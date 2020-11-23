Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) is a company that distributes food products to various retailers and restaurants around the world. The company's main product is avocados, which has grown in popularity in the past several years and is known as a superfood that is packed with nutrition. The company currently pays a small dividend at a 1.66% rate but the stock is down 27% over the past year. We maintain a neutral sentiment about the company for various reasons and believe that the opportunity cost of investing in a low-growth company may be too high.

(Calavo Growers Market Chart - Google, 2020)

Calavo Growers has a strong customer base and is distributing a product that has very high demand

(Calavo Growers Investor Presentation, 2020)

Calavo Growers has three main revenue streams, with the fresh being the most prominent. The fresh segment includes distributing mainly avocados. The RFG or Renaissance Food Group includes pre-made food products, including fresh-cut fruits and meals. The last category is the Foods segment, which includes the production of fresh and frozen products such as guacamole and hummus.

(Calavo Growers Investor Presentation, 2020)

Calavo Growers earns very high margins in the Foods groups compared to the others. This is due to the extended shelf life of products within this group, as well as less overall waste in the supply chain relative to the other groups.

We believe that all three revenue segments will continue to see growth over the long term, as these products are considered consumer staples. These products also steer towards the healthy side when it comes to nutrition; therefore, health-conscious consumers may look continuously towards Calavo Growers' products.

(Calavo Growers Investor Presentation, 2020)

Avocado consumption has grown at a steady rate in the past 5 years and has lots of room for further increases given that the US household penetration rate is only 33% for avocados. In comparison, the same rate is 70% for bananas, and 54% for strawberries (Calavo Growers Investor Presentation, 2020)."

(Calavo Growers Investor Presentation, 2020)

Calavo Growers has strong relationships with many notable retailers and restaurants. Calavo Growers also caters to the world of groceries through e-commerce, which bodes well for long-term strategy.

(Calavo Growers Investor Presentation, 2020)

Consumption of avocado products varies widely between many different countries, and we believe that Calavo Growers will continue to benefit from increased demand in the USA and Canada given Mexico's current consumption rate.

The company has proven its ability to consistently grow and pay dividends over the years

(Calavo Growers Investor Presentation, 2020)

The company has seen 19 straight years of dividends, and the total payout has increased every year since 2011. The 13% CAGR over the last 11 years is impressive for a food company, and sales figures have not dramatically dropped due to COVID-19.

The company can continue to grow net sales figures by expanding its RFG segment. Individual consumers are constantly looking for delicious new foods to try, and if Calavo Growers can become more versatile by offering more salad products, the average revenue per customer could grow based on brand value and reputation of its diversified product line.

The company is also interested in expanding its avocado products in Asia. This has high potential for fast growth, considering that the avocado consumption rate per capita in Japan is 7x lower than the rate in the United States. The company can also create new relationships with new players in the domestic hospitality and retail market.

At the end of the day, the food business produces small margins and waste is a big problem

(Koyfin, 2020)

The company has seen relatively stagnant net income figures for the past four fiscal years, and the current trailing 12-month net income figure is -14M.

(Koyfin, 2020)

Stagnant net income figures also mean stagnant gross margin and EBITDA figures over the past few years.

Calavo Growers operates in an industry that is subject to heavy price competition, especially when competitors are dealing with excess supply. Since the market resembles a perfect competition model, there is very little room for differentiation, which means that producers will cut prices to gain market share. Over half of Calavo Growers' revenue comes from raw food items, and since the company is already established in major chains across the US, growing its Fresh segment will be very hard moving forward.

If the company expands internationally, an increase in revenue may be fully offset by the initial and ongoing costs of entering foreign territory, such as heavy one-time facility expenditures.

Since Calavo Growers gets its products directly from farmers, the company must directly deal with the risks related to farming. Timing of ripening and perishability is not always predictable, and excess supply or inability to salvage potentially-wasted food will lead to decreased margins. Food wastage has been a big problem around the world for decades, however, there has yet to be an innovative solution where nearly-expired foods can be allocated properly, especially when surprises such as COVID-19 are accounted for.

Other risks include an increase in commodity prices or wages. Calavo Growers' net income margins are already razor-thin, and any small increase in costs will have a detrimental effect on the company's ability to increase its dividend payments. The company's dividend payouts have increased at an 8% CAGR over the last 10 years, but we do not expect this growth to continue for the next 10 years. It may be more beneficial for the company to completely cut the dividend and focus on growing in relatively untouched areas such as Asia; the yield is under 2% after all.

(Calavo Growers Investor Presentation, 2020)

In summation, the demand for Calavo Growers' products is strong and the company has many prominent relationships with customers. The company also has lots of potential to grow its Foods segment, where differentiation factors can be established. However, raw food is a competitive market in which producers have no differentiation factors. The dividend rate might not be enough of a safety net in case the company doesn't grow in the long run, and the nature of the market that the company competes in suggests that there is little opportunity for strong returns on stock investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.