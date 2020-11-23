The Good Business Portfolio: 2020 3rd Quarter Earnings And Performance Review

The objective of the portfolio is to create a balanced portfolio that is not income, not dividend growth, not bottom fishing, not value but balanced among all styles of investing.

The 23 businesses comprise 99% of the portfolio with the other 1% in cash, and the average total return over the Dow average for the 59-month test period is 30.44%.

This article gives a review of the 2020 third quarter earnings and 2020 YTD performance of The Good Business Portfolio (My IRA portfolio). So far, this year is an interesting year, with the Virus correction taking the market for a wide ride down before recovering strongly and being roughly even for the year. Boeing (BA) was the portfolio’s largest position and had a big dip because of the pandemic compounding the 737 Max problem. Earnings data for some of the top positions in the portfolio and recent changes to the portfolio are included in the earnings section.

Guidelines (Company selection)

The Good Business Portfolio guidelines are used to create a portfolio that is a large-cap balanced portfolio between the different styles of investing. Income investors take too much risk to get their high yields. Bottom-fishing investors get catfish. Value investors have to have the foresight to see the future. Over many years, I have codified 11 guidelines for company selection. These are guidelines and are not rules. For a complete set of guidelines, please see my article, “The Good Business Portfolio: Update to Guidelines, March 2020”. They are meant to be used as filters to get to a few companies on which further analysis is done before adding them to the portfolio. So it’s all right to break a guideline if the other guidelines indicate a Good Company Business. I’m sure this eliminates some really good companies, but it gets me a shortlist to review. There are too many companies to even look at 10% of them.

You see from the portfolio below that I want a defensive portfolio that provides income and does not take significant risks. I limit the portfolio to 25 companies, as more than this is almost impossible to follow. I have 23 companies in the portfolio, so the portfolio has two open slots.

Portfolio Performance

The performance of the portfolio created by the guidelines has, in most years, beat the Dow average for over 28 years, giving me steady retirement income and growth. The table below shows the portfolio performance for 2012 through 2019 and 2020 YTD. The chart data is after the close on November 13.

Year DOW Gain/Loss Good Business Beat Difference Portfolio 2,012 8.70% 16.92% 8.22% 2,013 27.00% 39.70% 12.70% 2,014 6.04% 8.67% 2.63% 2,015 -2.29% 5.68% 7.97% 2,016 13.38% 8.68% -4.70% 2,017 25.10% 21.28% -3.82% 2,018 -5.63% -4.33% 1.30% 2,019 22.33% 24.19% 1.86% 2020 YTD 3.30% 4.41% 1.11%

In a great year like 2013, the portfolio did fantastically. In a normal year like 2014, it beat the Dow by a fair amount. So far this year, the portfolio is ahead of the Dow by 1.11% total return above the Dow average gain of 3.3%, for a total portfolio gain of +4.41%, which is good, with two months to go in the year, the best time to be in the market. Boeing and General Electric (NYSE:GE) may begin to recover some as the 737 Max can fly again. The present volatility because of the Covid-19 Virus may slow down as we get close to a remedy and vaccine. The other good business companies are doing well, beating company earnings estimates with Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) and Home Depot (HD) leading the pack. Fundamentals will continue to shine this year and for years to come for the portfolio of good businesses.

Companies in the Portfolio

The 23 companies and their percentage in the portfolio and total return over a 59-month test (starting January 1, 2016, to 2020 YTD) period are shown in the table below. This time frame was chosen since it included the great year of 2017 and 2019 with other years that had a fair and bad performance. The Dow baseline for this period is 64.27%, and 17 of the positions easily beat that baseline. There are six companies that did not beat the Dow baseline but are still great businesses and will come back as the United States economy grows. I limit the portfolio to 25 companies and generally let the winners grow until they reach 8%-9% of the portfolio, and then I trim the position.

The three companies in trim position are Home Depot at 11.07% of the portfolio, Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) at 8.80% of the portfolio, and Johnson & Johnson at 8.29% of the portfolio. Therefore EOS, JNJ, and Home Depot are now in a trim position, but I am letting them run a bit since they are great companies and defensive in this current environment. I start the companies at a base percentage of the portfolio of close to 1% and add to the position if they perform well during the next six months. At 4% of the portfolio, I stop buying and let the company percentage of the portfolio grow until it hits 8%, then it’s time to consider trimming the position.

Company Total Return Difference Percentage of Portfolio Cumulative Total 59 Months From Baseline Percentage of Portfolio Home Depot (HD) 129.74% 65.47% 11.07% 11.07% Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) 88.09% 23.82% 8.80% 19.88% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 66.19% 1.92% 8.29% 28.17% Omega Health Inv. (OHI) 33.48% -30.79% 7.51% 35.68% Walt Disney (DIS) 54.63% -9.64% 7.33% 43.01% Texas Instruments (TXN) 217.45% 153.18% 7.35% 50.36% McDonald's Corp. (MCD) 103.44% 39.17% 6.59% 56.95% Boeing (BA) 71.85% 7.58% 6.42% 63.37% Automatic Data Processing (ADP) 140.19% 75.91% 6.65% 70.02% Trane (TT) 102.65% 38.38% 6.34% 76.37% Digital Realty Trust (DLR) 113.36% 49.09% 4.42% 80.79% Altria Group Inc. (MO) -0.21% -64.48% 4.04% 84.83% Philip Morris INTL INC. (PM) 10.91% -53.36% 3.89% 88.72% Simulations Plus (SLP) * 617.29% 553.02% 1.67% 90.39% Danaher Corp. (DHR) 250.38% 186.11% 1.44% 91.82% Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) 220.93% 156.65% 1.89% 93.71% General Electric (GE) -68.07% -132.34% 1.34% 95.05% American Tower (AMT) 178.53% 114.26% 0.99% 96.05% Realty Income (O) 46.29% -17.98% 0.64% 96.69% Lockheed Martin (LMT) 95.77% 31.50% 0.76% 97.45% Visa (V) 185.02% 120.75% 0.43% 97.88% PepsiCo Co. (PEP) 67.39% 3.12% 0.64% 98.52% M.D.C. Holdings (MDC) 6.16% -58.11% 0.76% 99.28% Average Above 30.44% Dow * Not in average

The graphic below shows the Dow average/100 for the past five years, a fair chart with nice gains as the United States economy is growing again with better-increasing growth to come when the Covid virus is controlled in a few months.

The above is the full list of my 23 Good Business positions. I have written individual articles on all of these businesses. Please see my full list of articles if you are interested.

Earnings and Company Comments

For the third quarter earnings season, the 23 portfolio companies did well considering the conditions created by the virus. Twenty-one beat earnings estimates, one matching estimates (EOS), and one below estimates Realty Income (O). The other good businesses are holding up well, and many have increased their target prices.

On 10/13/20, Johnson & Johnson’s earnings were above expected at $2.20 compared to last year at $2.12 and expected at $1.96. Revenue beat expected revenue by $930 million, with total revenue up 1.7% at $21.08 billion. The dollar is hurting JNJ, but they are still growing and have plenty of cash to buy companies and continue their growth. JNJ will be pressed to 10% of the portfolio because they’re so defensive in this Covid-19 Virus world and have a vaccine that they are developing. JNJ is in its Phase 3 trial testing COVID-19 vaccine candidate, Ad26.COV2.S. The study will recruit up to 60K people, twice as many as other vaccine developers. The lawsuits against JNJ are a headwind, but they have been winning lawsuits on the Talc issue on appeal. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever a SWAN. If you want a hold forever top-notch medical supply company with a growing 2.74% dividend (58 years of increases), JNJ is for you.

On 11/17/2020, Home Depot earnings were expected at $2.96 and came in at $3.18 and compared to last year at $2.53, a good quarter Y/Y. Revenue beat compared with expected by $16.9 million. Total revenue was $33.54 billion, up 23.2% Y/Y. HD had a good report, showing growth even in this pandemic environment. HD will be pushed to 12% of the portfolio then trimmed down to 10%. HD is a great business, but they must start to expand its foreign business to get good growth going forward. They are holding up well during the COVID-19 virus slow down, and the company is a solid investment long term.

In the portfolio, one company is losing money over the 59-month test period, General Electric. As I have said before, my first job out of college was with GE testing the Lunar Module at Grumman. So my love for the company has had me holding the position much too long when I should have sold.

GE has much hidden value, and at the present price, it’s a buy for the deep value investor. The portfolio position is losing money and is behind the Dow over the test period of 59 months. The fundamentals are getting better with the FAA approval of the 737-Max with slow engine sales to start in a few months. On 10/28/2020, General Electric’s earnings were at $0.06, compared to the expected at ($0.045) and last year at $0.15.

Total revenue was $19.4 billion, down 17% year over year, and total revenue beat by $460 million. They are almost all industrial now and have great products. The new CEO is taking action, but it will take time to cut costs further. The Covid-19 virus is not helping this recovering industrial company with an impact on the jet engine business, but the vaccine is coming soon. The balance sheet is getting better, and the GE recovery will start as the airline industry starts to recover after the vaccine is available to all in April 2021.

One company Simulations Plus (SLP), that I wrote about two years ago when it was $20/share and is now $60/share. I picked this business while I was researching prostate cancer treatments. I said the company was a speculative buy, and it paid off. Simply put, they make software that allows the testing phase of new drug development to be accelerated. On November 16, their earnings were $0.11, beating the expected of $0.09 by $0.02. Revenues increased to $9.54 million by 19% year over year. Recently, SLP got up to $77, and I took some profits. Right now, I am holding the remaining position and think there is future growth, but at this price, it’s fairly valued at best with a very high P/E and still speculation investment.

One company I was worried about was OHI since a lot of COVID deaths were in nursing homes, and the company’s business is skilled nursing homes. The management is great, and on 10/29, FFO earnings came through, beating expected at $0.82, beating expected by $0.03, and compared to last year at $0.76. Revenue decreased to $119.1 million by 48.9% year over year. The $0.67/Qtr. dividend is easily covered by the FFO income. This position still has short-term risk until the vaccine is available in a few months, and I am sure the nursing homes will be near the top of the list to receive the vaccine.

Only one portfolio company did not beat their estimated earnings estimate for the last quarter; this is Realty Income. On November 2, earnings were $0.82 compared to estimated earnings of $0.84, missing by $0.02. This small miss is not a worry since the company has the best of the best companies that rent Realty income properties. As the vaccine is approved and distributed to all, Realty income will return to its normal growth; meanwhile, we still get a good income flow.

Portfolio Management Comments

I did not sell during the COVID decline and watched the market recover as the United States economy started to grow again. The good businesses in my portfolio have gone up with the latest increase in the economy and excellent reported earnings of the portfolio companies, and I expect it to continue for the rest of the year and 2021. The market has recovered from the COVID-19 virus dip, with the future looking good with zero interest rates and people returning to work and school. At least 2-3 vaccines will most likely be approved in the next two weeks, which should start the real return to normal in about six months when we can all get the vaccine.

Each quarter after the earnings season, I write an article giving a complete portfolio list and performance like this article. Become a real-time follower, and you will get each quarter’s performance and portfolio companies after the next earnings season is over.

Conclusion

The 11 guidelines referenced in the article give me a balanced portfolio of good companies that are large-cap and can grow their revenues, earnings, and dividends for years. They have the staying power to fix whatever goes wrong. In each case, the company has the size and good management to fix the problem. The portfolio has growth companies, defensive companies, income companies, and companies with international exposure, giving it what I call balance.

Of the 23 companies in the portfolio, four are underperforming the Dow average in total return by more than 10%. All four companies are being hurt by the dollar since they are multinational and have a portion of their income coming from foreign operations. The portfolio is 1.11% ahead of the Dow average YTD, with increases in earnings expected in the fourth quarter for almost all the portfolio companies. I intend to continue writing separate comparison articles on individual companies. I have written articles on all of the companies in the portfolio and others, and you can read them in my list of previous articles if you are interested. If you would like me to do a review of a company you like, please comment, and I will try to do it.

