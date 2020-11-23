While it may not seem so on the surface, exhibitors, studios and streamers all bring unique value, and to fully maximize results they will have to find a way to work together.

(Credit: Disney)

For the streaming industry and those that invest in it - last week was big.

I honestly can't remember another time where any of these top streamers had so many big newsbeats all in one short burst.

AT&T (NYSE:T) and HBO Max's multiple news-drops have shaken up the playing field in ways never thought possible this time last year. However, with the news out and the deck reshuffled, if you thought HBO Max's rivals weren't going to pivot quick (or weren't anticipating something big in the first place), you haven't been paying attention.

First, as always, some background.

I've rehashed the AT&T/WB/HBO Max news around Roku/Amazon Fire/Wonder Woman 1984 enough for the time being, but the end result is still the same - it was a shot across the bow. This was AT&T's way of trying to gain ground on its rivals Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Disney (NYSE:DIS). Yet, in turn, those streamers each were ready and already had been working on a few moves of their own.

(Credit: Warner Bros.)

Let's start with Disney.

Disney has been gaining steadily on Netflix for a while. In fact, many believe it has the power to overtake the streaming leader in the not-so-distant future, provided it continues to make bold moves. One of those potential moves came to light the other week as a report surfaced about the future of the company's successful live-action updates of animated classics.

It is being rumored that the house of Mouse's next THREE big projects in that area are being considered to go from screen-to-stream. That's Cruella with Emma Stone and Emma Thompson, Pinocchio with Tom Hanks and Peter Pan and Wendy with rising star Yara Shahidi.

Thus far you'll remember Disney has been very selective about what it was pulling from its theatrical pipeline and sending to Disney+. The best way to describe it is as projects that would have been "nice to have" in theaters versus projects that "have to" go to theaters.

And at present that's basically been - Marvel and Star Wars in one bucket and EVERYTHING else seemingly in the other.

In fact Pixar's Soul has arguably been the company's biggest screen-to-stream shift so far and that was largely due to Disney's vast animation pipeline which was not really impacted by the COVID shutdown. Soul going to Disney+ is more of a "prevent a logjam" than "change the game" type play.

This would be different.

Ordinarily with that caliber of talent and that level of Disney IP, these adaptations would be eyed to have big theatrical bows - at least that was the case pre-COVID. Now keep in mind nothing is final (or even confirmed), and it is not even clear if they would be free additions like Soul or carry up-charges like Mulan (something Disney at one point said was a one-off).

(Credit: Disney)

Still the fact we are even having this conversation is the point.

Investors have heavily leaned into the idea of Disney pivoting more towards streaming. It's also been reflected in a recent reorganization of the company where streaming and other direct-to-consumer methods have been prioritized.

This type of model switch seems very likely where Disney's future is going, but the long-term impact to the brand and impact to theaters is still uncertain. However, this should not come as a shock to shareholders who have seen many high-level analysts and activist investors call for Disney to take it a step further.

Going to extremes in that respect, to me at least, would be a mistake…whereas this type of play dances more in that middle of the road territory. All of them are still a big enough title that it causes some waves (and eyeballs to the service), but it's not a big enough title that Disney can't replace it with something equally (or more) appealing that it appeases theater-owners.

Conversely, the thought of a Black Widow level film bypassing theaters still seems like the wrong move.

Remember, the idea behind AT&T/WB blowing up the theatrical model for WW84 was more as a test to see how it does for them - not unlike what Disney has done multiple times. In the same vein, it's also to serve as subscription driver, again not unlike what Disney's done, but Disney was already in the cat-bird seat and didn't need to make that extreme of a change.

You can even make the argument if Wonder Woman 1984 being released as a free add-on to HBO Max during the holidays and a pandemic doesn't move the needle for the streamer, nothing will and we won't see this big of a swing again for a bit.

But it's a bold move that will produce data I hope we get to learn about - though I'd venture we'll be left to extrapolate from third-party data as was the case with Disney's Mulan, which backfired on analysts in a spectacular way.

(Credit: Disney)

All of that said, the WW84 movie WILL stoke the fires and give more of Disney's investors fuel to nudge the Mouse towards a similar move, but given that could leave a lot of money on the table, I'd anticipate even more debate on the matter.

While this is going on, Netflix is also making a move, but in the opposite direction.

Netflix is trying to find a way to get INTO theaters and make peace with exhibitors despite years of animosity. Recently Netflix signed a deal with Cinemark to secure a limited run of its original film The Christmas Chronicles 2.

The first sequel of the popular holiday franchise fronted by Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn will now go to theaters for a week pre-Netflix run. Though only in three markets (Dallas, San Francisco and Los Angeles), it's still a buzz-worthy topic of conversation.

(Credit: Netflix)

The reason ties back to Universal's short-lived feud with AMC Theaters over Trolls World Tour. You'll recall after Universal's animated sequel skipped theaters and debuted on paid-SVOD, AMC went nuclear. The chain banned all of Universal's films from its theaters and adamantly told media (and anyone that would listen) it wasn't a hollow threat.

It was.

Not only did the two side make up, but they also entered in a shockingly odd deal where AMC agreed to give Universal the right to concurrently put its films on some sort of paid-SVOD or iTunes like platform after just 17 days in theaters. The twist though was the revenue generated from the other streaming options would be split with theaters to in effect help make them whole for any losses.

The idea makes sense, but because of the sheer venom which AMC came out with against Universal, you can see why it had a mixed reaction from other chains (and studios) not taking part. Cinemark recently signed a similar deal with the added caveat that if a movie does over $50 million opening weekend the 17-day window extends to 30 (effectively ensuring five weeks of in-theater runs).

(Credit: Universal)

One point of contention here is if any movie is really "must-see" enough that audiences will wait a few weeks to see it in-home and potentially at a lower cost…thus costing theater chains money. It honestly likely depends on the film…fans of something like The Avengers would be hard-pressed to wait, but a movie like Mulan may not carry the same type of immediacy.

Yet, Cinemark now making a deal with Netflix is seen as a possible sign the ice is melting between the streamer and exhibitors. After all the pandemic has changed everything about the traditional model and none of these deals or "screen to stream" switches would have even happened had COVID never existed.

For Netflix the Cinemark deal is a barometer albeit a minor one given COVID and the limited screen count. The streaming leader loves its data almost as much as it loves the award season chase. This deal is not about making money on the film, it's about seeing the returns and gleaming observations from the results.

The irony in this whole thing is that Universal and AMC's deal shrinks the window to 17 days, but Netflix's proposed compromise with theaters tied to its awards play Irishman film last year was actually 21 days. That deal was rebuffed because it was still well below the more traditional 45-day windows commonly utilized in theaters and at the time theaters still had leverage.

It is also important to point out that Netflix has never tried to keep its films exclusive to its service, it's always been the theaters keeping them out of their locations because of the company's day/date or near-day/date approach.

Hollywood executives have long memories and Netflix's wrecking ball entry to the medium created a lot of hurt feelings and it will be fascinating to see if post-pandemic those bridges don't mend.

We are in uncharted territories now, and it is a situation where exhibitors, studios and streamers now HAVE to work together. Remember studios still do need theaters because of the immense revenue that a top-tier blockbuster can bring in.

Again, that's the biggest knock against the WW84 deal (and any potential Disney AAA switch), as many believe franchises of that caliber could easily bring in a billion dollar worldwide, but will now net a fraction of that because of a concurrent release model.

As I said prior, Warner and AT&T are doing this as a test to see just how much this approach can make, and it could easily be a one-off OR a new normal. That said, there's still a lot of money to be made, but the players now have to divide it a third way as streaming isn't stopping anytime soon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.