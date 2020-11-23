The self-storage market is a really attractive space, particularly for investors seeking attractive growth and a stable, though not always high, source of income. One of the best players in the market happens to be Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR). With a market cap of $15.2 billion as of this writing, the company is a major prospect for investors interested in this space to consider. While the fundamentals of the firm are rock solid and while growth is likely to continue for the foreseeable future, one negative that investors should be cognizant of is the price. Units of this quality REIT demand a premium for those wanting to hitch on for the ride. In the long run, this premium will likely be worth it, but such a move (investing in a pricey company) is not for the faint of heart.

A look at EXR

Taken from Extra Space Storage

EXR has proven itself to be a major player in the self-storage business. As of the end of the third quarter this year, the company boasted 1,906 locations to its name. This includes 935 wholly-owned locations, 253 set up as joint venture initiatives, and 718 that it manages on behalf of other owners. In all, these locations amount to 148 million square feet of space, and their collective occupancy rate at the end of the third quarter this year was an impressive 95.9%. Operations exist in most US states, with 50% of stores positioned all throughout the Eastern portion of the US. California, though, is its largest market, with 15% of the company's locations. This is followed by Texas with 10% of them.

Taken from Extra Space Storage

In all, EXR is the second-largest player in the US market in terms of market share. This is measured in terms of square feet. Total market share at the end of the quarter was 7.8%. Only Public Storage (PSA) was larger, with a share of about 9%. There's no telling, truly, how much more the firm can grow, but we do know it's trying its best to keep up the pace. Between 2010 and the third quarter this year, the business grew its physical footprint from 820 locations to the 1,906 seen today.

Taken from Extra Space Storage

For 2020 as a whole, the firm expects to spend about $1.06 billion on investment opportunities. Of this, the largest shares will go toward preferred equity and bridge loan investments. Just its latest deal, announced November 9th, involved a $300 million preferred equity investment in Jernigan Capital. This investment will add 37 stores to its operating platform, but the weighted-average yield on it is 10.7%. After five years, if the equity is not redeemed, the annual payout on this equity will grow each year, and there are prepayment penalties to discourage an early redemption. That's a nice win on both sides of the bet for shareholders.

Taken from Extra Space Storage

This kind of physical expansion has resulted in growth for the business in other ways. Back in 2015, revenue produced by the firm was just $782.27 million. In 2019, that figure was $1.31 billion. That's an increase of 67.3%. So far for 2020, growth continues, with revenue up 3.1% year over year. While revenue growth is important to keep in mind, it's not the only important metric though.

Operating cash flow is one of my favorite metrics to judge most firms by. Fortunately for management and shareholders alike, EXR has done incredibly well expanding this over time too. Back in 2015, the firm's operating cash flow was just $367.33 million. In 2019, this grew to $707.69 million. That represents an increase of 92.7%, or about 17.8% per annum. For the first three quarters of this year, the company's operating cash flow came out to $583.27 million. This is 7.1% higher than the $544.47 million seen the same time last year.

Another important metric, perhaps the most important in the eyes of REIT investors, is the company's FFO (funds from operations). Over the same five-year window, this metric performed very similarly to the company's operating cash flow, rising from $331.34 million in 2015 to $667.89 million last year. That implies a gain of 101.7%, or about 19.2% per annum. So far in 2020, FFO is about $517.83 million. This is 5.1% higher than the $492.83 million the company reported the same three quarters of its 2019 fiscal year.

Operationally, EXR has two segments. The first and largest of these is self-storage. In 2019, this segment accounted for 89.8% of the firm's revenue. Its profit margin was quite large at 70.3%, but despite that, it wasn't the best part of the business. That belongs to its tenant reinsurance business. Though this accounted for just 10.2% of the firm's revenue in 2019, its profit margin was a hefty 77.1%. Even though it takes both parts of EXR to make the whole, it is important to know where the largest margins come from.

On the whole, EXR has proven itself to be a quality REIT. Having said that, there is one problem with the business: it's incredibly pricey. If we assume that the fourth quarter's performance this year will be similar to the company's fourth quarter performance last year, then we should see operating cash flow for 2020 of around $758.1 million and FFO of around $701.7 million. Given the company's $15.2 billion market cap, this implies a price/operating cash flow multiple for 2020 of around 20.1 and a price/FFO multiple of 21.7. This high price can be reflected in the yield, which, as I type this, is a paltry 3.05%. Admittedly, the payout should rise if the past is any indication of the future. Between 2015 and 2019, the firm grew its annual payout from $2.24 per unit to $3.56. Even so, the yield won't be all that high by REIT standards at the rate things are going.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it seems clear to me that EXR is doing really well operationally. Fundamentally, the business is sound and its future looks bright so long as the self-storage industry continues growing. Having said that, this high-quality, attractive, and growing firm does not come cheap. Long-term investors likely won't care about the price they paid today 5 or 10 years from now, but the path between now and then could be volatile due to the company's steep share price.

Crude Value Insights offers you an investing service and community focused on oil and natural gas. We focus on cash flow and the companies that generate it, leading to value and growth prospects with real potential. Subscribers get to use a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and live chat discussion of the sector. Sign up today for your two-week free trial and get a new lease on oil & gas!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.