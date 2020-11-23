The dividend has grown at a high rate, and I see ample opportunities for the company to consolidate the fragmented self-storage sector.

Its 3rd-party management platform continues to add new properties, and is becoming a meaningful growth driver for the company.

It’s been three months since I first visited Extra Space Storage (EXR), and at the time, I leaned towards neutral on the stock. However, I’m starting to warm up to it, given the durability and growth prospects for the company. In this article, I evaluate what makes Extra Space Storage an attractive investment for long-term growth and income-oriented investors, so let’s get started.

A Look Into Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage is one of the largest self-storage REITs in the U.S., and is a member of the S&P 500. What’s attractive about this sector is that it’s generally recession-resistant, with low-Capex requirements. Additionally, EXR is the largest 3rd-party manager of self-storage properties. I see this as a big positive for the company, as it has the scale and operating leverage to manage properties on behalf of a large and fragmented population of independent private owners.

As of September 30, 2020, EXR managed 718 stores for third parties, and 253 stores in joint ventures, for a total of 971 managed stores. This is on top of the 935 wholly-owned stores, for a combined total of 1,906 properties (wholly owned plus managed). As seen below EXR is well-diversified geographically, with a presence in many attractive Tier-1 markets.

EXR continues to show resiliency during the current pandemic, with Core FFO/share growing by 5.6% YoY, to $1.31 in Q3’20. I’m also encouraged to see that same-store occupancy improved by 210 basis points on a YoY basis, to 95.9%. Occupancy also improved by 140 bps on a sequential QoQ basis, as it stood at 94.5% in the second quarter.

Additionally, I don’t see any signs of EXR’s third-party management business slowing down, as it added 42 stores to its platform in the third quarter. This is in-line with the ~40 properties it has added per quarter so far this year, based on the 121 total stores that it has added for the first nine months of this year.

I put together the following revenue table, which shows the rental revenue (from wholly owned properties) and 3rd Party and JV management revenue (represented as ‘Other Revenue’). As seen below, management revenue has grown impressively since 2014, with an average annual growth rate of 15%. At this growth rate, I see management revenue as being a meaningful top and bottom line contributor for EXR going forward.

One downside for EXR was the 1.5% and 2.7% YoY declines in same-store revenue and NOI that the company saw in the latest quarter, due to a challenging operating environment, as management has asked its property managers to demonstrate leniency in assessing late fees and property auctions (on delinquent accounts).

While this is a short-term negative, I see it as being a long-term positive, as this builds goodwill and helps to generate loyalty in the tenant base. On the bright side, same-store revenue growth has trended positive for the month of October. Looking forward, management expects to produce positive revenue growth for the fourth quarter.

The primary headwind that I see for EXR (and self-storage in general) is pressure from new supply. While new supply is somewhat muted in the near term, it remains a risk factor for high supply markets. This was noted by management during the recent conference call:

At present, the [COVID-19] risks do not appear to be negatively impacting the demand for storage or consumers’ ability and willingness to pay for our product. The primary headwind impacting performance is new supply in certain markets. While the pandemic has delayed new deliveries and may reduce new projects and planning, properties are still being delivered and excess inventory is still leasing up, which will continue to suppress rate growth in high supply markets.”

Looking forward, I see a bright future for EXR, despite the aforementioned risks. That’s because EXR has a robust technology platform, which helps it to attract and retain tenants. This is supported by the recent rollout of its online leasing platform, Rapid Rental, and EXR is already seeing approximately 20% of its rentals coming through this channel.

In addition, I see ample opportunities for EXR to continue consolidating the fragmented self-storage sector. As seen below, publicly traded REITs only own approximately 30% of total square footage in this sector. I see EXR as being well-positioned due to its strong balance sheet, which results in a low cost of capital.

EXR maintains a strong balance sheet, with a BBB credit rating. It has a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.7, which sits below the 6.0 level that I generally prefer to see for REITs. Its weighted average interest rate is 3.0% (down from 3.3% at the end of 2019), and a very strong interest coverage ratio of 5.45x.

Meanwhile, the 3.2% dividend yield has an impressive 5-year CAGR of 14.5%, and remains well-covered, at a 71% payout ratio. This leaves ample remaining capital for internal growth. As such, I see the long-term dividend growth thesis as being intact.

Investor Takeaway

Extra Space Storage has demonstrated resiliency during the current environment, with strong occupancy rates, and continued FFO/share growth. I find the 3rd Party management platform to be appealing, and expect for it be a meaningful top and bottom line growth driver going forward. While certain headwinds remain in the near and long term, I see EXR as being well-positioned to handle these challenges with its robust technology platform, and its strong balance sheet. Plus, the self-storage industry is fragmented, thereby making it ripe for continued consolidation by well-positioned, publicly traded REITS, such as EXR.

At the current price of $112.69, and a forward P/FFO of 22.2, the shares are admittedly not cheap. However, I find it to be a reasonable valuation, given the aforementioned positive attributes that I see for EXR, and its long runway for growth. Analysts seem to agree, with a consensus Buy rating (score of 3.6 out of 5), and an average price target of $117.08. Buy for income and growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for informational purposes and does not constitute as financial advice. Readers are encouraged and expected to perform due diligence and draw their own conclusions prior to making any investment decisions.