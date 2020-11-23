The investment thesis is still uncertain for this Industry, but it may be a good idea to start accumulating for the long term.

The company had $577.22 million in cash and short-term investments plus $750 million of availability under its committed revolver. The debt to capital at quarter-end was about 13%.

Helmerich & Payne reported revenue of $208.27 million in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2020, down 67.9% from the same quarter a year ago and down 34.4% sequentially.

Investment thesis

The Tulsa, OK-based Helmerich & Payne (NYSE: HP) released its fiscal fourth quarter results on November 20, 2020. The results were weaker-than-expected, but it was not really a surprise. CEO John Lindsay said it perfectly in the conference call:

This is yet another example that this fourth fiscal quarter is unprecedented in many ways and really challenging during the company’s 100-year history. The destruction of oil demand induced by COVID is well documented. And in terms of drilling activity, our rig count hit bottom in August.

Despite a terrible environment for the oil services, the company managed to generate free cash flow this quarter, which is an accomplishment that demonstrates how efficient management has been all along.

The investment thesis is still uncertain for this Industry, but it may be a good idea to start accumulating for the long term, but only on weakness from here. The oil sector may have reached a bottom recently, and the world recovery has been set in motion with the new vaccines.

Results analysis

Despite plunging market conditions experienced in the fiscal fourth quarter, H&P managed decent pricing again in the super-spec market space.

In the North American segment, rig revenue per day - excluding early termination revenue - was $23,951/d for the quarter.

International: Rig revenue per day - excluding early termination revenue - decreased to $45,966/d for the quarter.

Offshore Gulf of Mexico: Rig revenue per day - excluding early termination revenue - increased to $45,254/d for the quarter.

US land operations represent 262 rigs.

The US land rigs revenues represent 71.7% of the company's total revenues and show the domestic sector's importance for the company. Below is the income per business segment:

HP has underperformed the market and is now down about 55% since January 2020 after collapsing in February of this year. Nabors Industries (NYSE: NBR) is doing poorly as well.

Helmerich & Payne - Balance sheet: 3Q'2020 (Fiscal Fourth-quarter 2020) - the raw numbers

Helmerich & Payne 3Q'19 (Fiscal 4Q'19) 4Q'19 (Fiscal 1Q'20) 1Q'20 (Fiscal 2Q'20) 2Q'20 (Fiscal 3Q'20) 3Q'20 (fiscal 4Q'20) Total Revenues in $ Million 649.05 614.66 633.64 317.36 208.27 Net income in $ Million 40.41 29.61 -421.54 -45.60 -58.96 EBITDA $ Million 171.71 181.10 -395.78 52.70 31.84 EPS diluted in $/share 0.37 0.27 -3.88 -0.43 -0.55 Operating cash flow in $ Million 196.38 111.78 120.86 213.61 92.63 CapEx in $ Million 54.83 46.02 48.29 26.65 19.84 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 141.55 65.76 72.57 205.99 72.79 Total cash $ Million 400.90 412.05 381.74 492.03 577.22 Long-term debt in $ Million 479.4 479.4 479.8 480.27 480.73 Dividend per share in $ 0.71 0.71 0.71 0.25 0.25 Shares outstanding (Basic) in Million 108.892 108.724 108.557 107.439 107.484

Data Source: H&P Release

Note from the Press release: On September 9, 2020, Directors of the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share payable on December 1, 2020, to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 13, 2020

Financials and balance sheet snapshot

1 - Revenues dropped to $208.27 million in fiscal 4Q'20

Helmerich & Payne reported revenue of $208.27 million in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2020, down 67.9% from the same quarter a year ago and down 34.4% sequentially. H&P posted a loss of $0.55 per diluted share versus earning a loss of $0.43 in the previous quarter.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $92.63 million for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2020.

During the fourth quarter, the company sold a portion of its real estate investment portfolio comprised of six industrial developments in Tulsa, Oklahoma for $40.7 million, which had an aggregate net book value of $13.5 million.

According to the press release:

North America Solutions: This segment had an operating loss of $78 million compared to an operating loss of $25 million during the previous quarter. The increase in the operating loss was driven by the continued decline in rig activity due to significantly lower crude oil prices resulting from a global supply and demand imbalance caused by the pandemic. Our technology solutions were in-line with expectations and had a positive, albeit small, contribution to the total North America Solutions operating gross margins . International Solutions: This segment had an operating loss of $3.5 million compared to an operating loss of $9.5 million during the previous quarter. This segment continues to carry a higher level of expenses relative to activity levels resulting from compliance with local jurisdictional requirements surrounding COVID-19. Offshore Gulf of Mexico: This segment had operating income of $1.5 million compared to operating income of $3.0 million during the previous quarter. Operating gross margins declined by $3.9 million to $4.6 million due to unfavorable adjustments to self-insurance expenses related to a prior period claim.

2 - Free Cash Flow is estimated at $72.79 million in fiscal 4Q'20 (estimated by Fun Trading).

Note: Generic free cash flow is the cash from operations minus CapEx.

The company is showing a positive FCF yearly ("ttm") with $417.11 million. Free cash flow for the quarter was $72.79 million.

The dividend payout represents $107 million annually based on 107.5 million shares and $1.00 per share annually, covered by the free cash flow.

3 - No net debt in fiscal 4Q'20. It is reassuring.

The company has no net debt, which is a critical element when entering a worrying bearish cycle in onshore drilling. The company had $577.22 million in cash and short-term investments plus $750 million of availability under its committed revolver. The debt to capital at quarter-end was about 13%.

The Company ended the quarter with $577 million in cash and short-term investments and no amounts drawn on its $750 million revolving credit facility culminating in over $1.3 billion in liquidity

Outlook for the First quarter of fiscal 2021

For the first quarter of fiscal 2021.

North America Solutions: HP expects to end the first fiscal quarter of 2021 with between 88 and 93 contracted rigs. The company also expects the remaining two IBC rigs to return to work late December or early January. Gross margins will range between $40 million to $50 million, with approximately $1 million of that coming from early termination revenue.

International Solutions segment: Activity in Bahrain is holding steady with the three rigs working, while two rigs in Abu Dhabi and entire Argentina and Colombia fleets are now idle. The company expects to lose between $5 million to $7 million in the first quarter, apart from any foreign exchange impacts.

Offshore Gulf of Mexico: HP expects offshore rigs to generate between $5 million to $7 million of operating gross margin with offshore management contracts contributing an additional $1 million to $2 million.

The full fiscal 2021 year's capital expenditures are expected to range between $85 million to $105 million, which reduces approximately 33% to fiscal 2020 CapEx.

Conclusion and technical analysis

Helmerich & Payne released its fiscal fourth-quarter 2020 results on November 20, 2020. It was a dismal quarter with a record low revenue due to further declines in rig count caused by the COVID-19 pandemic as well as lower early termination revenues compared to the prior quarter.

However, with a possible recovery by H2 2021 and two effective vaccines nearly ready to be mass-produced, we can call this quarter and the next a potential bottom.

Already, oil prices have reacted positively, and EIA expects that the Brent crude oil price will increase from its 2020 average of $41 per barrel to $47 per barrel in 2021. Goldman Sachs sees a structural bull market on the way, and Middle East oil producers drowning in debt will extend production cut.

Thus, it is time to look at HP and build a suitable long-term position at a discounted price. However, the stock is now overbought, and I recommend selling a good part of your position and wait for a lower price level.

Technical analysis (short term and midterm)

HP experienced a breakout around November 9 and crossed the 200MA at $19 with a top around $21. I believe HP is now trading within a new pattern called ascending channel with support around $16,50 - $16.75 and resistance at $21.

The trading strategy here is to take some profit off the table between $20.50 to $21.50. I think about 50% should be a good idea. I see a possible retracement between $18.75 and $16.35, where I believe it is safe to accumulate again.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

