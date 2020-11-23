The fund's income metrics suggest the yield is relatively safe in the short term, which is not something I would normally say about this fund.

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (PGP) as an investment option at its current market price. PGP is a fund I had ruled out years ago, as it had traded at lofty valuations and offered investors dismal returns. However, the investment story has changed quite a bit since my last review, and I now see some value in a fund I never had before. At a premium under 3%, PGP offers one of the best values in the PIMCO CEF family. Further, its yield above 9% continues to attract interest, as inflation rates remain well below the Fed's target. Finally, mortgage bonds remain an area I am bullish on, and they represent 30% of total fund assets.

Background

First, a little about PGP. The fund's objective is "to seek a total return comprised of current income, current gains, and long-term capital appreciation. The fund attempts to achieve this objective by building a global equity and debt portfolio and investing at least 80% of the fund's net assets in a combination of securities and instruments that provide exposure to stocks and/or produce income." Currently, the fund trades at $9.11/share and pays a monthly distribution of $.069/share, yielding 9.32% annually. It has been a long time since I reviewed PGP, but my readers know this is a fund I urged them to stay away from over the past seven years. In hindsight, this has been the right call over time. However, I probably was not bearish enough on the fund during my 2019 review, as it has seen a double-digit drop since then:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Given the time that has passed since that review, I wanted to take another look at PGP to see if I should change my rating. Surprisingly, I am now seeing some value in a fund that I have long held a negative opinion of. As such, I am upgrading my outlook to "bullish," and I will explain why in detail below.

Valuation: Usually A Sore Spot, Now A Tailwind

When it comes to investing in PIMCO CEFs, valuation is always a primary factor. As a result, PGP has long been a fund I have advocated staying far away from. The reason being, this CEF is notorious among PIMCO investors for having sustained a very high premium for a very long time. When I first evaluated PIMCO's CEF family, PGP's valuation seemed simply ridiculous, and I wrote about it that way. Yet, the fund continued to defy gravity for a long time, until it didn't. After a slew of distribution cuts and flailing investor confidence, the fund finally came down to Earth, in terms of valuation. The end result was substantial losses for long-term holders.

Fast forward to 2020, and it seems investors have learned their lesson with regards to PGP. The fund has not traded at lofty valuations for a long time, and typically trades in the low double-digits. While still high on the surface, this is quite common for PIMCO CEFs, and is historically a low level for PGP in particular. Of course, I rarely recommend premiums that sport double-digit premiums, so I had continued to shy away from PGP even as its valuation became more in-line with the other PIMCO options.

So, investors may be wondering, why do I have a bullish rating on the fund now? One key reason is, PGP's premium has fallen even further as 2020 has gone on, and now sits at a very reasonable level, both in isolation and in relative terms. In fact, PGP is trading only a few points above its par value, which is well below its short-term averages, as shown in the chart below:

Metric Percentage Current Premium 2.7% Premium in August Review ('19) 27.9% YTD Premium High 26.6% YTD Premium Low (16.7%) YTD Premium Average 12.0%

Source: PIMCO

As you can see, while PGP has traded at lower valuations this year, its current premium is still well below its year-to-date average by a considerable margin. Furthermore, the August 2019 premium helps illustrate my point that PGP used to trade at substantial premiums, which is a trend that has reversed since the beginning of the year.

My takeaway from all this is to note that PGP now offers investors some value, which is not an attribute I can recall for PGP over the years I have monitored the fund. Of course, this indicates PGP has likely entered a new trading range, so investors who buy in now need to manage their expectations. I have little reason to expect a return to prior premium levels, so this is not a call that a 20% return is likely. However, it does indicate that buying now is safer than it used to be, as the downside risk has come down substantially.

Further, PGP's relative value has improved significantly. In years past, PGP stood out for being much more expensive than alternative PIMCO CEFs. I used this rationale as another reason to recommend avoiding the fund, as better value opportunities existed from the same asset manager. However, this story today has also reversed. Thus, while I like PGP's valuation in isolation right now, the story gets better when we compare it against the PIMCO CEF family. In fact, the fund's premium is less than half what the average PIMCO CEF offers right now, and is less than 1/3 the cost of its direct peers (excluding the CEFs focused on municipal bonds), as shown below:

Average PIMCO CEF Premium 6.5% Average PIMCO CEF Premium (non-muni) 9.0%

Source: PIMCO

The takeaway here is I am finally giving PGP some consideration because its poor performance in the past is being factored in. The premium is small, and investors have begun to favor other PIMCO CEFs at its expense. This has opened up a relative opportunity in my view, as PGP sits at a historically cheap price for the fund, while alternative PIMCO CEFs are rising in valuation.

The Income Story Is A Mixed Bag

My next topic has a more cautious connotation. I want to reiterate that I feel PGP is likely to see gains in the future, but this is certainly not a risk-free investment. In fact, this is one of the more speculative plays that I cover. As a result, investors need to recognize that if the market sees an increase in volatility, PGP will get hit. Further, the fund has a poor history when it comes to stability of its distribution. That is one of the key reasons I never grasped why its premium was so persistent over the longer term. And this income problem has not been solved, with a distribution cut impacting the fund as recently as June of this year, when PIMCO announced a cut of almost 27%.

My point here is investors do need to understand their own risk tolerance, and respect that this investment is nowhere near a "sure thing." However, while I have viewed PGP's income story quite negatively in the past, I do not see this as a short-term hurdle. Therefore, I believe the cheaper buy-in point will prove to be the bigger tailwind over the next few quarters. For support, consider the most recent UNII report from PIMCO. It shows PGP's coverage metrics have held up reasonably well this year, with short-term ratios in the 80% range:

Source: PIMCO

The takeaway here is mixed. PGP's history is working against it, and it is fair to say these coverage metrics are not wildly encouraging. True, they are better than where they were a few months ago, and they are also better than some of the other PIMCO funds. Of course, the negative UNII balance is a concern, but given that PGP just saw a distribution cut in June, I do not expect another one in the immediate future. The negative balance is a bad sign, but it is not high enough to suggest the fund is in a hole it cannot dig out of. Ultimately, I see the income metrics as a sign of caution, but believe PGP's low premium and high income stream could be enough to overcome concerns in this regard.

High Yields Funds Benefiting From Low Inflation

I now want to shift to the underlying holdings within PGP. As a multi-sector fund, PGP is quite diverse, and holds quite a bit of high yield credit, agency MBS, and non-agency MBS. With respect to the high yield sector, this is an area I am lukewarm on at the moment, but I am a more conservative investor. For those who are more risk-taking, there is some upside potential in this sector, albeit with plenty of risk.

One reason why high yield funds as a whole may see further gains has to do with actual inflation. As inflation picked up recently, driven by better-than-expected macro-economic numbers, investors began to question whether higher interest rates would be forthcoming in 2021. While this is certainly a possibility, we have to recognize that the uptick in inflation comes off a historically low level. In fact, inflation is still well below the Fed's 2% target, as illustrated in the following graph:

Source: Charles Schwab

My takeaway here is that the U.S. still remains far away from the Fed's target, and with the country seeing a spike in Covid-19 cases, that may stifle economic growth in the near term. The end result could mean a delay in the Fed raising interest rates, perhaps even for the next twelve months. This will force yield-starved investors to continue to push the risk envelope in order to find above-average income, benefiting funds like PGP.

Mortgage Refinancing Has Settled Off The Highs

Looking at the MBS sector, this is an area I remain bullish on going into 2021, in both agency and non-agency. American homeowners remain in solid financial shape, and rising home values continue to give households plenty of incentive to remain current on their obligations. As a result, I like PGP's 30% exposure to these securities, and feel they will help smooth out any potential volatility in the high-yield corporate debt market.

With that said, investors need to recognize the primary risk in this investment sector is not credit risk, but prepayment risk. As interest rates have fallen dramatically, refinancing activity in this space has soared. While investors are getting back their principle, it hurts them in two ways. One, if funds like PGP bought those bonds on the market above par, it could set investors up for capital losses. Two, when the bonds are refinanced, the prior bond is paid off, meaning the investor has lost out on the future income stream. While the investor can certainly get exposure to the newly issued security, it will offer a lower interest rate.

This has been the story of 2020, as refinancing activity has soared, especially in Q1 and Q2 when rates had recently come down. As a result, this remains a key risk to consider for investors in this space. However, the good news is that while refinancing activity is still robust, it has come well off the highs of the year, as illustrated in the graph below:

Source: Bloomberg

My takeaway is that refinancing activity is likely to remain elevated, but the risk to PGP is lower than it was at the start of the year. Many homeowners have already taken advantage of a refinancing option, and interest rates are unlikely to fall further from here. This will probably prevent the refinancing indexes from re-hitting the Q1 highs. As a result, the income pressure on PGP will be important to consider, but not enough for me to change my outlook.

Bottom line

PGP has been on my radar screen for years, and I am finally giving it the green light. With a low interest rate and low inflation environment, a small premium to NAV, and a 9% yield, I see further upside ahead. Therefore, I believe a bullish rating for PGP is the right call at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.