The record-setting oil oversupply amidst the turmoil of 2020 has created many losers but one massive winner was oil shipping companies, such as DHT Holdings (NYSE:DHT) which saw their dividend yield soar into the very high double-digit territory. Whilst this surprisingly good fortune has been very welcome, investors would still be well served to keep their expectations modest for future dividends despite the massive improvement to their financial position.

*There are significant short- and medium-term uncertainties for the broader oil and gas industry; however, in the long term, they will certainly face a decline as the world moves away from fossil fuels.

*There are significant short- and medium-term uncertainties for the broader oil and gas industry; however, in the long term, they will certainly face a decline as the world moves away from fossil fuels.

Instead of simply assessing dividend coverage through earnings per share, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and best captures the true impact to their financial position. The extent that these two results differ will depend upon the company in question and often comes down to the spread between their depreciation and amortization to capital expenditure.

Even though the first nine months of 2020 have been like a dream made in heaven with their free cash flow sitting at $432M, the same cannot be said for previous years such as 2017-2018 when it was negative $196M and negative $181M, respectively. This highlights how the fortunes of the oil shipping industry can turn on a dime with daily rates changing rapidly, as the graph included below displays, plus this is further amplified by their lumpy capital expenditure. Given that crude oil tanker daily rates have plunged recently, their ability to cover their trailing twelve months of dividends that have brought about this sudden very high yield is very weak.

Image Source: Hellenic Shipping News.

When cash flow performance is this volatile, it simply does not provide a solid base for a company to provide dividends and thus their coverage has also swung wildly over the years from very weak levels that are deep into the negative territory to very strong levels above 200%. Apart from complicating their financial management, it also creates significant short- to medium-term uncertainties surrounding expectations for their dividends.

If looking even further into the future past the short-term prospects for low tanker daily rates, they face a very material threat from the world moving away from fossil fuels and oil demand beginning a secular decline that results in less demand for seaborne transportation. Whilst the desirability of their industry is already rather low given its high capital intensity and volatile earnings, seeing their market shrink would take this to another level and likely prove quite toxic for those seeking income. This leaves investors with minimal short- to long-term insights and thus they should keep their expectations modest, despite the otherwise promising massive improvements in their capital structure, leverage and liquidity.

Image Source: Author.

Overall, their capital structure did not see any material change between 2017 and 2019; however, this all changed during the first nine months of 2020 with their net debt plunging a very impressive 43.12% from $734M to only $417M. Even though the recent surge in free cash flow will almost certainly be fleeting given the drop in daily tanker rates, this will nonetheless still have a long-lasting positive impact.

Image Source: Author.

Whilst their current financial metrics indicate that their leverage is only very low with a net debt-to-EBITDA of only 0.78, due to the high volatility in their earnings, a deeper analysis is required. Given the previously discussed likelihood that their earnings will decrease again, this means that holding everything else constant, their leverage will increase once again. Thankfully, their substantially lower net debt should not see it return to levels like those of 2018 when their net debt-to-EBITDA was sitting at a very high 7.03 that could endanger more than just their ability to pay dividends.

If their average EBITDA from 2017-2019 of $177M is compared against their current net debt of $417M, it produces a net debt-to-EBITDA of 2.35 that sits within the moderate leverage range of 2.01 to 3.50. This is reasonably safe barring a black swan event and will allow them to continue directing whatever free cash flow they happen to produce towards shareholders, but sadly, it obviously cannot rectify the undesirability of their highly volatile earnings.

Image Source: Author.

When looking at their liquidity, it was also very positive to see that it appears strong with current and cash ratios of 2.74 and 1.32, respectively. This cements their ability to navigate further cycles when these variables are combined with their only moderate leverage. Especially, since they still retain a further $170M undrawn from their credit facilities and do not face any material debt maturities until 2022 with the majority laying even after this date and thus provides time to either repay or refinance, as the table included below displays.

Image Source: NGL Energy Partners Q3 2020 6-K.

Even though their volatile earnings are problematic, at least if nothing else, their financial position keeps them a relatively safe choice in this volatile industry thanks to the massive improvements they witnessed during 2020. Given this situation, I believe that a neutral rating is appropriate since their future could easily lay in either direction from this point.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from DHT Holdings’ Q3 2020 6-K (previously linked), 2019 20-F and 2017 20-F SEC Filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.