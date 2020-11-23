In the meantime, the appeals court for the DAPL dispute appeared incredulous that an EIS was not necessary.

Energy Transfer has gone to court to get the documents back to keep them confidential.

Sometimes transparency can be very bad for a company's future. The management of Energy Transfer (ET) apparently believes that is the case, as they are now filing in court to get back "their documents". The state of North Dakota has taken the position that anything they get their hands on becomes their property. Once that happens, it was only a matter of time before someone filed a type of "Freedom of Information Act" motion with the court or proper government branch to be able to review the documents for relevant public revelations. Given the history of Energy Transfer, this cannot be a welcome turn of events. In fact, in this case, the revelations have the ability to do more damage than several court cases could in the eyes of the public.

TigerSwan, a company that may have operated illegally in North Dakota doing security operations, apparently turned over the documents to the state in the process of settling its situation for a payment of $175,000. The documents turned over by TigerSwan were the claimed as the property of Energy Transfer. Management is supposedly worried that some documents may have already been turned over to reporters.

"The documents include records protected by attorney-client privilege, confidential commercial documents, records concerning pipeline operations in other states, and “documents that contain information central to the security of critical infrastructure in North Dakota, specifically the Dakota Access Pipeline,” Bakke wrote in a court filing."



(Source: "Dakota Access Pipeline developer sues state over thousands of unreturned documents," by Blake Nicholson of the Bismarck Tribune, November 9, 2020)

The documents shown above are just the kind of inflammatory sources needed to further complicate an already heated situation with the Dakota Access Pipeline Dispute. In fact, public disclosure of those documents could do more to end the pipeline than anything else the company has done so far. That would account for management heading to court to get the documents back in their possession.

The Court Case Situation

The appeals court has begun to hear arguments, and that does not sound really good either. The best thing to do is to take it from the beginning and work up to the current time.

“Appellants have failed to make a strong showing of likely success on their claims that the district court erred in directing the corps to prepare an environmental impact statement... or that the district court abused its discretion in refusing to remand without vacatur pending the statement’s completion,” the unsigned order states."



(Source: Courthouse News Service)

The appeals court did allow the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL) to continue to operate while the court considered the appeals of the defendants. However, at the same time the court issued the defendants a rare warning that is shown above. At the same time the appeals court gave the district court a different set of criteria to determine if shutting the pipeline down is proper and would not result in excessive harm of innocent parties.

While the district court is going through the process ordered by the appeals court, the appeals court itself is beginning to hear the relevant parts of the case from the relevant parties.

Then this piece of damaging evidence from Pennsylvania showed up:

"The three judges on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit who listened to the case questioned him on numerous parts of the Corps’ argument, including the agency's interpretation of pipeline operator Energy Transfer’s safety record. They referenced data for a subsidiary, Sunoco, showing that the company had 1.42 accidents per 1,000 miles of pipeline in 2019. That falls above a 2017 national industry standard of 0.848 accidents per 1,000 miles."



(Source: Bismarck Tribune 2020)

Sure enough, all the fines, spills and sink holes that happened in Pennsylvania made it to the appeals court in the DAPL case. The Mariner II East situation in Pennsylvania is going to also "heat up" the discussion of DAPL safety.

In early November, the appeals court heard 2 hours of arguments about the pipeline safety that included the quote from the Bismarck Tribune above. At least one observer thought at least two judges (of the three) were skeptical of the arguments made by Energy Transfer and Army Corps of Engineers attorneys. The observation would easily be backed up given the warning above and the excessive level of accidents per 1,000 miles.

(Source: Bloomberg Law)

What is happening is that the Energy Transfer track record elsewhere has definitely created a controversy in the eyes of the appeals court. This partnership is turning out to be its own worst enemy. Now this whole controversy issue could have arisen from another argument point. However, it does appear that the co-defendant, Energy Transfer, gave the plaintiffs an easy way to insist on an Environmental Impact Study (EIS) that the district court ordered, and the Army Corps of Engineers announced the project has begun.

It was also noted that a pipeline shutdown corresponds roughly to the typical action taken when there is no permit, which would be the case at least until the EIS has been completed.

It should also be noted that the plaintiffs are back in district court, asking the court again to come to the conclusion that the pipeline should be shut down. Therefore, the plaintiffs are going for the pipeline shutdown on two fronts at the same time.

There are some that think that if the court orders the pipeline to shut down, it would make for a very easy decision for the incoming Biden administration to deny Energy Transfer the necessary permit. The thinking here is that the company has literally run over the environmental law to build and operate the pipeline while environmental issues were outstanding. That could easily put the onus on the company for any damages that occur. This discussion does not even begin to cover the controversies of the Mariner II East pipeline.

This company is effectively seen as such a poor corporate citizen that it needs to be taught a lesson or two. Those lessons could easily begin with the next administration.

TC Energy Difference

TC Energy (TRP) is building the controversial Keystone XL pipeline and has already begun construction in Canada. The difference here is that several first nations will be investors in the project. The company has also moved to award jobs to various unions. That makes this project a little harder to politically cancel outright, because unions are a major part of the Democratic Party.

Canada definitely benefits from this pipeline by moving its thermal oil to market. But the United States will also benefit by having a much more reliable supplier for heavy and thermal oil than some of the countries like Venezuela we have depended upon for oil supplies in our past.

Our refineries are made to take thermal and heavy oil to upgrade those materials to far more marketable products. We as a country would benefit from a reliable supplier. The last thing we need is oil coming from the volatile Middle East.

Therefore, this project is making both economic and political sense.

Conclusion

Energy Transfer management still maintains that the pipeline will continue to operate. That statement is looking more and more suspect. That is especially true after the latest election.

Management has strategically bulldozed the opponents and environmental law both in the case of the Dakota Access Pipeline and the Mariner II East Pipeline. Its track record of spills and sink holes appears to be catching up with the company.

Furthermore:

(Source: InForum)

Much of this dispute did not make the news until the district court order that led to the current appeals case. Therefore, some investors may be unaware of the fact that this case has been to the appeals court before (and back), as was noted in the district court ruling. That led to the above passage, where some of this is no longer something that can be appealed. The original order was several years ago, and there have been attempts to modify or overturn that order. Clearly, those were unsuccessful.

This court case is still not shown as more than a footnote in the accounting statements, because management believes that they will prevail. However, as the above passages show, there is at least reasonable doubt that Energy Transfer will come out of this unscathed.

Furthermore, the company has made it easy for the Biden administration to refuse to issue the necessary permit. Frankly, the incident record that the appeals court now has is far above any acceptable limit I know. Basically, one can safely conclude that this partnership needs a top-to-bottom revamp of internal procedures until the number of environmental incidents comes way down. It probably would be preferable to institute a "zero tolerance" policy of environmental incidents as an objective.

Once something is decided for the DAPL case, then the attention will turn to the Mariner East II project. Next year could feature a lot of legal wrangling, and perhaps worse, for this partnership. This investment is definitely not suited for income investors. Meanwhile, more venturesome investors need a very strong stomach.

