I am not convinced about the product and the strength, although I am intrigued to learn about the anticipated revenue run-up in the years to come following recent project wins.

Relative sales multiples might look compelling, although growth is a bit underwhelming compared to other IPO high-fliers, yet, contrary to many recent IPOs, is already profitable.

Of course, this is a very interesting and lucrative market segment, although the company seems more project-driven than an organic software growth play.

Telos (TLS) is a play on organization security solutions and while this segment is very compelling, I have some reservations about the underlying business. While the company is growing and posts profits, and certainly is well-positioned, it unfortunately is not a SaaS play and seems to rely largely on large project awards.

Relative sales multiples look reasonable given the pace of growth and actual profitability, yet absolute earnings valuations look quite pricey. However, the entire technology market, or at least large segments of this industry, are driven by sales multiples.

While the high absolute valuations do not necessarily look very compelling, I am interested to hear that the company expects solid revenue growth in the years ahead driven by large project awards. If working out as planned, this means that the company should see a big jump in sales in the coming one or two years.

This leaves me with a few questions as the forward sales multiples and anticipated growth look quite compelling, yet I have some reservations here.

Secure Offerings

Telos offers software-based security solutions, which helps organizations to protect themselves from ever evolving, more sophisticated and pervasive (cyber) security threats, as this inherently is an interested market of course.

The company serves federal, commercial other organizations, including multiple governmental customers with its solutions regarding cybersecurity, cloud security and enterprise security. A line in the filing which attracted my interest was that the company claims that roughly half of sales were generated from contracts in which the company has limited competition, as such market position provides comfort.

This in part seems to be driven by the customer profile, as the company targets customers which themselves are prime targets of cyberattackers. The company furthermore claims low customer turnover as the offerings are embedded in the organizations as business tends to grow over time and certainly after a relatively recent investment spree to bolster the quality and functionalities of its products. On top of this, long-term 5- and 10-year contracts provide certainty in revenues, with recurring revenues pegged above 85%.

Of interest is that the business expects growth to accelerate in 2021 and 2022 as this guidance provides comfort at this point in time. In fact, recent contract wins on a number of programs from different customers should provide incremental revenues of at least $135 million by as soon as 2022, according to management's estimates.

Pricing and valuation Thoughts

Telos and its underwriters priced the sale of nearly 15 million shares at $17 per share, right at the middle of the preliminary offering range set at $16-18 per share.

With a diluted share count of nearly 63 million shares, the company supports an equity valuation at just over $1 billion, or $1.07 billion to be exact. Estimated gross proceeds of $253 million will be used for an important extent to a pending acquisition and conversion of past equity interests, leaving just below a hundred million to bolster cash and cut debt. In fact, the company reports a pro-forma net cash position of around $85 million, reducing the operating asset valuation just below the billion-mark.

This valuation is supported by a growing revenue base with sales up 28% in 2018 to $138 million, although growth slowed down to 15% with revenues coming in just above $159 million last year. A flattish operating earnings number in 2017 turned into a profit of $9 million in 2018, before falling back to $5 million in 2019.

Revenue growth accelerated slightly this year, with revenues up 20% for the first nine months of the year toward $135 million, for a run rate around $180 million! Furthermore, the company reported an operating profit of $10 million in this period of time.

Based on the offer price, the operating asset valuation and the operating run rate seen this year, I peg the valuation at around 5.5 times sales. Operating earnings remain modest of course and assuming $13 million earnings number, without interest expenses being due and assuming a 20% tax rate, I peg earnings at around $0.15 per share.

Needless to say the earnings multiples are very high at $17, or about 100 times earnings, although the sales multiple is actually quite reasonable, even if growth is ''just'' 20%. With shares up to $22 in early trading, the valuation discussed above has jumped by more than $300 million, making that pro-forma sales multiples have risen to 7.2 times, as earnings multiples have risen further as well of course.

A Few Final Thoughts

Having reviewed the activities of the company and more importantly the financial performance in recent years, I feel that the risk-reward remains balanced. The sales multiple in relation to the sales growth looks reasonable, certainly as sales growth has accelerated a bit so far this year and real margin progress has been delivered upon.

Based on the earnings multiples the valuation looks high as other risks include efficiency of the services, reliance on a few large customer programs and competition. Of course, this industry has seen a big player in the wider field (not a competitor) go public recently, which is Palantir (PLTR) which has essentially doubled since it went public. In fact, this move has taken place pretty much entirely in November. Especially after this move, the valuations of Palantir have risen substantially in terms of sales multiples, to multiples in the high-twenties.

That said, this seems more like a contract/project business rather than organic SaaS growth play, with the latter arguably having a potential more predictable revenue profile and higher margin profile. I am compelled to the guidance that 2022 sales will see a potential $135 million boost, resulting in a pro-forma revenue multiple at $300 million, at the very least. If that is realistic, sales multiples compress to around 4 times if there is some upside to that number, as the question is what the margin profile looks like at that point in time.

Here and now, I think that shares look a bit cheap but that is mostly based on relative valuations, as the absolute valuation reveals a very high earnings multiple. Hence, I do not see an immediate opportunity here and now, although the relatively modest sales multiples leave potential, as I will keep a close eye on the developments from here.

