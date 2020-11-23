Summary

AT&T and HBO Max’s multiple news-drops last week tied to Amazon Fire and “Wonder Woman 1984” shook up the playing field in ways never thought possible this time last year.

However, with the news out and the deck reshuffled, rivals like Disney and Netflix will also implement counters to stay ahead of the game.

Disney is reportedly considering moving from screen-to-stream a number of its next live-action adaptations of its popular animated films - each coming with high-caliber stars and name recognition attached.

Conversely Netflix is trying to find new ways to get its films into theaters including with a new test-deal with Cinemark, which could help thaw the ice between the streamer and exhibitors.

While it may not seem so on the surface, exhibitors, studios and streamers all bring unique value, and to fully maximize results they will have to find a way to work together.