free cash flow forecast. We now expect $31.8 billion of sales in full-year 2020, adjusted EPS of $8.56, and free cash flow (cash flow from operations less capital expenditures) of $5.9 billion, even with an elevated free cash flow forecast. As a result, we raise our fair value estimate to $180 per share, from $166 previously (or about a 7% raise, net of time value of money impacts). It is our hope that the company continues to deliver on growth once again and re-earn both its premium multiple and reputation as a reliable short-cycle business, whose stocks are best to buy in the early parts of the cycle. While we’ve been wrong before when calling an inflection, we believe COVID-19-related tailwinds in certain high-impact businesses like personal safety equipment, home care, home improvement, and to a lesser extent, separation and purification, can build a sliver of a margin of safety in the stock along with its 3.7% dividend yield. We also like the addition of Monish Patolawala. Our conversations with him give us confidence he can be a valuable partner to CEO Mike Roman. One thing that gave us confidence was his belief that 3M should commit to certain capital projects with greater focus (rather than, in our words, trying to be the end-all, be-all for every single customer)." - Morningstar

Risk Profile Summary

3M is exposed to several risks, including slowing organic growth as the company matures, end-market weakness in short-cycle businesses, a slowdown in industrial production, execution risk related to its recent acquisitions of MModal and Acelity in 2019, as well as market rejection of new product introductions. 3M also has material COVID-19 related risks, particularly with its presence in China (at 10% of sales). Of these risks, we think the most critical risk is related to PFAS, which are a class of organic fluoride-based compounds created by 3M in the 1940s. These compounds aren't easily broken down in nature but are found in the water supply in portions of the United States and Europe. 3M originally manufactured them in everyday products like non-stick pans and fire-retardant materials, but were voluntarily phased out by the company; this process began in the early 2000s. Nevertheless, the firm had to settle environmental suits, including against its home state of Minnesota in the amount of $850 million versus a suit that originally sought a payout of $5 billion from the office of the state attorney general. In 2019, 3M reserved $235 million for five manufacturing sites, including three in the United States and two in Europe. However, we point out that this reserve does not account for product liability risks, which are significant given an association with higher cholesterol among exposed populations, with a limited association of low birth weights and immunological effects. In the fourth quarter of 2019, the company took $214 million in charges after updating its evaluation of customer-related PFAS litigation. That said, we think the market is assuming a litigation liability that exceeds likely outcomes (we guess the market is assessing about a $10 billion present value penalty). However, our survey of prior environmental and product liability cases leads us to assume that a low- to mid-single-digit billion-dollar liability (present value) is far more likely." - Morningstar

3M Dividend Safety

Safety Rating Dividend Kings Safety Score (38 Safety Metric Model) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk (Average Recession) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk In This Recession 1 (unsafe) 0% to 20% over 4% 16+% 2 (below average) 21% to 40% over 2% 8% to 15% 3 (average) 41% to 60% 2% 4% to 8% 4 (above-average) 61% to 80% 1% 2% to 4% 5 (very safe) 81% to 100% 0.5% 1% to 2% MMM 87% 0.5% 1.7%

(Source: Dividend Kings Safety & Quality Tool)

3M Long-Term Dependability

Company DK Long-Term Dependability Score Interpretation Points S&P 500/Industry Average 63% Average 2 Non-Dependable Companies 26% or below Poor 1 Relatively Dependable Companies 27% to 73% Below to Above-Average 2 Very Dependable Companies 74+% Exceptional Dependability 3 MMM 100% Exceptional Dependability 3

(Source: Dividend Kings Safety & Quality Tool)

3M Fundamentals

yield: 3.4%

dividend growth streak: 62 years

current price: $173

2021 fair value: $188

discount to fair value (margin of safety): 8%

DK rating: potential good buy

long-term analyst growth consensus: 6.4% CAGR

historical margin-of error adjusted long-term growth consensus range: 4% to 8% CAGR

management long-term guidance: 8% to 11% CAGR

5-year total return potential range: 8% to 13% CAGR

quality: 11/11 Super SWAN dividend king

quality score: 90%

3M Investment Decision Score

Ticker Quality Score Dividend Safety Score Investment Grade Today's 5Yr RAER MMM 11 5 A+ 6.60% Goal Scores Scale Interpretation Valuation 4 Good Buy MMM's 8.18% discount to fair value earns it a 3-of-4 score for valuation timeliness Preservation of Capital 7 Excellent MMM's credit rating of A+ implies a 0.60% chance of bankruptcy risk and earns it a 7-of-7 score for Preservation of Capital Return of Capital 10 Exceptional MMM's 20.10% vs. the S&P's 9.8% 5-year potential for return via dividends earns it a 10-of-10 Return of Capital score Return on Capital 10 Exceptional MMM's 6.60% vs. the S&P's 2.6% 5-year risk-adjusted expected return earns it a 10-of-10 Return on Capital score Total Score 31 Max score of 31 S&P's Score Investment Score 100% Exceptional 73/100 = C(Market Average) Investment Letter Grade A+

(Source: Dividend Kings Automated Investment Decision Tool)

MMM is the ultimate Buffett "wonderful company at a fair price." It's as close to a perfect low-risk dividend growth investment as exists on Wall Street right now.

Bottom Line: Even In This Market Bubble Plenty Of Aristocrat Black Friday Bargains Are Available

My job isn't to predict what the highly overvalued stock market is going to do in the next week, month, or year.

My job, and my greatest passion, is to help prudent long-term investors make, in the words of Charlie Munger, Buffett's right hand at Berkshire (BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.A) for decades, "consistently not stupid" decisions with their hard-earned savings.

Today MO, WBA, CSL, JNJ, SEIC, and MMM represent some of the best Black Friday dividend aristocrat bargains on Wall Street.

Within a diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolio, these legendary dividend growth stocks can help almost any investor, regardless of goals or risk profiles, achieve their long-term financial goals.

From all of the Dividend Kings, I want to wish everyone a safe, healthy, and relaxing Thanksgiving.

