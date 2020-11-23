Source: Company website

Had it not been for the pandemic Powell Industries, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: POWL) stock price might be at, or at least flirting with, all-time highs. The small-cap industrial manufacturer and integrator of custom power distribution solutions was ascending from a cyclical trough, which ended in 2017, with a record backlog and new orders in its pipeline. But when the pandemic collapsed the global economy in the first quarter of 2020, the momentum behind Powell's stock collapsed as well. The company's common fell sharply from a 52-week high just above $50 per share in late December to a little more than $15 per share in mid-March.

Data by YCharts

Now, Powell's stock has regained some since its March nadir, but it is still trading far below prices fetched pre-pandemic. And based on the headwinds facing customers in its primary industries - Oil, Gas, and Petrochemicals - coupled with a transitioning U.S. presidential administration and the policy changes expected to ensue, it is not surprising Powell's stock continues to linger just slightly over its book value.

Despite the near-term uncertainties facing the company, Powell has some very attractive characteristics making it a compelling investment at the right price. Unfortunately, it is my opinion that the stock is not at that price currently.

Company Background

Powell was originally founded in 1947 by the late William E. Powell, providing metal working in support of local petrochemical facilities in and around Houston, Texas. Since then, the company has expanded "to become the strategic supplier of choice for highly complex and integrated systems for distribution and control of electrical energy and other critical processes." See here.

Powell is headquartered in Houston but has several locations globally. In addition to the Oil, Gas, and Petrochemical markets, the company serves customers in the Utilities, Transportation, Mining, Pulp and Paper, and other industries where large amounts of electrical energy are consumed and users "require a complex combination of electrical components and systems."

The company offers a range of electrical products and services but maintains a primary focus of low and medium voltage applications. As of today, Powell is the only U.S. company that builds AC medium voltage breakers domestically.

Powell competes for business against some of the largest industrial companies in the world, including Eaton Corp. (ETN), Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCPK:SBGSY), Siemens A.G. (OTCPK:SIEGY), and ABB Ltd. (ABB). The scale and in-house expertise of those competitors makes it difficult for Powell to compete internationally. Therefore, the lion's share of the company's revenues are derived from projects in the United States (over 78 percent of Powell's $517 million in fiscal year 2019 revenues).

Capital Structure and Share Ownership

The only debt on Powell's balance sheet is $800 thousand remaining on a bond due 2021. Otherwise, the company continues to maintain a $75 million revolver that has no amount borrowed under it. Powell also has $163 million in cash and short-term investments on its balance sheet.

Powell has only one class of common stock and approximately 24 percent is held by insiders (of which nearly 22 percent is controlled by Thomas W. Powell, previous CEO and Chairman Emeritus). See Annual Shareholder Proxy. As of August 3, 2020, there were 11.6 million shares outstanding.

In all, the company is well-managed and financially capable to weather an industry downturn.

Near-term Business Prospects

Leading up to its most recent quarter, Powell was exhibiting strong momentum in growing its backlog as well as booking new orders.

Source: Author's analysis, SEC filings

But as the pandemic took effect, Powell received requests from customers to push back the schedule of projects underway as well as the postponement of new orders coming into the company's project pipeline. This led to a steep drop in the number of new orders reported in Powell's 2020 third quarter. And based on the cyclicality of Powell's business, along with its substantial sales concentration in the Oil & Gas industry (an industry impacted particularly hard by the pandemic), it is difficult to assess whether the decline in new orders persisted in Q4 or will continue into the new fiscal year.

With that said, the U.S. Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) suggests that Powell could experience a particularly strong demand for its products in the near-term.

Data by YCharts

As of October 2020, PMI was at 59.3, with new orders hitting 67.9, indicating strong demand from manufacturing customers. See here for more detailed information about PMI. October's PMI is in sharp contrast to what was indicated at the outset of the pandemic and suggests industrial customers are feeling more confident operating in a COVID-19 economy. Accordingly, Powell might be a benefactor from the renewed confidence.

Valuation

Compared to its peers, Powell looks undervalued. The company is trading substantially below nearly all of its peers in the Industrial Electric Equipment Group (a group of peers selected by Powell for comparison purposes; see Powell's 2019 10-K) based on price metrics including earnings, sales, EBITDA, and book value.

For example, Powell's stock is trading slightly over book with a trailing twelve-month P/E of 15x, while its peers average 2.5x and 46.1x in those categories, respectively. The comp table above suggests that Powell's stock price has the potential to move higher if the company could get some new order and sales momentum from its most important industry.

Unfortunately, crude prices remain depressed which does not bode well for growth in the Oil & Gas industry. With crude trading around $41 a barrel (slightly above breakeven for many E&P companies), it's anticipated most customers will continue to operate at reduced capital expenditure levels until prices rebound.

Data by YCharts

Additionally, Powell's stock movement is positively correlated to the price of crude oil, and if prices do not show improvement, then it is possible Powell's stock will continue to trade at or slightly around book. And it is uncertain if the changing administration will help, or hurt, crude prices. If the Biden administration returns to using austere measures such as lockdowns across the country, then there could be another shock in the midst to oil prices.

Given the apparent undervaluation of Powell's stock based on the market comps, but the uncertainty surrounding the company's business prospects due to the pandemic, low crude prices and a changing U.S. government, I will remain on the sidelines.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in POWL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.