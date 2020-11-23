The company appears to have significant upside potential for its stock at the right pricing, but things aren't as easy as they initially appear.

Earlier this year, in June to be precise, I published an article covering SilverBow Resources (SBOW). In that article, I concluded that the company offers investors with robust upside prospects. However, I also stated that the clock is ticking on the firm and that if nothing changes at some point, it could find itself in some trouble. Since then, shares of the business have risen a respectable 13.5%, but a lot has changed, in terms of guidance, uncertainty regarding the industry, and more. Today, the general consensus that SilverBow still has nice upside potential is true despite these circumstances, but the firm still is a risky play to consider for the long haul.

Setting the stage for cash flow

*Taken from SilverBow Resources

Before I get into my cash flow model for SilverBow, I should first discuss how it was that I created the model. To the extent possible, I relied on management’s own guidance. This can be seen in the image above. Sadly, this does not incorporate all of the metrics needed in order to form a robust opinion about the business, so I went through its financial statements and created the table below. This table helped me in creating my model.

*Created by Author

Most of the data points in this table and in the guidance management provided is self-explanatory. One thing that needs to be discussed in some detail here is growth. Management, earlier this year, slashed the company’s capex budget to $87.5 million at the mid-point. This represents a substantial decline relative to last year. This creates uncertainty for us regarding the future, but after evaluating the company’s recent performance, I decided to address this by looking at two different scenarios for the firm. One of these, the conservative scenario, calls for output to match expectations this year before dropping by 10% in 2021 from this year’s annualized exit rate and then staying that way in perpetuity. The second one, the liberal scenario, calls for output to remain flat from this year’s annualized exit rate.

Cash flow is high for now

*Created by Author

In the table above, you can look at the cash flow model for SilverBow that I made. This table illustrates revenue through free cash flow for the company for its 2020 through 2024 fiscal years and for its conservative scenario. As you can see, free cash flow this year should be about $25.07 million. This is actually below the $40 million to $50 million management has guided for the year, but for some reason I cannot reconcile any difference compared to what management has.

Next year, it should drop to $5.43 million before leveling off a couple of years later at being slightly in the red. In the table below, you can see the same kind of calculations, but this time in a world where output remains flat in perpetuity. Here, free cash flow is $18.26 million, which comes close to management’s guidance of $20 million to $30 million for the year. After that, it drops some, but is still marginally positive in the years to come.

*Created by Author

While free cash flow is the most important metric for a firm like this in the long run, it’s not the only metric that warrants attention. EBITDA and operating cash flow are also important. In the first table below, you can see these set beside each other and beside free cash flow, for the conservative. In the second table below, you can see the same thing, but for the liberal scenario. In either case, EBITDA this year should be about $145.44 million. This should drop to between $125.80 million and $138.63 million in 2021 before falling against in 2022 and 2023.

*Created by Author

*Created by Author

Setting the stage for valuation

*Created by Author

Now that we have some idea as to how the cash flow picture looks for SilverBow, it’s important to start talking about valuation. To do this, we must first discuss what metrics to compare to cash flow in order to put the value of the firm into context. In the table above, you can see the company’s market cap, the components of its net debt, and its EV (enterprise value). We will be primarily relying on market cap and EV for this analysis.

*Created by Author

In the table above, you can see our valuation for the firm as it stands today relative to its 2020 projected numbers. As an example, the company’s EV/EBITDA multiple is 3.5. This is slightly higher than many of its peers, but it’s below the 4 handle that a lot of them are trading at or above as well. Relative to peers, it’s probably close to the middle of the pack, but relative to non-E&P (non-exploration and production) companies, it’s very cheap.

In a healthy environment, most players in this space should trade at multiples of between 6 and 10. Its market cap / operating cash flow multiple of 0.5, meanwhile, is incredibly low no matter how you stack it. The disparity in pricing between the EV/EBITDA multiple relative to peers and the market cap / operating cash flow multiple relative to peers does indicate that leverage might be an issue. This could signal a potential value trap for investors to be aware of.

*Created by Author

In the table above, you can see the same calculations, but this time for the conservative scenario for the firm’s 2021 fiscal year. Here, its EV/EBITDA multiple is a bit higher at 4.1. That’s still not bad. Its market cap / operating cash flow is 0.6 still, which is low. In the table below, meanwhile, we can see the firm’s liberal scenario. Here, its valuation is in the middle of what it was for the prior two tables.

*Created by Author

Before we move on, one thing we should discuss in some detail is leverage. Generally speaking, the market prefers players in the space with a net leverage ratio of 2 or lower. A reading of 3 is elevated but alright, while a reading of 4 or higher really does create a potential bankruptcy scenario. In the table below, you can see that the company’s net leverage ratio ranges between 3.19 this year and a high of 3.68 next year. This year’s reading is alright, but unless we see this come down through energy prices rising and/or through costs coming down, the business will be in an uncomfortable spot in the foreseeable future.

*Created by Author

Shares have tremendous upside

*Created by Author

Taking what we know so far, I created the table above. In it, you can see a hypothetical range of EBITDA multiples. The table then illustrates the share price and share upside that we should see experienced by SilverBow in the event that it trades at any one of those EBITDA multiples on an EV basis. This all covers the 2020 fiscal year. As an example, at a multiple of 6, investors would see upside of 690.2%. At a multiple of 8, this would rise to 1,251.8%.

*Created by Author

In the next table above, you can see the same EBITDA multiple range, but compared to the firm’s market cap / operating cash flow and market cap / free cash flow multiples. The important thing to know here is that as the EV/EBITDA multiple nears 10, so too should the market cap / operating cash flow multiple. The fact that there’s as big a divide as there currently is between the two does suggest, weakly, that net leverage is awfully high compared to where it should be for investors to consider the firm truly healthy.

*Created by Author

*Created by Author

In the next two tables above, you can see the same thing for the conservative scenario for the business’s 2021 fiscal year. In the two below, meanwhile, you can see the calculations for the liberal scenario for the business’ 2021 fiscal year. The general takeaway is essentially the same here, with strong upside potential but a potential value trap brewing caused by high leverage.

*Created by Author

*Created by Author

Takeaway

Right now, SilverBow is an interesting prospect that has seen nice upside in recent months. The company has significant upside potential if my model is accurate, but leverage is higher than it should be. This creates some unwanted risk, but if the firm can reduce this debt, either through selling assets and/or benefiting from stronger cash flow caused by higher energy pricing, then the upside that could be realized may well be worth the uncertainty. More likely than not, SilverBow’s prospects will depend heavily on energy prices in the months to come. If 2021 sees pricing rise as I believe it should, the business offers attractive upside. If not, there could be some pain ahead that investors need to consider before buying or continuing to hold stock in the firm.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.